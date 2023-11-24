Advertisement

NFL injury tracker Week 12: Achane not expected to play for Dolphins; Jefferson, Kupp limited at practice

Sean Leahy
·5 min read

It's Thanksgiving weekend, which means lots of early football and a new Black Friday game this year. The NFL kicked things off on Thursday and we saw the Green Bay Packers take down the Detroit Lions; the Dallas Cowboys blow out the Washington Commanders; and the San Francisco 49ers top the Seattle Seahawks.

Friday afternoon will see the New York Jets turn to Tim Boyle at quarterback as Zach Wilson gets dropped to the third string role. They will take on the Miami Dolphins, who may not have De'Von Achane as he deals with a knee injury. The running back missed four games before returning last week, but he exited the game after aggravating the injury. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that Achane is not expected to play.

Will this be the week Justin Jefferson returns for the Minnesota Vikings? The wide receiver was limited at practice Thursday but he has said he will be the one who makes the decision when he feels 100 percent. Oh, and he does not care about your fantasy team issues.

Another receiver who may not be ready to play just yet is Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals. He has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury and did not practice Tuesday or Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Rams had pegged wide receiver Cooper Kupp as "day-to-day" on Monday after he suffered a lateral ankle sprain in Week 12. He did not practice on Wednesday but was on the field in a limited capacity on Thursday. Sounds like that one could end up as a game-time decision.

Here is the rest of the Week 12 injury report.

