NFL injury tracker Week 13: Tee Higgins ready to return for Bengals; Joe Flacco to start for Browns
It was a wild one on "Thursday Night Football" with the Dallas Cowboys topping the Seattle Seahawks 41-35 to kick off Week 13.
With only six weeks remaining in the 2023 regular season, there are plenty of teams chasing playoff spots, and now is the time to get healthy and not be missing key players.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is ready to get back in the lineup when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars on "Monday Night Football." He's missed the last three games due to a hamstring injury suffered in practice Nov. 8. His return will be a welcomed addition to a 5-6 team that has fallen behind in the AFC playoff hunt.
The Cleveland Browns will have Joe Flacco as their starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Dorian Thompson-Robinson is in concussion protocol and the veteran Flacco has been taking first-team reps this week.
"I think no matter what, when you come back here and you have a little bit of nerves," Flacco said. "I think it's just the excitement of getting it back out there and being able to do it and wanting to do well."
Who will be at running back for the Green Bay Packers when they welcome the Kansas City Chiefs to Lambeau Field on Sunday? It won't be Aaron Jones as he has been ruled out with a knee injury after not practicing this week. A.J. Dillon, who has been dealing with a groin injury, practiced Thursday and Friday and is expected to be available.
Here's the rest of the Week 13 injury report:
CHARGERS
WR Keenan Allen (quad): questionable
T Trey Pipkins (wrist): questionable
S JT Woods (illness): out
G/T Zack Bailey (back): out
DB Ja'Sir Taylor (illness): out
TE Nick Vannett (concussion): out
PATRIOTS
LB Chris Board (back): questionable
OL Trent Brown (ankle/chest): questionable
RB Ezekiel Elliott (thigh): questionable
OL Sidy Sow (ankle): questionable
DL Deatrich Wise (shoulder): questionable
OL Riley Reiff (knee): questionable
WR Kayshon Boutte (shoulder/illness): out
WR Demario Douglas (concussion): out
LIONS
G Jonah Jackson (ankle/wrist): questionable
LB Alex Anzalone (hand): doubtful
QB Hendon Hooker (knee): out
SAINTS
K Blake Grupe (right groin): questionable
C Erik McCoy (shoulder): questionable
WR Chris Olave (concussion protocol): questionable
DE Cameron Jordan (ankle): questionable
S Marcus Maye (shoulder): out
RB Kendre Miller (ankle): out
WR Rashid Shaheed (thigh): out
LB Pete Werner (shoulder/oblique): out
FALCONS
CB Mike Hughes (hand): questionable
WR Mack Hollins (ankle): questionable
JETS
RB Breece Hall (hamstring): questionable
RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder): questionable
RB Izzy Abanikanda (illness): questionable
OL Wes Schweitzer (calf): questionable
TE Kenny Yeboah (hamstring): questionable
QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles): out
CARDINALS
TE Trey McBride (groin): questionable
S Jalen Thompson (ribs): questionable
S Joey Blount (knee): questionable
DL Kevin Strong (knee): questionable
WR Marquise Brown (heel): questionable
WR Zach Pascal (personal): questionable
CB Starling Thomas (ankle): out
WR Michael Wilson (shoulder): out
CB Antonio Hamilton (groin): out
OL Elijah Wilkinson (neck): out
STEELERS
WR Calvin Austin (ankle): limited
WR Diontae Johnson (illness): DNP
CB James Pierre (shoulder): DNP
COLTS
DT DeForest Buckner (shoulder): limited
CB JuJu Brents (quad): out
RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb): out
TITANS
LB Luke Gifford (shin): limited
C Aaron Brewer (shoulder): limited
CB Roger McCreary (foot): limited
DOLPHINS
RB De'Von Achane (knee): limited
T Terron Armstead (knee/quad): limited
RB Chris Brooks (knee): limited
DB Elijah Campbell (shoulder): limited
LB Bradley Chubb (knee): limited
WR Chase Claypool (knee): limited
OL Lester Cotton (illness): limited
LS Blake Ferguson (ankle): limited
WR Tyreek Hill (ankle): limited
OL Robert Hunt (hamstring): limited
FB Alec Ingold (foot/ankle): limited
OL Robert Jones (knee): limited
RB Raheem Moster (ankle/knee): limited
TE Durham Smythe (ankle): limited
OL Connor Williams (illness): limited
S Jevon Holland (knees): DNP
T Kendall Lamm (back): DNP
COMMANDERS
FB Alex Armah (hamstring): limited
DE James Smith-Williams (hamstring): DNP
C Tyler Larsen (knee): questionable
CB Emmanuel Forbes (elbow): out
BRONCOS
WR Jerry Jeudy (groin): limited
K Wil Lutz (right hip): limited
CB Damarri Mathis (back): limited
WR Marvin Mims (hamstring): limited
TEXANS
WR Noah Brown (knee): limited
WR Tank Dell (calf): limited
DT Sheldon Rankins (elbow): DNP
TE Dalton Schultz (hamstring): DNP
PANTHERS
S Jeremy Chinn (quad): questionable
CB Troy Hill (hip): questionable
OLB DJ Johnson (elbow): questionable
OLB Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring): questionable
CB Jaycee Horn (hamstring): questionable
OLB Marquis Haynes (back): questionable
TE Tommy Tremble (hip): doubtful
S Vonn Bell (shoulder): out
TE Hayden Hurst (concussion): out
BUCCANEERS
WR Chris Godwin (neck): questionable
LB SirVocea Dennis (illness): doubtful
DL Mike Greene (calf): out
CB Jamel Dean (ankle/foot): out
LB Devin White (foot): out
LB Lavonte David (groin): out
BROWNS
RB Kareem Hunt (groin): limited
G Wyatt Teller (calf): limited
S Juan Thornhill (calf): limited
C Nick Harris (knee): limited
WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion): DNP
QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (concussion): DNP
CB Denzel Ward (shoulder): DNP
LB Anthony Walker (hamstring/illness): DNP
RAMS
DB Quentin Lake (hamstring): DNP
OLB Michael Hoecht (knee): DNP
49ERS
G Spencer Burford (knee): limited
DT Arik Armstead (foot): DNP
RB Jordan Mason (hamstring): DNP
WR Ray-Ray McCloud (rib): DNP
EAGLES
WR A.J. Brown (thigh): limited
DT Jordan Davis (hamstring): limited
WR Julio Jones (knee): limited
TE Grant Calcaterra (ankle): DNP
DT Fletcher Cox (groin): DNP
LB Zach Cunningham (hamstring): DNP
S Justin Evans (knee): DNP
TE Dallas Goedert (forearm): DNP
CHIEFS
RB Jerick McKinnon (groin): questionable
LB Nick Bolton (wrist): out
PACKERS
CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder): questionable
LB De'Vondre Campbell (neck): questionable
TE Josiah Deguara (hip): questionable
S Rudy Ford (biceps/groin): questionable
WR Dontayvion Wicks (knee): questionable
WR Jayden Reed (chest): questionable
CB Robert Rochell (calf): questionable
CB Eric Stokes (hamstring): doubtful
RB Aaron Jones (knee): out
BENGALS
WR Tee Higgins (hamstring/ankle): limited
OT D'Ante Smith (knee): limited
CB Cam Britt-Taylor (quad): limited
CB Chidobe Awuzie (illness): DNP
JAGUARS
CB Tyson Campbell (hamstring): limited
RB Travis Etienne (ribs): limited
TE Luke Farrell (toe): limited