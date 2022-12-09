NFL injury tracker Week 14: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence questionable, will likely play vs. Titans

Baker Mayfield kicked off Week 14 of the NFL season with a late comeback win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night, which marked a tremendous start with the Rams only days after he landed in Los Angeles.

Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise headed into Sunday.

Trevor Lawrence questionable for Jags

Trevor Lawrence was officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans with a toe injury.

The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback, however, sounds like he’s ready to play.

“I feel good,” Lawrence said after practice on Friday, via ESPN. It was the first practice he’s had all week.

Lawrence went down right before halftime of last week’s loss to the Detroit Lions, but he returned to finish the game. He sat out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday because of it.

If Lawrence can’t go, it’ll mark the first start he’s missed since the Jaguars selected him No. 1 overall last year. If that’s the case, the Jaguars will turn to former Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard.

Lawrence has thrown for 2,834 yards and 17 touchdowns this season.

"It's going to be his kind of peace of mind, quite honestly, and can he play through it?" coach Doug Pederson said, via ESPN. "It's going to be sore just like anybody's injuries this time of year, and he's obviously a tough guy. He wants to play. He wants to be out there, and I think these next couple of days, I think, for him will probably ease any kind of tension that he might have going into the game."

Lamar Jackson doubtful with knee injury

It looks like Tyler Huntley will be leading the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was officially listed as doubtful on Friday for this week’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a knee injury. Jackson went down with a PCL injury in last week’s win against the Denver Broncos, and hasn’t practiced all week.

While coach John Harbaugh didn’t confirm Jackson was out, he made it clear Huntley will almost certainly start.

"It looks like it's going to be Tyler Huntley on Sunday."

Huntley had 187 yards and threw an interception while completing 84% of his passes against the Broncos, which marked his first real appearance this season.

Saquon Barkley questionable with neck injury

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is officially questionable for Sunday’s key NFC East matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Barkley appeared on the injury report first on Thursday and was limited at practice late this week with a neck injury. It’s unclear what caused it specifically, but Barkley didn’t seem too concerned about it on Thursday.

“It’s a grind. It’s the wear and tear of the mind, the body,” he said, via ESPN. “That’s the nature of the NFL, but also the beauty of it. …"Now, it's on my side where I've got to continue to reflect on myself and see what I can do better and take advantage of the opportunities that are out there."

Barkley has 1,055 rushing yards and eight touchdowns this season. He had 63 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries in last week’s tie with the Washington Commanders.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley is questionable for Sunday with a neck injury. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

David Njoku is back.

The Cleveland Browns tight end, who missed last week’s game with a knee injury, is “good to go” this week against the Cincinnati Bengals, coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed on Friday.

Njoku missed last week’s game against the Houston Texans after he tweaked his knee in Week 12’s overtime win against the Buccaneers. It will mark Njoku’s first game alongside quarterback Deshaun Watson, who returned last week from his 12-game suspension. Njoku has 464 yards and two touchdowns on 41 catches this season.

Though Njoku is back, wide receiver Amari Cooper was listed as questionable with a hip injury. Cooper had four catches for 40 yards last week against the Texans, and has 832 yards and seven touchdowns on the year.

Tyreek Hill back for Dolphins

Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek HIll returned to practice on Friday after missing Thursday with an illness.

Hill was out with a minor illness on Thursday, though it clearly didn’t hinder him much. He should be good for Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“On game day, we still expect him to be fast,” coach Mike McDaniel said.

"On game day, we still expect him to be fast," Mike McDaniel said of Tyreek Hill as he will play on SNF.

Hill has a league-high 1,379 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 96 catches this season, his first with the Dolphins. He had 146 yards and a touchdown on nine catches last week in their loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Courtland Sutton out for Broncos

Denver wide receiver Courtland Sutton will miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs with a hamstring injury.

Sutton went down with a hamstring injury last week in their loss to the Ravens, and hasn’t practiced all week. He is the Broncos’ leading receiver with 688 yards and one touchdown on 52 catches.

The Broncos also ruled out linebacker Dakota Allen and tight end Andrew Beck with hamstring injuries, too.