DOLPHINS

  • RB De'Von Achane (knee): questionable

  • T Terron Armstead (knee): questionable

  • WR Chase Claypool (knee): questionable

  • G Lester Cotton (hip): questionable

  • OL Robert Hunt (hamstring): questionable

  • FB Alec Ingold (foot/ankle): questionable

  • OL Austin Jackson (oblique): questionable

  • TE Durham Smythe (ankle): questionable

  • OL Robert Jones (knee): doubtful

JETS

  • OL Mekhei Becton (ankle/knee): questionable

  • OL Duane Brown (hip): questionable

  • LB Sam Eguavoen (hip): questionable

  • OL Billy Turner (finger): questionable

  • TE Kenny Yeboah (hamstring): questionable

  • DB Michael Carter II (hamstring): doubtful

SAINTS

  • T Ryan Ramczyk (knee): limited

  • DE Isaiah Foskey (quad): limited

  • RB Kendre Miller (ankle): DNP

  • CB Marshon Lattimore (ankle): DNP

FALCONS

  • DT David Onyemata (ankle): limited

  • QB Taylor Heinecke (hamstring): limited

  • CB Dee Alford (ankle): limited

  • K Younghoe Koo (back): limited

  • WR Mack Hollins (ankle): DNP

STEELERS

  • DT Cam Heyward (groin): limited

  • DT Montravius Adams (ankle): limited

  • WR George Pickens (shin): limited

  • CB James Pierre (Shoulder): limited

  • LB Nick Herbig (hamstring): limited

  • S Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring): DNP

BENGALS

  • LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee): limited

  • DT B.J. Hill (knee): limited

  • DE Sam Hubbard (ankle: limited

  • OT D'Ante Smith (knee): limited

  • WR Tee Higgins (hamstring): DNP

  • CB Cam Taylor-Britt (quad): DNP

JAGUARS

  • WR Zay Jones (knee): limited

  • DL Roy Robertson-Harris (ankle): limited

  • CB Tyson Campbell (hamstring): DNP

TEXANS

  • WR Noah Brown (knee): DNP

  • LB Jake Hansen (hamstring/hand): DNP

  • QB Case Keenum (calf): DNP

  • S Jimmie Ward (hamstring): DNP

BUCCANEERS

  • CB Carlton Davis (hip): limited

  • WR Chris Godwin (knee/elbow): limited

  • C Robert Hainsey (knee): limited

  • LB Lavonte David (groin): DNP

  • CB Jamel Dean (ankle/foot): DNP

  • LB Devin White (foot): DNP

COLTS

  • CB JuJu Brents (quad): DNP

  • TE Drew Ogletree (foot): DNP

  • LB Grant Stuard (illness): DNP

PATRIOTS

  • DL Christian Barmore (knee): limited

  • LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (hamstring): limited

  • OL Trent Brown (ankle): limited

  • CB Myles Bryant (chest): limited

  • CB Jonathan Jones (knee): limited

  • WR DeVante Parker (concussion): limited

  • OL Riley Reiff (knee): limited

  • SpT Matthew Slater (ankle): limited

  • DL Deatrich Wise (shoulder): limited

GIANTS

  • DB Tre Hawkins (shoulder): limited

  • LB Bobby Okereke (hip/rib): limited

  • DL A'Shawn Robinson (back): limited

  • WR Darius Slayton (neck): limited

  • DL Dexter Lawrence (hamstring): DNP

  • OL Evan Neal (ankle): DNP

PANTHERS

  • S Jeremy Chinn (quad): limited

  • S Sam Franklin (quad): limited

  • CB Jaycee Horn (hamstring): limited

  • OLB Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring): limited

  • TE Hayden Hurst (concussion): DNP

TITANS

  • S Terrell Edmunds (shoulder): limited

  • WR Treylon Burkes (concussion): DNP

  • LB Luke Gifford (shin): DNP

  • T Chris Hubbard (biceps): DNP

RAMS

  • WR Cooper Kupp (ankle): limited

  • DT Larrell Murchison (knee): limited

  • C Coleman Shelton (ankle): limited

  • G Kevin Dotson (shoulder): limited

  • WR Ben Skowronek (hip): limited

  • S Quentin Lake (hamstring): DNP

CARDINALS

  • S Joey Blount (knee): limited

  • RB Emari Demarcado (toe): limited

  • DL Jonathan Ledbetter (shoulder): limited

  • WR Zach Pascal (hamstring): limited

  • CB Antonio Hamilton (groin): DNP

  • DL Kevin Strong (knee): DNP

  • WR Michael Wilson (shoulder): DNP

  • WR Marquise Brown (heel): DNP

BROWNS

  • S Grant Delpit (thigh): limited

  • CB Grant Newsome (calf): limited

  • DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (groin): limited

  • S Juan Thornhill (calf): limited

  • WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion): DNP

  • LB Anthony Walker (hamstring): DNP

  • CB Denzel Ward (shoulder): DNP

BRONCOS

  • S P.J. Locke (ankle): limited

  • DT D.J. Jones (knee): limited

CHIEFS

  • RB Jerick McKinnon (groin): limited

  • WR Mecole Hardman (thumb): DNP

RAIDERS

  • S Marcus Epps (neck): limited

  • CB Jack Jones (knee/hip): limited

  • T Kolton Miller (shoulder): limited

  • S Tre'von Moehrig (back): limited

  • LB Robert Spillane (ankle): limited

  • DE Maxx Crosby (knee): DNP

BILLS

  • S Micah Hyde (neck/stinger): limited

  • CB Taron Johnson (concussion): limited

  • DB Cam Lewis (shoulder): limited

  • S Taylor Rapp (neck): limited

  • CB Dane Jackson (concussion): DNP

EAGLES

  • WR A.J. Brown (thigh): limited

  • RB D'Andre Swift (ankle): limited

  • WR Quez Watkins (hamstring): limited

  • DE Derek Barnett (personal): DNP

  • TE Grant Calcaterra (ankle): DNP

  • S Justin Evans (knee): DNP

  • TE Dallas Goedert (forearm): DNP

  • DT Milton Williams (concussion): DNP

RAVENS

  • WR Odell Beckham, Jr. (shoulder): limited

  • CB Marlon Humphrey (calf): limited

  • TE Mark Andrews (ankle): DNP

  • WR Zay Flowers (hip): DNP

  • LB Trenton Simpson (concussion): DNP

CHARGERS

  • TE Gerald Everett (chest): limited

  • WR Jalen Guyton (groin): limited

  • S J.T. Woods (illness): limited

  • TE Nick Vannett (concussion): DNP

BEARS

  • OL Larry Borom (illness): DNP

  • RB D'onta Foreman (ankle/shin): DNP

  • OL Lucas Patrick (back): DNP

  • LB Noah Sewell (knee): DNP

VIKINGS

  • CB Akayleb Evans (calf): limited

  • TE T.J. Hockenson (ribs): limited

  • WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring): limited