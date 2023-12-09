Advertisement

NFL injury tracker Week 14: Derek Carr clears concussion protocol, Trevor Lawrence game-time decision

Everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 14 of the NFL season.

Sean Leahy
·5 min read

Derek Carr is all kinds of hurt right now, but he does appear possible to play on Sunday.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback cleared the concussion protocol on Friday, according to Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, but was marked as questionable on the injury report with a concussion, right shoulder and rib injury.

He also told Johnson he's not occurred about sustaining two concussions in three weeks.

In other quarterback news, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Friday that Trevor Lawrence will "probably" be a game-time decision after suffering an ankle injury Monday night. Lawrence's status will be determined by how he performs in practice.

"We'll see," Pederson said. "He moved around a little bit yesterday, we'll see how he does today. Kind of base it on medical staff, how Trevor feels and if he can go or not."

Lamar Jackson was back at practice for the Baltimore Ravens Friday. The quarterback missed his first practice of the season while dealing with an illness. Given his return he is expected to start Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

"He was feeling good," said Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. "Full of life. Full of life. He looked good out there. He was back and he's recovered.

On Thursday, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was added to the injury report with a groin injury. Listed as questionable, he sat out Friday's practice and Seahaws head coach Pete Carroll simply said of his quarterback: "we'll see." Earlier in the day, Seattle signed QB Sean Mannion to the practice squad. Drew Lock would start against the 49ers if Smith is unable to go.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco will not play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills due to a shoulder injury. Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon will now be elevated to handle the rushing workload.

Here's the rest of the Week 14 injury report.

