Advertisement

NFL injury tracker Week 14: Trevor Lawrence 'probably' a game-time decision vs. Browns; Christian Watson unsure of status for Monday night

Everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 14 of the NFL season.

Sean Leahy
·6 min read

When Trevor Lawrence injured his ankle during Jacksonville's "Monday Night Football" loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, it looked like we wouldn't see the Jaguars quarterback on a football field any time soon.

Fast forward to Thursday and Lawrence was on a field again doing drills and throwing and providing a bit of hope he could be available for the Jaguars' Week 14 game against the Cleveland Browns. Following negative X-rays, Lawrence was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain. It might take time for it to be 100 percent healed, but there is a chance of a quick return to action.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Friday that Lawrence will "probably" be a game-time decision and his status will be determined by how he performs in practice.

"He's feeling good, we'll see," Pederson said. "He moved around a little bit yesterday, we'll see how he does today. Kind of base it on medical staff, how Trevor feels and if he can go or not."

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson had a big game during their win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. He caught seven balls for 71 yards and two touchdowns, but injured his hamstring late in the game. He did not practice Thursday and told reporters he might not be able to suit up Monday night against the New York Giants.

“He’s getting the treatment and hopefully it will be sooner rather than later,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said.

Here's the rest of the Week 14 injury report.

