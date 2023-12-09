NFL injury tracker Week 14: Derek Carr clears concussion protocol, Trevor Lawrence game-time decision
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 14 of the NFL season.
Derek Carr is all kinds of hurt right now, but he does appear possible to play on Sunday.
The New Orleans Saints quarterback cleared the concussion protocol on Friday, according to Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, but was marked as questionable on the injury report with a concussion, right shoulder and rib injury.
He also told Johnson he's not occurred about sustaining two concussions in three weeks.
In other quarterback news, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Friday that Trevor Lawrence will "probably" be a game-time decision after suffering an ankle injury Monday night. Lawrence's status will be determined by how he performs in practice.
"We'll see," Pederson said. "He moved around a little bit yesterday, we'll see how he does today. Kind of base it on medical staff, how Trevor feels and if he can go or not."
Lamar Jackson was back at practice for the Baltimore Ravens Friday. The quarterback missed his first practice of the season while dealing with an illness. Given his return he is expected to start Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.
"He was feeling good," said Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. "Full of life. Full of life. He looked good out there. He was back and he's recovered.
On Thursday, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was added to the injury report with a groin injury. Listed as questionable, he sat out Friday's practice and Seahaws head coach Pete Carroll simply said of his quarterback: "we'll see." Earlier in the day, Seattle signed QB Sean Mannion to the practice squad. Drew Lock would start against the 49ers if Smith is unable to go.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco will not play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills due to a shoulder injury. Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon will now be elevated to handle the rushing workload.
Here's the rest of the Week 14 injury report.
BUCCANEERS
DT Vita Vea (toe): questionable
LB Devin White (foot): OUT
CB Jamel Dean (ankle/foot): OUT
FALCONS
C Drew Dalman (ankle): questionable
WR Mack Hollins (ankle): questionable
CB Mike Hughes (hand): questionable
CB A.J. Terrell (concussion protocol): questionable
CB Jeff Okudah (ankle): questionable
LB Nate Landman (knee): OUT
DL David Onyemata (ankle): OUT
DL LaCale London (knee): OUT
OL Kaleb McGary (knee): OUT
RAMS
OLB Byron Young (knee): questionable
QB Quentin Lake (hamstring): questionable
OLB Michael Hoecht (knee): questionable
TE Tyler Higbee (neck): doubtful
RAVENS
No injuries reported
LIONS
LB Malcolm Rodriguez (ankle): questionable
C Frank Ragnow (knee/back/toe): OUT
QB Hendon Hooker (knee): OUT
BEARS
WR Velus Jones (illness): questionable
DL Yannick Ngakoue (knee): questionable
WR Tyler Scott (hamstring): questionable
WR Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral): OUT
COLTS
CB JuJu Brents (quad): questionable
CB Ameer Speed (hip): questionable
LB E.J. Speed (knee): questionable
T Braden Smith (knee): OUT
RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb): OUT
BENGALS
WR Tyler Boyd (ankle): questionable
DE D.J. Reader (back): questionable
OT D'Ante Smith (personal) questionable
JAGUARS
CB Tyson Campbell (quad): questionable
RB Travis Etienne Jr. (ribs): questionable
DL Foley Fatukasi (heel): questionable
RB D'Ernest Johnson (knee): questionable
QB Trevor Lawrence (ankle): questionable
CB Tre Herndon (concussion): OUT