BUCCANEERS

  • DT Vita Vea (toe): questionable

  • LB Devin White (foot): OUT

  • CB Jamel Dean (ankle/foot): OUT

FALCONS

  • C Drew Dalman (ankle): questionable

  • WR Mack Hollins (ankle): questionable

  • CB Mike Hughes (hand): questionable

  • CB A.J. Terrell (concussion protocol): questionable

  • CB Jeff Okudah (ankle): questionable

  • LB Nate Landman (knee): OUT

  • DL David Onyemata (ankle): OUT

  • DL LaCale London (knee): OUT

  • OL Kaleb McGary (knee): OUT

RAMS

  • OLB Byron Young (knee): questionable

  • QB Quentin Lake (hamstring): questionable

  • OLB Michael Hoecht (knee): questionable

  • TE Tyler Higbee (neck): doubtful

RAVENS

  • No injuries reported

LIONS

  • LB Malcolm Rodriguez (ankle): questionable

  • C Frank Ragnow (knee/back/toe): OUT

  • QB Hendon Hooker (knee): OUT

BEARS

  • WR Velus Jones (illness): questionable

  • DL Yannick Ngakoue (knee): questionable

  • WR Tyler Scott (hamstring): questionable

  • WR Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral): OUT

COLTS

  • CB JuJu Brents (quad): questionable

  • CB Ameer Speed (hip): questionable

  • LB E.J. Speed (knee): questionable

  • T Braden Smith (knee): OUT

  • RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb): OUT

BENGALS

  • WR Tyler Boyd (ankle): questionable

  • DE D.J. Reader (back): questionable

  • OT D'Ante Smith (personal) questionable

JAGUARS

  • CB Tyson Campbell (quad): questionable

  • RB Travis Etienne Jr. (ribs): questionable

  • DL Foley Fatukasi (heel): questionable

  • RB D'Ernest Johnson (knee): questionable

  • QB Trevor Lawrence (ankle): questionable

  • CB Tre Herndon (concussion): OUT

  • WR Christian Kirk (groin): OUT

  • OL Walker Little (hamstring): OUT

  • CB Christian Braswell (hamstring): OUT

  • TE Brenton Strange (foot): OUT

BROWNS

  • CB Cameron Mitchell (hamstring): questionable

  • T Dawand Jones (knee): questionable

  • WR Amari Cooper (concussion/ribs): questionable

  • CB Denzel Ward (shoulder): questionable

PANTHERS

  • C Bradley Bozeman (ankle): questionable

  • OLB Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring): questionable

  • OLB Marquis Haynes Sr. (back): questionable

  • TE Steven Sullivan (shoulder): questionable

  • TE Tommy Tremble (hip): questionable

  • DE DeShawn Williams (knee): OUT

  • TE Hayden Hurst (concussion): OUT

SAINTS

  • DE Cameron Jordan (ankle): questionable

  • QB Derek Carr (concussion/ribs/right shoulder): questionable

  • TE Juwan Johnson (quad): questionable

  • LB Pete Werner (shoulder/oblique): questionable

  • QB Taysom Hill (foot/left hand): questionable

  • WR Rasheed Shaheed (thigh): questionable

  • K Blake Grupe (right groin): questionable

  • WR Chris Olave (illness): questionable

  • G Nick Saldiveri (shoulder): questionable

  • DE Isaiah Foskey (quad): OUT

  • RB Kendre Miller (ankle): OUT

TEXANS

  • T George Fant (hip): questionable

  • WR Noah Brown (knee): questionable

  • DT Sheldon Rankins (elbow/shoulder): questionable

JETS

  • QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles): out

  • WR Jason Brownlee (ankle): out

  • DL John Franklin-Myers (ankle): questionable

  • OL Wes Schweitzer (calf): out

  • RB Breece Hall (ankle): questionable

  • OT Carter Warren (hip): questionable

VIKINGS

  • G Ed Ingram (hip): questionable

  • S Theo Jackson (illness): questionable

RAIDERS

  • CB Brandon Facyson (shin): questionable

  • LB Kana'i Mauga (knee):questionable

  • DE Maxx Crosby (knee): questionable

  • T Kolton Miller (shoulder): out

SEAHAWKS

  • RB Zach Charbonnet (knee): questionable

  • RB Kenneth Walker III (oblique): questionable

  • QB Geno Smith (groin): questionable

  • LB Jordyn Brooks (ankle): questionable

  • CB Tre Brown (heel): questionable

49ERS

  • DT Arik Armstead (foot, knee): out

  • G Spencer Burford (knee): doubtful

  • TE Ross Dwelley (ankle): out

  • CB Darrell Luter (hamstring): doubtful

  • WR Ray-Ray McCloud (rib) out

  • RB Elijah Mitchell (knee): doubtful

BILLS

  • TE Dawson Knox (wrist): questionable

  • CB Kaiir Elam (ankle): questionable

CHIEFS

  • S Bryan Cook (ankle): out

  • OL Donovan Smith (neck): out

  • LB Drue Tranquill (concussion): out

  • RB Isiah Pacheco (shoulder): out

BRONCOS

  • RB Samaje Perine (knee): questionable

CHARGERS

  • DL Otito Ogbonnia (knee): questionable

  • WR Joshua Palmer (knee): out

  • T Trey Pipkins III (wrist): limited

  • G Zack Bailey (back): out

  • DB Deane Leonard (ankle/heel): out

  • LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (hamstring): questionable

EAGLES

  • WR Julio Jones (groin): DNP

COWBOYS

  • OT Matt Waletzko (shoulder): out

TITANS

  • C Aaron Brewer (shoulder): limited

  • LB Luke Gifford (shin): limited

  • DL TK McClendon (toe): limited

  • CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring): DNP

  • LB Joe Jones (finger): DNP

  • DT Jeffery Simmons (knee): DNP

  • P Ryan Stonehouse (knee): DNP

  • TE Josh Whyle (knee): DNP

DOLPHINS

  • RB Chris Brooks (knee): limited

  • T Terron Armstead (knee/ankle): DNP

  • LB Jerome Baker (knee): DNP

  • S Jevon Holland (knees): DNP

  • OL Robert Hunt (hamstring): DNP

  • TE Durham Smythe (ankle): DNP

PACKERS

  • CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder): limited

  • LB De'Vondre Campbell (neck): limited

  • RB A.J. Dillon (groin): limited

  • LB Rashan Gary (shoulder): limited

  • RB Aaron Jones (knee): limited

  • WR Jayden Reed (chest): limited

  • DL Devonte Wyatt (elbow): limited

  • G Elgton Jenkins (shoulder): DNP

  • LB Quay Walker (shoulder): DNP

  • WR Christian Watson (hamstring): DNP

GIANTS

  • DL Dexter Lawrence (hamstring): limited

  • DL A’Shawn Robinson (hamstring): limited

  • ILB Isaiah Simmons (ankle): limited

  • T Evan Neal (ankle): DNP

  • TE Daniel Bellinger (illness): DNP