NFL injury tracker Week 12: Tee Higgins to miss third straight game for Bengals; Rams' Kupp limited in practice

It's Thanksgiving weekend, which means lots of early football and a new Black Friday game this year. The NFL kicked things off Thursday and we saw the Green Bay Packers take down the Detroit Lions; the Dallas Cowboys blow out the Washington Commanders; and the San Francisco 49ers top the Seattle Seahawks.

Friday afternoon will see the New York Jets turn to Tim Boyle at quarterback as Zach Wilson gets dropped to the third-string role. They will take on the Miami Dolphins, who will not have De'Von Achane as he deals with a knee injury. The running back missed four games before returning last week, but he exited the game after aggravating the injury.

Will this be the week Justin Jefferson returns for the Minnesota Vikings? The wide receiver was limited at practice Thursday, but he has said he will be the one who makes the decision when he feels 100%. Oh, and he does not care about your fantasy team issues.

One receiver who is definitely not ready to return is Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals. He missed the last two games with a hamstring injury and will not play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, head coach Zac Taylor said.

The Los Angeles Rams had pegged wide receiver Cooper Kupp as "day-to-day" Monday after he suffered a lateral ankle sprain in Week 12. He did not practice Wednesday but was on the field in a limited capacity Thursday. Sounds like that one could end up as a game-time decision.

Here is the rest of the Week 12 injury report.

DOLPHINS

RB De'Von Achane (knee): out

WR Chase Claypool (knee): out

OL Robert Jones (knee): out

JETS

SAINTS

FALCONS

STEELERS

BENGALS

JAGUARS

TEXANS

BUCCANEERS

COLTS

CB JuJu Brents (quad): DNP

TE Drew Ogletree (foot): DNP

LB Grant Stuard (illness): DNP

PATRIOTS

GIANTS

DB Tre Hawkins (shoulder): limited

LB Bobby Okereke (hip/rib): limited

DL A'Shawn Robinson (back): limited

WR Darius Slayton (neck): limited

DL Dexter Lawrence (hamstring): DNP

OL Evan Neal (ankle): out

PANTHERS

S Jeremy Chinn (quad): limited

S Sam Franklin (quad): limited

CB Jaycee Horn (hamstring): limited

OLB Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring): limited

TE Hayden Hurst (concussion): DNP

TITANS

S Terrell Edmunds (shoulder): limited

WR Treylon Burkes (concussion): DNP

LB Luke Gifford (shin): DNP

T Chris Hubbard (biceps): DNP

RAMS

CARDINALS

BROWNS

BRONCOS

S P.J. Locke (ankle): limited

DT D.J. Jones (knee): limited

CHIEFS

RB Jerick McKinnon (groin): limited

WR Mecole Hardman (thumb): DNP

RAIDERS

S Marcus Epps (neck): limited

CB Jack Jones (knee/hip): limited

T Kolton Miller (shoulder): limited

S Tre'von Moehrig (back): limited

LB Robert Spillane (ankle): limited

DE Maxx Crosby (knee): DNP

BILLS

EAGLES

WR A.J. Brown (thigh): limited

RB D'Andre Swift (ankle): limited

WR Quez Watkins (hamstring): limited

TE Grant Calcaterra (ankle): DNP

S Justin Evans (knee): DNP

TE Dallas Goedert (forearm): DNP

DT Milton Williams (concussion): DNP

RAVENS

TE Gerald Everett (chest): limited

WR Jalen Guyton (groin): limited

S J.T. Woods (illness): limited

TE Nick Vannett (concussion): DNP

BEARS

VIKINGS