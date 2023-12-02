Advertisement

NFL injury tracker Week 13: Tee Higgins returning Monday night for Bengals; Joe Flacco to start for Browns

Sean Leahy
·4 min read
It was a wild one on "Thursday Night Football" with the Dallas Cowboys topping the Seattle Seahawks 41-35 to kick off Week 13.

With only six weeks remaining in the 2023 regular season, there are plenty of teams chasing playoff spots, and now is the time to get healthy and not be missing key players.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is ready to get back in the lineup when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars on "Monday Night Football." Head coach Zac Taylor confirmed on Saturday Higgins will be in the lineup. He's missed the last three games due to a hamstring injury suffered in practice Nov. 8. His return will be a welcomed addition to a 5-6 team that has fallen behind in the AFC playoff hunt.

The Cleveland Browns will have Joe Flacco as their starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Dorian Thompson-Robinson is in concussion protocol and the veteran Flacco has been taking first-team reps this week.

"I think no matter what, when you come back here and you have a little bit of nerves," Flacco said. "I think it's just the excitement of getting it back out there and being able to do it and wanting to do well."

Who will be at running back for the Green Bay Packers when they welcome the Kansas City Chiefs to Lambeau Field on Sunday? It won't be Aaron Jones as he has been ruled out with a knee injury after not practicing this week. A.J. Dillon, who has been dealing with a groin injury, practiced Thursday and Friday and is expected to be available.

Here's the rest of the Week 13 injury report:

CHARGERS

  • WR Keenan Allen (quad): questionable

  • T Trey Pipkins (wrist): questionable

  • S JT Woods (illness): out

  • G/T Zack Bailey (back): out

  • DB Ja'Sir Taylor (illness): out

  • TE Nick Vannett (concussion): out

PATRIOTS

  • LB Chris Board (back): questionable

  • OL Trent Brown (ankle/chest): questionable

  • RB Ezekiel Elliott (thigh): questionable

  • OL Sidy Sow (ankle): questionable

  • DL Deatrich Wise (shoulder): questionable

  • OL Riley Reiff (knee): questionable

  • WR Kayshon Boutte (shoulder/illness): out

  • WR Demario Douglas (concussion): out

LIONS

  • G Jonah Jackson (ankle/wrist): questionable

  • LB Alex Anzalone (hand): doubtful

  • QB Hendon Hooker (knee): out

SAINTS

  • K Blake Grupe (right groin): questionable

  • C Erik McCoy (shoulder): questionable

  • WR Chris Olave (concussion protocol): questionable

  • DE Cameron Jordan (ankle): questionable

  • S Marcus Maye (shoulder): out

  • RB Kendre Miller (ankle): out

  • WR Rashid Shaheed (thigh): out

  • LB Pete Werner (shoulder/oblique): out

FALCONS

  • CB Mike Hughes (hand): questionable

  • WR Mack Hollins (ankle): questionable

JETS

  • RB Breece Hall (hamstring): questionable

  • RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder): questionable

  • RB Izzy Abanikanda (illness): questionable

  • OL Wes Schweitzer (calf): questionable

  • TE Kenny Yeboah (hamstring): questionable

  • QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles): out

CARDINALS

  • TE Trey McBride (groin): questionable

  • S Jalen Thompson (ribs): questionable

  • S Joey Blount (knee): questionable

  • DL Kevin Strong (knee): questionable

  • WR Marquise Brown (heel): questionable

  • WR Zach Pascal (personal): questionable

  • CB Starling Thomas (ankle): out

  • WR Michael Wilson (shoulder): out

  • CB Antonio Hamilton (groin): out

  • OL Elijah Wilkinson (neck): out

STEELERS

  • DT Montravius Adams (ankle): questionable

COLTS

  • CB JuJu Brents (quad): out

  • RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb): out

TITANS

  • WR Treylon Burks (concussion): questionable

DOLPHINS

  • T Terron Armstead (knee/quad): questionable

  • RB Chris Brooks (knee): questionable

  • OL Lester Cotton (illness): questionable

  • OL Robert Jones (knee): questionable

  • S Jevon Holland (knees): questionable

  • T Kendall Lamm (back): questionable

COMMANDERS

  • C Tyler Larsen (knee): questionable

  • CB Emmanuel Forbes (elbow): out

  • DE James Smith-Williams (hamstring): out

BRONCOS

  • CB Damarri Mathis (back): questionable

TEXANS

  • WR Noah Brown (knee): questionable

  • WR Tank Dell (calf): questionable

  • DT Sheldon Rankins (elbow): questionable

  • LB Jake Hansen (hamstring/hand): questionable

  • TE Dalton Schultz (hamstring): out

PANTHERS

  • S Jeremy Chinn (quad): questionable

  • CB Troy Hill (hip): questionable

  • OLB DJ Johnson (elbow): questionable

  • OLB Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring): questionable

  • CB Jaycee Horn (hamstring): questionable

  • OLB Marquis Haynes (back): questionable

  • TE Tommy Tremble (hip): doubtful

  • S Vonn Bell (shoulder): out

  • TE Hayden Hurst (concussion): out

BUCCANEERS

  • WR Chris Godwin (neck): questionable

  • LB SirVocea Dennis (illness): doubtful

  • DL Mike Greene (calf): out

  • CB Jamel Dean (ankle/foot): out

  • LB Devin White (foot): out

  • LB Lavonte David (groin): out

BROWNS

  • C Nick Harris (knee): questionable

  • WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion): out

  • QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (concussion): out

  • CB Denzel Ward (shoulder): out

RAMS

  • OLB Michael Hoecht (knee): questionable

  • DB Quentin Lake (hamstring): out

49ERS

  • DT Arik Armstead (foot): questionable

  • RB Jordan Mason (hamstring): questionable

  • WR Ray-Ray McCloud (rib): questionable

EAGLES

  • TE Grant Calcaterra (ankle): questionable

  • DT Fletcher Cox (groin): questionable

  • TE Dallas Goedert (forearm): doubtful

  • LB Zach Cunningham (hamstring): out

  • S Justin Evans (knee): out

CHIEFS

  • RB Jerick McKinnon (groin): questionable

  • LB Nick Bolton (wrist): out

PACKERS

  • CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder): questionable

  • LB De'Vondre Campbell (neck): questionable

  • TE Josiah Deguara (hip): questionable

  • S Rudy Ford (biceps/groin): questionable

  • WR Dontayvion Wicks (knee): questionable

  • WR Jayden Reed (chest): questionable

  • CB Robert Rochell (calf): questionable

  • CB Eric Stokes (hamstring): doubtful

  • RB Aaron Jones (knee): out

BENGALS

  • CB Cam Britt-Taylor (quad/knee): out

JAGUARS

  • CB Tyson Campbell (hamstring): limited

  • RB Travis Etienne (ribs): limited

  • TE Luke Farrell (toe): limited

  • TE Brenton Strange (foot): limited