BUCCANEERS

  • DB Josh Hayes (illness): limited

  • G Cody Mauch (foot): limited

  • CB Jamel Dean (ankle/foot): DNP

  • DT VIta Vea (toe): DNP

  • LB Devin White (foot): DNP

FALCONS

  • OL Drew Dalman (ankle): limited

  • CB A.J. Terrell (concussion protocol): limited

  • LB Nate Landman (knee): DNP

  • OL Kaleb McGary (knee): DNP

  • CB Jeff Okudah (ankle): DNP

  • DL David Onyemata (ankle): DNP

RAMS

  • OLB Byron Young (knee): limited

  • QB Quentin Lake (hamstring): limited

  • TE Tyler Higbee (neck): DNP

  • OLB Michael Hoecht (knee): DNP

RAVENS

  • LB Malik Harrison (groin): limited

  • QB Lamar Jackson (illness): DNP

LIONS

  • LB Malcolm Rodriguez (ankle): limited

  • C Frank Ragnow (knee/back/toe): DNP

BEARS

  • DL Yannick Ngakoue (knee): limited

  • WR Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral): DNP

COLTS

  • CB JuJu Brents (quad): limited

  • DT DeForest Buckner (shoulder): limited

  • DE Tyquan Lewis (ankle): limited

  • CB Ameer Speed (hip): limited

  • T Braden Smith (knee): DNP

  • LB E.J. Speed (knee): DNP

  • RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb): DNP

BENGALS

  • WR Tyler Boyd (ankle): limited

  • CB D.J. Turner (hamstring): limited

  • OT Jonah Williams (back): limited

  • OT D'Ante Smith (personal) DNP

JAGUARS

  • QB C.J. Beathard (left shoulder): limited

  • CB Christian Braswell (hamstring): limited

  • CB Tyson Campbell (quad): limited

  • S Andre Cisco (shoulder): limited

  • RB Travis Etienne (ribs): limited

  • DL Foley Fatukasi (heel): limited

  • RB D'Ernest Johnson (knee): limited

  • WR Zay Jones (knee): limited

  • QB Trevor Lawrence (ankle): limited

  • CB Tre Herndon (concussion): DNP

  • WR Christian Kirk (groin): DNP

  • OL Walker Little (hamstring): DNP

  • TE Brenton Strange (foot): DNP

BROWNS

  • WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion): limited

  • C Nick Harris (knee): limited

  • RB Kareem Hunt (groin): limited

  • DT Maurice Hurst (groin): limited

  • CB Cameron Mitchell (hamstring): limited

  • DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (foot/groin): limited

  • G Wyatt Teller (calf): limited

  • QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (concussion): limited

  • S Juan Thornhill (calf): limited

  • CB Denzel Ward (shoulder): limited

  • WR Amari Cooper (concussion/ribs): DNP

PANTHERS

  • S Vonn Bell (shoulder): limited

  • C Bradley Bozeman (ankle): limited

  • S Jeremy Chinn (quad): limited

  • OLB Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring): limited

  • OLB Marquis Haynes Sr. (back): limited

  • CB Jaycee Horn (hamstring): limited

  • TE Hayden Hurst (concussion): limited

  • TE Steven Sullivan (shoulder): limited

  • TE Tommy Tremble (hip): limited

  • DE DeShawn Williams (knee): DNP

SAINTS

  • DE Cameron Jordan (ankle): limited

  • QB Derek Carr (concussion/ribs/right shoulder): limited

  • TE Juwan Johnson (quad): limited

  • T Andrus Peat (shoulder): limited

  • LB Pete Werner (shoulder/oblique): limited

  • DE Isaiah Foskey (quad): DNP

  • QB Taysom Hill (foot/left hand): DNP

  • RB Kendre Miller (ankle): DNP

  • WR Rasheed Shaheed (thigh): DNP

  • WR Chris Olave (illness): DNP

TEXANS

  • LB Neville Hewitt (hamstring): limited

  • S Jimmie Ward (shoulder): limited

  • T George Fant (hip): DNP

  • LB Denzel Perryman (knee): DNP

  • DT Sheldon Rankins (elbow/shoulder): DNP

  • TE Dalton Schultz (hamstring): DNP

JETS

  • TE Tyler Conklin (hamstring): limited

  • QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles): limited

  • LB Quincy Williams (knee): limited

  • WR Jason Brownless (ankle): DNP

  • DL John Franklin-Myers (ankle): DNP

  • RB Breece Hall (ankle): DNP

  • OL Wes Schweitzer (calf): DNP

VIKINGS

  • G Ed Ingram (hip): limited

RAIDERS

  • CB Brandon Facyson (shin): limited

  • LB Kana'i Mauga (knee): limited

  • DE Malcolm Koonce (ankle): limited

  • DE Maxx Crosby (knee): DNP

  • T Kolton Miller (shoulder): DNP

  • K Daniel Carlson (illness): DNP

SEAHAWKS

  • RB Zach Charbonnet (knee): limited

  • RB Kenneth Walker III (oblique): limited

  • S Jamal Adams (knee): limited

  • DE Leonard Williams (ankle): limited

  • G Anthony Bradford (knee): limited

  • T Abraham Lucas (knee): limited

  • QB Geno Smith (groin): limited

  • LB Jordyn Brooks (ankle): DNP

  • CB Tre Brown (heel): DNP

  • WR Dee Eskridge (ribs): DNP

49ERS

  • DT Arik Armstead (foot, knee): DNP

  • G Spencer Burford (knee): DNP

  • TE Ross Dwelley (ankle): DNP

  • CB Darrell Luter (hamstring): DNP

  • WR Ray-Ray McCloud (rib): DNP

  • RB Elijah Mitchell (knee): DNP

BILLS

  • No injuries reported

CHIEFS

  • RB Isaiah Pacheco (shoulder): DNP

  • S Bryan Cook (ankle): DNP

  • OL Donovan Smith (neck): DNP

  • LB Drue Tranquill (concussion): DNP

BRONCOS

  • No injuries reported

CHARGERS

  • DL Otito Ogbonnia (knee): limited

  • WR Joshua Palmer (knee): limited

  • T Trey Pipkins III (wrist): limited

  • G Zack Bailey (back): DNP

  • DB Deane Leonard (ankle/heel): DNP

  • LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (hamstring): DNP

  • DL Nick Williams (foot): DNP

EAGLES

  • LB Zach Cunningham (hamstring): limited

  • WR Julio Jones (groin): DNP

COWBOYS

  • RB Rico Dowdle (ankle): limited

TITANS

  • C Aaron Brewer (shoulder): limited

  • LB Luke Gifford (shin): limited

  • DL TK McClendon (toe): limited

  • CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring): DNP

  • LB Joe Jones (finger): DNP

  • DT Jeffery Simmons (knee): DNP

  • P Ryan Stonehouse (knee): DNP

  • TE Josh Whyle (knee): DNP

DOLPHINS

  • RB Chris Brooks (knee): limited

  • T Terron Armstead (knee/ankle): DNP

  • LB Jerome Baker (knee): DNP

  • S Jevon Holland (knees): DNP

  • OL Robert Hunt (hamstring): DNP

  • TE Durham Smythe (ankle): DNP

PACKERS

  • CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder): limited

  • LB De'Vondre Campbell (neck): limited

  • RB A.J. Dillon (groin): limited

  • LB Rashan Gary (shoulder): limited

  • G Elgton Jenkins (shoulder): limited

  • RB Aaron Jones (knee): limited

  • S Jonathan Owens (knee): limited

  • WR Jayden Reed (chest): limited

  • DL Devonte Wyatt (elbow): limited

  • S Darnell Savage (chest): DNP

  • LB Quay Walker (shoulder): DNP

  • WR Christian Watson (hamstring): DNP

GIANTS

  • DL Dexter Lawrence (hamstring): limited

  • DL A’Shawn Robinson (hamstring): limited

  • ILB Isaiah Simmons (ankle): limited

  • T Evan Neal (ankle): DNP