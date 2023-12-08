NFL injury tracker Week 14: Ravens' Lamar Jackson returns to practice; Isiah Pacheco ruled out for Chiefs
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 14 of the NFL season.
Lamar Jackson was back at practice for the Baltimore Ravens Friday. The quarterback missed his first practice of the season while dealing with an illness. Given his return he is expected to start Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.
"He was feeling good," said Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. "Full of life. Full of life. He looked good out there. He was back and he's recovered.
In other quarterback news, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Friday that Trevor Lawrence will "probably" be a game-time decision after suffering an ankle injury Monday night. Lawrence's status will be determined by how he performs in practice.
"He's feeling good, we'll see," Pederson said. "He moved around a little bit yesterday, we'll see how he does today. Kind of base it on medical staff, how Trevor feels and if he can go or not."
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco will not play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills due to a shoulder injury. Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon will now be elevated to handle the rushing workload.
Here's the rest of the Week 14 injury report.
BUCCANEERS
DT VIta Vea (toe): questionable
LB Devin White (foot): OUT
CB Jamel Dean (ankle/foot): OUT
FALCONS
C Drew Dalman (ankle): questionable
WR Mack Hollins (ankle): questionable
CB Mike Hughes (hand): questionable
CB A.J. Terrell (concussion protocol): questionable
CB Jeff Okudah (ankle): questionable
LB Nate Landman (knee): OUT
DL David Onyemata (ankle): OUT
DL LaCale London (knee): OUT
OL Kaleb McGary (knee): OUT
RAMS
OLB Byron Young (knee): limited
QB Quentin Lake (hamstring): limited
TE Tyler Higbee (neck): DNP
OLB Michael Hoecht (knee): DNP
RAVENS
No injuries reported
LIONS
LB Malcolm Rodriguez (ankle): limited
C Frank Ragnow (knee/back/toe): DNP
BEARS
DL Yannick Ngakoue (knee): limited
WR Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral): DNP
COLTS
CB JuJu Brents (quad): limited
DT DeForest Buckner (shoulder): limited
DE Tyquan Lewis (ankle): limited
CB Ameer Speed (hip): limited
T Braden Smith (knee): DNP
LB E.J. Speed (knee): DNP
RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb): OUT
BENGALS
WR Tyler Boyd (ankle): limited
CB D.J. Turner (hamstring): limited
OT Jonah Williams (back): limited
OT D'Ante Smith (personal) DNP
JAGUARS
QB C.J. Beathard (left shoulder): limited
CB Christian Braswell (hamstring): limited
CB Tyson Campbell (quad): limited
S Andre Cisco (shoulder): limited
RB Travis Etienne (ribs): limited
DL Foley Fatukasi (heel): limited
RB D'Ernest Johnson (knee): limited
WR Zay Jones (knee): limited
QB Trevor Lawrence (ankle): questionable
CB Tre Herndon (concussion): DNP
WR Christian Kirk (groin): DNP
OL Walker Little (hamstring): DNP
TE Brenton Strange (foot): DNP
BROWNS
WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion): limited
C Nick Harris (knee): limited
RB Kareem Hunt (groin): limited
DT Maurice Hurst (groin): limited
CB Cameron Mitchell (hamstring): limited
DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (foot/groin): limited
G Wyatt Teller (calf): limited
QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (concussion): limited
S Juan Thornhill (calf): limited
CB Denzel Ward (shoulder): limited
