NFL injury tracker Week 14: Ravens' Lamar Jackson returns to practice; Isiah Pacheco ruled out for Chiefs

Everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 14 of the NFL season.

Lamar Jackson was back at practice for the Baltimore Ravens Friday. The quarterback missed his first practice of the season while dealing with an illness. Given his return he is expected to start Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

"He was feeling good," said Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. "Full of life. Full of life. He looked good out there. He was back and he's recovered.

In other quarterback news, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Friday that Trevor Lawrence will "probably" be a game-time decision after suffering an ankle injury Monday night. Lawrence's status will be determined by how he performs in practice.

"He's feeling good, we'll see," Pederson said. "He moved around a little bit yesterday, we'll see how he does today. Kind of base it on medical staff, how Trevor feels and if he can go or not."

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco will not play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills due to a shoulder injury. Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon will now be elevated to handle the rushing workload.

Here's the rest of the Week 14 injury report.

BUCCANEERS

DT VIta Vea (toe): questionable

LB Devin White (foot): OUT

CB Jamel Dean (ankle/foot): OUT

FALCONS

C Drew Dalman (ankle): questionable

WR Mack Hollins (ankle): questionable

CB Mike Hughes (hand): questionable

CB A.J. Terrell (concussion protocol): questionable

CB Jeff Okudah (ankle): questionable

LB Nate Landman (knee): OUT

DL David Onyemata (ankle): OUT

DL LaCale London (knee): OUT

OL Kaleb McGary (knee): OUT

RAMS

OLB Byron Young (knee): limited

QB Quentin Lake (hamstring): limited

TE Tyler Higbee (neck): DNP

OLB Michael Hoecht (knee): DNP

RAVENS

No injuries reported

LIONS

LB Malcolm Rodriguez (ankle): limited

C Frank Ragnow (knee/back/toe): DNP

BEARS

DL Yannick Ngakoue (knee): limited

WR Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral): DNP

COLTS

CB JuJu Brents (quad): limited

DT DeForest Buckner (shoulder): limited

DE Tyquan Lewis (ankle): limited

CB Ameer Speed (hip): limited

T Braden Smith (knee): DNP

LB E.J. Speed (knee): DNP

RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb): OUT

BENGALS

WR Tyler Boyd (ankle): limited

CB D.J. Turner (hamstring): limited

OT Jonah Williams (back): limited

OT D'Ante Smith (personal) DNP

JAGUARS

QB C.J. Beathard (left shoulder): limited

CB Christian Braswell (hamstring): limited

CB Tyson Campbell (quad): limited

S Andre Cisco (shoulder): limited

RB Travis Etienne (ribs): limited

DL Foley Fatukasi (heel): limited

RB D'Ernest Johnson (knee): limited

WR Zay Jones (knee): limited

QB Trevor Lawrence (ankle): questionable

CB Tre Herndon (concussion): DNP

WR Christian Kirk (groin): DNP

OL Walker Little (hamstring): DNP

TE Brenton Strange (foot): DNP

BROWNS

WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion): limited

C Nick Harris (knee): limited

RB Kareem Hunt (groin): limited

DT Maurice Hurst (groin): limited

CB Cameron Mitchell (hamstring): limited

DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (foot/groin): limited

G Wyatt Teller (calf): limited

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (concussion): limited

S Juan Thornhill (calf): limited

CB Denzel Ward (shoulder): limited

PANTHERS

