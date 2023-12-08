Advertisement

NFL injury tracker Week 14: Ravens' Lamar Jackson returns to practice; Isiah Pacheco ruled out for Chiefs

Everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 14 of the NFL season.

Sean Leahy
Lamar Jackson was back at practice for the Baltimore Ravens Friday. The quarterback missed his first practice of the season while dealing with an illness. Given his return he is expected to start Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

"He was feeling good," said Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. "Full of life. Full of life. He looked good out there. He was back and he's recovered.

In other quarterback news, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Friday that Trevor Lawrence will "probably" be a game-time decision after suffering an ankle injury Monday night. Lawrence's status will be determined by how he performs in practice.

"He's feeling good, we'll see," Pederson said. "He moved around a little bit yesterday, we'll see how he does today. Kind of base it on medical staff, how Trevor feels and if he can go or not."

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco will not play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills due to a shoulder injury. Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon will now be elevated to handle the rushing workload.

Here's the rest of the Week 14 injury report.

BUCCANEERS

  • DT VIta Vea (toe): questionable

  • LB Devin White (foot): OUT

  • CB Jamel Dean (ankle/foot): OUT

FALCONS

  • C Drew Dalman (ankle): questionable

  • WR Mack Hollins (ankle): questionable

  • CB Mike Hughes (hand): questionable

  • CB A.J. Terrell (concussion protocol): questionable

  • CB Jeff Okudah (ankle): questionable

  • LB Nate Landman (knee): OUT

  • DL David Onyemata (ankle): OUT

  • DL LaCale London (knee): OUT

  • OL Kaleb McGary (knee): OUT

RAMS

  • OLB Byron Young (knee): limited

  • QB Quentin Lake (hamstring): limited

  • TE Tyler Higbee (neck): DNP

  • OLB Michael Hoecht (knee): DNP

RAVENS

  • No injuries reported

LIONS

  • LB Malcolm Rodriguez (ankle): limited

  • C Frank Ragnow (knee/back/toe): DNP

BEARS

  • DL Yannick Ngakoue (knee): limited

  • WR Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral): DNP

COLTS

  • CB JuJu Brents (quad): limited

  • DT DeForest Buckner (shoulder): limited

  • DE Tyquan Lewis (ankle): limited

  • CB Ameer Speed (hip): limited

  • T Braden Smith (knee): DNP

  • LB E.J. Speed (knee): DNP

  • RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb): OUT

BENGALS

  • WR Tyler Boyd (ankle): limited

  • CB D.J. Turner (hamstring): limited

  • OT Jonah Williams (back): limited

  • OT D'Ante Smith (personal) DNP

JAGUARS

  • QB C.J. Beathard (left shoulder): limited

  • CB Christian Braswell (hamstring): limited

  • CB Tyson Campbell (quad): limited

  • S Andre Cisco (shoulder): limited

  • RB Travis Etienne (ribs): limited

  • DL Foley Fatukasi (heel): limited

  • RB D'Ernest Johnson (knee): limited

  • WR Zay Jones (knee): limited

  • QB Trevor Lawrence (ankle): questionable

  • CB Tre Herndon (concussion): DNP

  • WR Christian Kirk (groin): DNP

  • OL Walker Little (hamstring): DNP

  • TE Brenton Strange (foot): DNP

BROWNS

  • WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion): limited

  • C Nick Harris (knee): limited

  • RB Kareem Hunt (groin): limited

  • DT Maurice Hurst (groin): limited

  • CB Cameron Mitchell (hamstring): limited

  • DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (foot/groin): limited

  • G Wyatt Teller (calf): limited

  • QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (concussion): limited

  • S Juan Thornhill (calf): limited

  • CB Denzel Ward (shoulder): limited

PANTHERS

  • C Bradley Bozeman (ankle): questionable