PANTHERS
C Bradley Bozeman (ankle): questionable
OLB Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring): questionable
OLB Marquis Haynes Sr. (back): questionable
TE Steven Sullivan (shoulder): questionable
TE Tommy Tremble (hip): questionable
DE DeShawn Williams (knee): OUT
TE Hayden Hurst (concussion): OUT
SAINTS
DE Cameron Jordan (ankle): limited
QB Derek Carr (concussion/ribs/right shoulder): limited
TE Juwan Johnson (quad): limited
T Andrus Peat (shoulder): limited
LB Pete Werner (shoulder/oblique): limited
DE Isaiah Foskey (quad): DNP
QB Taysom Hill (foot/left hand): DNP
RB Kendre Miller (ankle): DNP
WR Rasheed Shaheed (thigh): DNP
WR Chris Olave (illness): DNP
TEXANS
LB Neville Hewitt (hamstring): limited
S Jimmie Ward (shoulder): limited
T George Fant (hip): DNP
LB Denzel Perryman (knee): DNP
DT Sheldon Rankins (elbow/shoulder): DNP
TE Dalton Schultz (hamstring): DNP
JETS
TE Tyler Conklin (hamstring): limited
QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles): limited
LB Quincy Williams (knee): limited
WR Jason Brownless (ankle): DNP
DL John Franklin-Myers (ankle): DNP
OL Wes Schweitzer (calf): DNP
VIKINGS
G Ed Ingram (hip): limited
RAIDERS
CB Brandon Facyson (shin): limited
LB Kana'i Mauga (knee): limited
DE Malcolm Koonce (ankle): limited
DE Maxx Crosby (knee): DNP
T Kolton Miller (shoulder): DNP
K Daniel Carlson (illness): DNP
SEAHAWKS
RB Zach Charbonnet (knee): limited
RB Kenneth Walker III (oblique): limited
S Jamal Adams (knee): limited
DE Leonard Williams (ankle): limited
G Anthony Bradford (knee): limited
T Abraham Lucas (knee): limited
QB Geno Smith (groin): limited
LB Jordyn Brooks (ankle): DNP
CB Tre Brown (heel): DNP
WR Dee Eskridge (ribs): DNP
49ERS
DT Arik Armstead (foot, knee): DNP
G Spencer Burford (knee): DNP
TE Ross Dwelley (ankle): DNP
CB Darrell Luter (hamstring): DNP
WR Ray-Ray McCloud (rib): DNP
RB Elijah Mitchell (knee): DNP
BILLS
No injuries reported
CHIEFS
S Bryan Cook (ankle): OUT
OL Donovan Smith (neck): OUT
LB Drue Tranquill (concussion): OUT
RB Isiah Pacheco (shoulder): OUT
BRONCOS
No injuries reported
CHARGERS
DL Otito Ogbonnia (knee): limited
WR Joshua Palmer (knee): limited
T Trey Pipkins III (wrist): limited
G Zack Bailey (back): DNP
DB Deane Leonard (ankle/heel): DNP
LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (hamstring): DNP
DL Nick Williams (foot): DNP
EAGLES
LB Zach Cunningham (hamstring): limited
WR Julio Jones (groin): DNP
COWBOYS
RB Rico Dowdle (ankle): limited
TITANS
C Aaron Brewer (shoulder): limited
LB Luke Gifford (shin): limited
DL TK McClendon (toe): limited
CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring): DNP
LB Joe Jones (finger): DNP
DT Jeffery Simmons (knee): DNP
P Ryan Stonehouse (knee): DNP
TE Josh Whyle (knee): DNP
DOLPHINS
RB Chris Brooks (knee): limited
T Terron Armstead (knee/ankle): DNP
LB Jerome Baker (knee): DNP
S Jevon Holland (knees): DNP
OL Robert Hunt (hamstring): DNP
TE Durham Smythe (ankle): DNP
PACKERS
CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder): limited
LB De'Vondre Campbell (neck): limited
RB A.J. Dillon (groin): limited
LB Rashan Gary (shoulder): limited
G Elgton Jenkins (shoulder): limited
RB Aaron Jones (knee): limited
S Jonathan Owens (knee): limited
WR Jayden Reed (chest): limited
DL Devonte Wyatt (elbow): limited
S Darnell Savage (chest): DNP
LB Quay Walker (shoulder): DNP
WR Christian Watson (hamstring): DNP
GIANTS
DL Dexter Lawrence (hamstring): limited
DL A’Shawn Robinson (hamstring): limited
ILB Isaiah Simmons (ankle): limited
T Evan Neal (ankle): DNP