C Bradley Bozeman (ankle): questionable

OLB Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring): questionable

OLB Marquis Haynes Sr. (back): questionable

TE Steven Sullivan (shoulder): questionable

TE Tommy Tremble (hip): questionable

DE DeShawn Williams (knee): OUT

TE Hayden Hurst (concussion): OUT

SAINTS

DE Cameron Jordan (ankle): limited

QB Derek Carr (concussion/ribs/right shoulder): limited

TE Juwan Johnson (quad): limited

T Andrus Peat (shoulder): limited

LB Pete Werner (shoulder/oblique): limited

DE Isaiah Foskey (quad): DNP

QB Taysom Hill (foot/left hand): DNP

RB Kendre Miller (ankle): DNP

WR Rasheed Shaheed (thigh): DNP

WR Chris Olave (illness): DNP

TEXANS

LB Neville Hewitt (hamstring): limited

S Jimmie Ward (shoulder): limited

T George Fant (hip): DNP

LB Denzel Perryman (knee): DNP

DT Sheldon Rankins (elbow/shoulder): DNP

TE Dalton Schultz (hamstring): DNP

JETS

TE Tyler Conklin (hamstring): limited

QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles): limited

LB Quincy Williams (knee): limited

WR Jason Brownless (ankle): DNP

DL John Franklin-Myers (ankle): DNP

OL Wes Schweitzer (calf): DNP

VIKINGS

G Ed Ingram (hip): limited

RAIDERS

CB Brandon Facyson (shin): limited

LB Kana'i Mauga (knee): limited

DE Malcolm Koonce (ankle): limited

DE Maxx Crosby (knee): DNP

T Kolton Miller (shoulder): DNP

K Daniel Carlson (illness): DNP

SEAHAWKS

RB Zach Charbonnet (knee): limited

RB Kenneth Walker III (oblique): limited

S Jamal Adams (knee): limited

DE Leonard Williams (ankle): limited

G Anthony Bradford (knee): limited

T Abraham Lucas (knee): limited

QB Geno Smith (groin): limited

LB Jordyn Brooks (ankle): DNP

CB Tre Brown (heel): DNP

WR Dee Eskridge (ribs): DNP

49ERS

DT Arik Armstead (foot, knee): DNP

G Spencer Burford (knee): DNP

TE Ross Dwelley (ankle): DNP

CB Darrell Luter (hamstring): DNP

WR Ray-Ray McCloud (rib): DNP

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee): DNP

BILLS

No injuries reported

CHIEFS

S Bryan Cook (ankle): OUT

OL Donovan Smith (neck): OUT

LB Drue Tranquill (concussion): OUT

RB Isiah Pacheco (shoulder): OUT

BRONCOS

No injuries reported

CHARGERS

DL Otito Ogbonnia (knee): limited

WR Joshua Palmer (knee): limited

T Trey Pipkins III (wrist): limited

G Zack Bailey (back): DNP

DB Deane Leonard (ankle/heel): DNP

LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (hamstring): DNP

DL Nick Williams (foot): DNP

EAGLES

LB Zach Cunningham (hamstring): limited

WR Julio Jones (groin): DNP

COWBOYS

RB Rico Dowdle (ankle): limited

TITANS

C Aaron Brewer (shoulder): limited

LB Luke Gifford (shin): limited

DL TK McClendon (toe): limited

CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring): DNP

LB Joe Jones (finger): DNP

DT Jeffery Simmons (knee): DNP

P Ryan Stonehouse (knee): DNP

TE Josh Whyle (knee): DNP

DOLPHINS

RB Chris Brooks (knee): limited

T Terron Armstead (knee/ankle): DNP

LB Jerome Baker (knee): DNP

S Jevon Holland (knees): DNP

OL Robert Hunt (hamstring): DNP

TE Durham Smythe (ankle): DNP

PACKERS

CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder): limited

LB De'Vondre Campbell (neck): limited

RB A.J. Dillon (groin): limited

LB Rashan Gary (shoulder): limited

G Elgton Jenkins (shoulder): limited

RB Aaron Jones (knee): limited

S Jonathan Owens (knee): limited

WR Jayden Reed (chest): limited

DL Devonte Wyatt (elbow): limited

S Darnell Savage (chest): DNP

LB Quay Walker (shoulder): DNP

WR Christian Watson (hamstring): DNP

GIANTS