WR Christian Kirk (groin): OUT
OL Walker Little (hamstring): OUT
CB Christian Braswell (hamstring): OUT
TE Brenton Strange (foot): OUT
BROWNS
CB Cameron Mitchell (hamstring): questionable
T Dawand Jones (knee): questionable
WR Amari Cooper (concussion/ribs): questionable
CB Denzel Ward (shoulder): questionable
PANTHERS
C Bradley Bozeman (ankle): questionable
OLB Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring): questionable
OLB Marquis Haynes Sr. (back): questionable
TE Steven Sullivan (shoulder): questionable
TE Tommy Tremble (hip): questionable
DE DeShawn Williams (knee): OUT
TE Hayden Hurst (concussion): OUT
SAINTS
DE Cameron Jordan (ankle): questionable
QB Derek Carr (concussion/ribs/right shoulder): questionable
TE Juwan Johnson (quad): questionable
LB Pete Werner (shoulder/oblique): questionable
QB Taysom Hill (foot/left hand): questionable
WR Rasheed Shaheed (thigh): questionable
K Blake Grupe (right groin): questionable
WR Chris Olave (illness): questionable
G Nick Saldiveri (shoulder): questionable
DE Isaiah Foskey (quad): OUT
RB Kendre Miller (ankle): OUT
TEXANS
T George Fant (hip): questionable
WR Noah Brown (knee): questionable
DT Sheldon Rankins (elbow/shoulder): questionable
JETS
QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles): out
WR Jason Brownlee (ankle): out
DL John Franklin-Myers (ankle): questionable
OL Wes Schweitzer (calf): out
RB Breece Hall (ankle): questionable
OT Carter Warren (hip): questionable
VIKINGS
G Ed Ingram (hip): questionable
S Theo Jackson (illness): questionable
RAIDERS
CB Brandon Facyson (shin): questionable
LB Kana'i Mauga (knee):questionable
DE Maxx Crosby (knee): questionable
T Kolton Miller (shoulder): out
SEAHAWKS
RB Zach Charbonnet (knee): questionable
RB Kenneth Walker III (oblique): questionable
QB Geno Smith (groin): questionable
LB Jordyn Brooks (ankle): questionable
CB Tre Brown (heel): questionable
49ERS
DT Arik Armstead (foot, knee): out
G Spencer Burford (knee): doubtful
TE Ross Dwelley (ankle): out
CB Darrell Luter (hamstring): doubtful
WR Ray-Ray McCloud (rib) out
RB Elijah Mitchell (knee): doubtful
BILLS
TE Dawson Knox (wrist): questionable
CB Kaiir Elam (ankle): questionable
CHIEFS
S Bryan Cook (ankle): out
OL Donovan Smith (neck): out
LB Drue Tranquill (concussion): out
RB Isiah Pacheco (shoulder): out
BRONCOS
RB Samaje Perine (knee): questionable
CHARGERS
DL Otito Ogbonnia (knee): questionable
WR Joshua Palmer (knee): out
T Trey Pipkins III (wrist): limited
G Zack Bailey (back): out
DB Deane Leonard (ankle/heel): out
LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (hamstring): questionable
EAGLES
WR Julio Jones (groin): DNP
COWBOYS
OT Matt Waletzko (shoulder): out
TITANS
C Aaron Brewer (shoulder): limited
LB Luke Gifford (shin): limited
DL TK McClendon (toe): limited
CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring): DNP
LB Joe Jones (finger): DNP
DT Jeffery Simmons (knee): DNP
P Ryan Stonehouse (knee): DNP
TE Josh Whyle (knee): DNP
DOLPHINS
RB Chris Brooks (knee): limited
T Terron Armstead (knee/ankle): DNP
LB Jerome Baker (knee): DNP
S Jevon Holland (knees): DNP
OL Robert Hunt (hamstring): DNP
TE Durham Smythe (ankle): DNP
PACKERS
CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder): limited
LB De'Vondre Campbell (neck): limited
RB A.J. Dillon (groin): limited
LB Rashan Gary (shoulder): limited
RB Aaron Jones (knee): limited
WR Jayden Reed (chest): limited
DL Devonte Wyatt (elbow): limited
G Elgton Jenkins (shoulder): DNP
LB Quay Walker (shoulder): DNP
WR Christian Watson (hamstring): DNP
GIANTS
DL Dexter Lawrence (hamstring): limited
DL A’Shawn Robinson (hamstring): limited
ILB Isaiah Simmons (ankle): limited
T Evan Neal (ankle): DNP
TE Daniel Bellinger (illness): DNP