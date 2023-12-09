NFL injury tracker Week 14: Derek Carr clears concussion protocol, Trevor Lawrence game-time decision

Everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 14 of the NFL season.

Derek Carr is all kinds of hurt right now, but he does appear possible to play on Sunday.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback cleared the concussion protocol on Friday, according to Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, but was marked as questionable on the injury report with a concussion, right shoulder and rib injury.

He also told Johnson he's not occurred about sustaining two concussions in three weeks.

In other quarterback news, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Friday that Trevor Lawrence will "probably" be a game-time decision after suffering an ankle injury Monday night. Lawrence's status will be determined by how he performs in practice.

"We'll see," Pederson said. "He moved around a little bit yesterday, we'll see how he does today. Kind of base it on medical staff, how Trevor feels and if he can go or not."

Lamar Jackson was back at practice for the Baltimore Ravens Friday. The quarterback missed his first practice of the season while dealing with an illness. Given his return he is expected to start Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

"He was feeling good," said Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. "Full of life. Full of life. He looked good out there. He was back and he's recovered.

On Thursday, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was added to the injury report with a groin injury. Listed as questionable, he sat out Friday's practice and Seahaws head coach Pete Carroll simply said of his quarterback: "we'll see." Earlier in the day, Seattle signed QB Sean Mannion to the practice squad. Drew Lock would start against the 49ers if Smith is unable to go.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco will not play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills due to a shoulder injury. Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon will now be elevated to handle the rushing workload.

Here's the rest of the Week 14 injury report.

BUCCANEERS

DT Vita Vea (toe): questionable

LB Devin White (foot): OUT

CB Jamel Dean (ankle/foot): OUT

FALCONS

C Drew Dalman (ankle): questionable

WR Mack Hollins (ankle): questionable

CB Mike Hughes (hand): questionable

CB A.J. Terrell (concussion protocol): questionable

CB Jeff Okudah (ankle): questionable

LB Nate Landman (knee): OUT

DL David Onyemata (ankle): OUT

DL LaCale London (knee): OUT

OL Kaleb McGary (knee): OUT

RAMS

OLB Byron Young (knee): questionable

QB Quentin Lake (hamstring): questionable

OLB Michael Hoecht (knee): questionable

TE Tyler Higbee (neck): doubtful

RAVENS

No injuries reported

LIONS

LB Malcolm Rodriguez (ankle): questionable

C Frank Ragnow (knee/back/toe): OUT

QB Hendon Hooker (knee): OUT

BEARS

WR Velus Jones (illness): questionable

DL Yannick Ngakoue (knee): questionable

WR Tyler Scott (hamstring): questionable

WR Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral): OUT

COLTS

CB JuJu Brents (quad): questionable

CB Ameer Speed (hip): questionable

LB E.J. Speed (knee): questionable

T Braden Smith (knee): OUT

RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb): OUT

BENGALS

WR Tyler Boyd (ankle): questionable

DE D.J. Reader (back): questionable

OT D'Ante Smith (personal) questionable

JAGUARS

CB Tyson Campbell (quad): questionable

RB Travis Etienne Jr. (ribs): questionable

DL Foley Fatukasi (heel): questionable

RB D'Ernest Johnson (knee): questionable

QB Trevor Lawrence (ankle): questionable

CB Tre Herndon (concussion): OUT

WR Christian Kirk (groin): OUT

OL Walker Little (hamstring): OUT

CB Christian Braswell (hamstring): OUT

TE Brenton Strange (foot): OUT

BROWNS

CB Cameron Mitchell (hamstring): questionable

T Dawand Jones (knee): questionable

WR Amari Cooper (concussion/ribs): questionable

CB Denzel Ward (shoulder): questionable

PANTHERS

C Bradley Bozeman (ankle): questionable

OLB Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring): questionable

OLB Marquis Haynes Sr. (back): questionable

TE Steven Sullivan (shoulder): questionable

TE Tommy Tremble (hip): questionable

DE DeShawn Williams (knee): OUT

TE Hayden Hurst (concussion): OUT

SAINTS

DE Cameron Jordan (ankle): questionable

QB Derek Carr (concussion/ribs/right shoulder): questionable

TE Juwan Johnson (quad): questionable

LB Pete Werner (shoulder/oblique): questionable

QB Taysom Hill (foot/left hand): questionable

WR Rasheed Shaheed (thigh): questionable

K Blake Grupe (right groin): questionable

WR Chris Olave (illness): questionable

G Nick Saldiveri (shoulder): questionable

DE Isaiah Foskey (quad): OUT

RB Kendre Miller (ankle): OUT

TEXANS

T George Fant (hip): questionable

WR Noah Brown (knee): questionable

DT Sheldon Rankins (elbow/shoulder): questionable

JETS

QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles): out

WR Jason Brownlee (ankle): out

DL John Franklin-Myers (ankle): questionable

OL Wes Schweitzer (calf): out

RB Breece Hall (ankle): questionable

OT Carter Warren (hip): questionable

VIKINGS

G Ed Ingram (hip): questionable

S Theo Jackson (illness): questionable

RAIDERS

CB Brandon Facyson (shin): questionable

LB Kana'i Mauga (knee):questionable

DE Maxx Crosby (knee): questionable

T Kolton Miller (shoulder): out

SEAHAWKS

RB Zach Charbonnet (knee): questionable

RB Kenneth Walker III (oblique): questionable

QB Geno Smith (groin): questionable

LB Jordyn Brooks (ankle): questionable

CB Tre Brown (heel): questionable

49ERS

DT Arik Armstead (foot, knee): out

G Spencer Burford (knee): doubtful

TE Ross Dwelley (ankle): out

CB Darrell Luter (hamstring): doubtful

WR Ray-Ray McCloud (rib) out

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee): doubtful

BILLS

TE Dawson Knox (wrist): questionable

CB Kaiir Elam (ankle): questionable

CHIEFS

S Bryan Cook (ankle): out

OL Donovan Smith (neck): out

LB Drue Tranquill (concussion): out

RB Isiah Pacheco (shoulder): out

BRONCOS

RB Samaje Perine (knee): questionable

CHARGERS

DL Otito Ogbonnia (knee): questionable

WR Joshua Palmer (knee): out

T Trey Pipkins III (wrist): limited

G Zack Bailey (back): out

DB Deane Leonard (ankle/heel): out

LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (hamstring): questionable

EAGLES

WR Julio Jones (groin): DNP

COWBOYS

OT Matt Waletzko (shoulder): out

TITANS

C Aaron Brewer (shoulder): limited

LB Luke Gifford (shin): limited

DL TK McClendon (toe): limited

CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring): DNP

LB Joe Jones (finger): DNP

DT Jeffery Simmons (knee): DNP

P Ryan Stonehouse (knee): DNP

TE Josh Whyle (knee): DNP

DOLPHINS

RB Chris Brooks (knee): limited

T Terron Armstead (knee/ankle): DNP

LB Jerome Baker (knee): DNP

S Jevon Holland (knees): DNP

OL Robert Hunt (hamstring): DNP

TE Durham Smythe (ankle): DNP

PACKERS

CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder): limited

LB De'Vondre Campbell (neck): limited

RB A.J. Dillon (groin): limited

LB Rashan Gary (shoulder): limited

RB Aaron Jones (knee): limited

WR Jayden Reed (chest): limited

DL Devonte Wyatt (elbow): limited

G Elgton Jenkins (shoulder): DNP

LB Quay Walker (shoulder): DNP

WR Christian Watson (hamstring): DNP

GIANTS