  • OLB Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring): questionable

  • OLB Marquis Haynes Sr. (back): questionable

  • TE Steven Sullivan (shoulder): questionable

  • TE Tommy Tremble (hip): questionable

  • DE DeShawn Williams (knee): OUT

  • TE Hayden Hurst (concussion): OUT

SAINTS

  • DE Cameron Jordan (ankle): limited

  • QB Derek Carr (concussion/ribs/right shoulder): limited

  • TE Juwan Johnson (quad): limited

  • T Andrus Peat (shoulder): limited

  • LB Pete Werner (shoulder/oblique): limited

  • DE Isaiah Foskey (quad): DNP

  • QB Taysom Hill (foot/left hand): DNP

  • RB Kendre Miller (ankle): DNP

  • WR Rasheed Shaheed (thigh): DNP

  • WR Chris Olave (illness): DNP

TEXANS

  • LB Neville Hewitt (hamstring): limited

  • S Jimmie Ward (shoulder): limited

  • T George Fant (hip): DNP

  • LB Denzel Perryman (knee): DNP

  • DT Sheldon Rankins (elbow/shoulder): DNP

  • TE Dalton Schultz (hamstring): DNP

JETS

  • TE Tyler Conklin (hamstring): limited

  • QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles): limited

  • LB Quincy Williams (knee): limited

  • WR Jason Brownless (ankle): DNP

  • DL John Franklin-Myers (ankle): DNP

  • OL Wes Schweitzer (calf): DNP

VIKINGS

  • G Ed Ingram (hip): limited

RAIDERS

  • CB Brandon Facyson (shin): limited

  • LB Kana'i Mauga (knee): limited

  • DE Malcolm Koonce (ankle): limited

  • DE Maxx Crosby (knee): DNP

  • T Kolton Miller (shoulder): DNP

  • K Daniel Carlson (illness): DNP

SEAHAWKS

  • RB Zach Charbonnet (knee): limited

  • RB Kenneth Walker III (oblique): limited

  • S Jamal Adams (knee): limited

  • DE Leonard Williams (ankle): limited

  • G Anthony Bradford (knee): limited

  • T Abraham Lucas (knee): limited

  • QB Geno Smith (groin): limited

  • LB Jordyn Brooks (ankle): DNP

  • CB Tre Brown (heel): DNP

  • WR Dee Eskridge (ribs): DNP

49ERS

  • DT Arik Armstead (foot, knee): DNP

  • G Spencer Burford (knee): DNP

  • TE Ross Dwelley (ankle): DNP

  • CB Darrell Luter (hamstring): DNP

  • WR Ray-Ray McCloud (rib): DNP

  • RB Elijah Mitchell (knee): DNP

BILLS

  • No injuries reported

CHIEFS

  • S Bryan Cook (ankle): OUT

  • OL Donovan Smith (neck): OUT

  • LB Drue Tranquill (concussion): OUT

  • RB Isiah Pacheco (shoulder): OUT

BRONCOS

  • No injuries reported

CHARGERS

  • DL Otito Ogbonnia (knee): limited

  • WR Joshua Palmer (knee): limited

  • T Trey Pipkins III (wrist): limited

  • G Zack Bailey (back): DNP

  • DB Deane Leonard (ankle/heel): DNP

  • LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (hamstring): DNP

  • DL Nick Williams (foot): DNP

EAGLES

  • LB Zach Cunningham (hamstring): limited

  • WR Julio Jones (groin): DNP

COWBOYS

  • RB Rico Dowdle (ankle): limited

TITANS

  • C Aaron Brewer (shoulder): limited

  • LB Luke Gifford (shin): limited

  • DL TK McClendon (toe): limited

  • CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring): DNP

  • LB Joe Jones (finger): DNP

  • DT Jeffery Simmons (knee): DNP

  • P Ryan Stonehouse (knee): DNP

  • TE Josh Whyle (knee): DNP

DOLPHINS

  • RB Chris Brooks (knee): limited

  • T Terron Armstead (knee/ankle): DNP

  • LB Jerome Baker (knee): DNP

  • S Jevon Holland (knees): DNP

  • OL Robert Hunt (hamstring): DNP

  • TE Durham Smythe (ankle): DNP

PACKERS

  • CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder): limited

  • LB De'Vondre Campbell (neck): limited

  • RB A.J. Dillon (groin): limited

  • LB Rashan Gary (shoulder): limited

  • G Elgton Jenkins (shoulder): limited

  • RB Aaron Jones (knee): limited

  • S Jonathan Owens (knee): limited

  • WR Jayden Reed (chest): limited

  • DL Devonte Wyatt (elbow): limited

  • S Darnell Savage (chest): DNP

  • LB Quay Walker (shoulder): DNP

  • WR Christian Watson (hamstring): DNP

GIANTS

  • DL Dexter Lawrence (hamstring): limited

  • DL A’Shawn Robinson (hamstring): limited

  • ILB Isaiah Simmons (ankle): limited

  • T Evan Neal (ankle): DNP