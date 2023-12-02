NFL injury tracker Week 13: Tee Higgins returning Monday night for Bengals; Joe Flacco to start for Browns

It was a wild one on "Thursday Night Football" with the Dallas Cowboys topping the Seattle Seahawks 41-35 to kick off Week 13.

With only six weeks remaining in the 2023 regular season, there are plenty of teams chasing playoff spots, and now is the time to get healthy and not be missing key players.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is ready to get back in the lineup when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars on "Monday Night Football." Head coach Zac Taylor confirmed on Saturday Higgins will be in the lineup. He's missed the last three games due to a hamstring injury suffered in practice Nov. 8. His return will be a welcomed addition to a 5-6 team that has fallen behind in the AFC playoff hunt.

The Cleveland Browns will have Joe Flacco as their starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Dorian Thompson-Robinson is in concussion protocol and the veteran Flacco has been taking first-team reps this week.

"I think no matter what, when you come back here and you have a little bit of nerves," Flacco said. "I think it's just the excitement of getting it back out there and being able to do it and wanting to do well."

Who will be at running back for the Green Bay Packers when they welcome the Kansas City Chiefs to Lambeau Field on Sunday? It won't be Aaron Jones as he has been ruled out with a knee injury after not practicing this week. A.J. Dillon, who has been dealing with a groin injury, practiced Thursday and Friday and is expected to be available.

Here's the rest of the Week 13 injury report:

CHARGERS

WR Keenan Allen (quad): questionable

T Trey Pipkins (wrist): questionable

S JT Woods (illness): out

G/T Zack Bailey (back): out

DB Ja'Sir Taylor (illness): out

TE Nick Vannett (concussion): out

PATRIOTS

LB Chris Board (back): questionable

OL Trent Brown (ankle/chest): questionable

RB Ezekiel Elliott (thigh): questionable

OL Sidy Sow (ankle): questionable

DL Deatrich Wise (shoulder): questionable

OL Riley Reiff (knee): questionable

WR Kayshon Boutte (shoulder/illness): out

WR Demario Douglas (concussion): out

LIONS

G Jonah Jackson (ankle/wrist): questionable

LB Alex Anzalone (hand): doubtful

QB Hendon Hooker (knee): out

SAINTS

K Blake Grupe (right groin): questionable

C Erik McCoy (shoulder): questionable

WR Chris Olave (concussion protocol): questionable

DE Cameron Jordan (ankle): questionable

S Marcus Maye (shoulder): out

RB Kendre Miller (ankle): out

WR Rashid Shaheed (thigh): out

LB Pete Werner (shoulder/oblique): out

FALCONS

CB Mike Hughes (hand): questionable

WR Mack Hollins (ankle): questionable

JETS

RB Breece Hall (hamstring): questionable

RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder): questionable

RB Izzy Abanikanda (illness): questionable

OL Wes Schweitzer (calf): questionable

TE Kenny Yeboah (hamstring): questionable

QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles): out

CARDINALS

TE Trey McBride (groin): questionable

S Jalen Thompson (ribs): questionable

S Joey Blount (knee): questionable

DL Kevin Strong (knee): questionable

WR Marquise Brown (heel): questionable

WR Zach Pascal (personal): questionable

CB Starling Thomas (ankle): out

WR Michael Wilson (shoulder): out

CB Antonio Hamilton (groin): out

OL Elijah Wilkinson (neck): out

STEELERS

DT Montravius Adams (ankle): questionable

COLTS

CB JuJu Brents (quad): out

RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb): out

TITANS

WR Treylon Burks (concussion): questionable

DOLPHINS

T Terron Armstead (knee/quad): questionable

RB Chris Brooks (knee): questionable

OL Lester Cotton (illness): questionable

OL Robert Jones (knee): questionable

S Jevon Holland (knees): questionable

T Kendall Lamm (back): questionable

COMMANDERS

C Tyler Larsen (knee): questionable

CB Emmanuel Forbes (elbow): out

DE James Smith-Williams (hamstring): out

BRONCOS

CB Damarri Mathis (back): questionable

TEXANS

WR Noah Brown (knee): questionable

WR Tank Dell (calf): questionable

DT Sheldon Rankins (elbow): questionable

LB Jake Hansen (hamstring/hand): questionable

TE Dalton Schultz (hamstring): out

PANTHERS

S Jeremy Chinn (quad): questionable

CB Troy Hill (hip): questionable

OLB DJ Johnson (elbow): questionable

OLB Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring): questionable

CB Jaycee Horn (hamstring): questionable

OLB Marquis Haynes (back): questionable

TE Tommy Tremble (hip): doubtful

S Vonn Bell (shoulder): out

TE Hayden Hurst (concussion): out

BUCCANEERS

WR Chris Godwin (neck): questionable

LB SirVocea Dennis (illness): doubtful

DL Mike Greene (calf): out

CB Jamel Dean (ankle/foot): out

LB Devin White (foot): out

LB Lavonte David (groin): out

BROWNS

C Nick Harris (knee): questionable

WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion): out

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (concussion): out

CB Denzel Ward (shoulder): out

RAMS

OLB Michael Hoecht (knee): questionable

DB Quentin Lake (hamstring): out

49ERS

DT Arik Armstead (foot): questionable

RB Jordan Mason (hamstring): questionable

WR Ray-Ray McCloud (rib): questionable

EAGLES

TE Grant Calcaterra (ankle): questionable

DT Fletcher Cox (groin): questionable

TE Dallas Goedert (forearm): doubtful

LB Zach Cunningham (hamstring): out

S Justin Evans (knee): out

CHIEFS

RB Jerick McKinnon (groin): questionable

LB Nick Bolton (wrist): out

PACKERS

CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder): questionable

LB De'Vondre Campbell (neck): questionable

TE Josiah Deguara (hip): questionable

S Rudy Ford (biceps/groin): questionable

WR Dontayvion Wicks (knee): questionable

WR Jayden Reed (chest): questionable

CB Robert Rochell (calf): questionable

CB Eric Stokes (hamstring): doubtful

RB Aaron Jones (knee): out

BENGALS

CB Cam Britt-Taylor (quad/knee): out

JAGUARS