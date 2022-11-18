NFL injury tracker Week 11: Lamar Jackson expected to play despite mystery illness

Week 11 of the NFL season is here.

With the Tennessee Titans’ win over the Green Bay Packers officially in the books, here’s what you need to know injury-wise headed into Sunday.

Lamar Jackson expected to play Sunday

Despite missing practice on Friday, Lamar Jackson is expected to start on Sunday for the Baltimore Ravens.

Jackson missed Friday’s practice due to an illness. Coach John Harbaugh didn’t go into details about the illness, but Jackson did practice normally on Wednesday and Thursday.

“He’ll be fine for Sunday,” Harbaugh said. “He tried to get to practice but was just too sick.”

"He'll be fine for Sunday."



Coach Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson: pic.twitter.com/QsCA34wBtg — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 18, 2022

Both tight end Mark Andrews and running back Gus Edwards were limited in practice this week after dealing with their respective injuries, though Harbaugh said they would likely both be a game-time decision. Andrews missed last week’s game with a knee and shoulder injury, and Edwards was out with a hamstring injury.

The Ravens will host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

JuJu Smith-Schuster out for Chiefs with concussion

Patrick Mahomes will be without two of his top targets on Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs officially ruled out JuJu Smith-Schuster for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers due to a concussion. Smith-Schuster went down last week after he took a hit to the head in their win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and has been in the league’s protocols ever since.

Fellow receiver Mecole Hardman landed on injured reserve on Thursday due to an abdominal injury after missing their game against the Jaguars. He’s now out for at least four games.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, the Chiefs’ third-best receiver, returned to practice on Thursday after missing Wednesday due to an illness.

Story continues

Kyler Murray ‘progressing’ with hamstring injury

Kyler Murray is still considered a game-time decision for the Cardinals.

The Arizona quarterback, who missed last week’s game with the Los Angeles Rams due to a hamstring injury, is “progressing” and has “come a long way,” coach Kliff Kingsburgy said Friday, via ESPN.

It’s still unclear if he’ll be able to play on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City. If he can’t, the Cardinals will turn to Colt McCoy — who went 26-of-37 for 238 yards and threw a touchdown in last week’s win.

Ezekiel Elliott expected to return vs. Vikings

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to bring back Ezekiel Elliott on Sunday for their matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

Elliott missed Dallas’ last two games due to a hyperextended right knee. He said Thursday that he will wear a brace on his knee, but that he was “very optimistic” about making his return.

"Barring any setbacks the next couple days, I think I feel good,” he said Thursday, via ESPN. “I've felt as good as I've felt since the injury this early in the week. I think I'm in a good spot."

The Cowboys have been fine without Elliott. Tony Pollard had four total touchdowns and ran at least 115 yards in each their two games without Elliott available.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Friday that defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence will likely play, too. He’s been limited with a foot and knee injury.

Ezekiel Elliott is expected to return for the Cowboys this week after missing two games with a knee injury. (Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)

Ja’Marr Chase out for Bengals again

Ja’Marr Chase isn’t ready for a return just yet.

Chase, who has missed the Bengals’ last two games with a hip injury, was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s unclear when he’ll be able to take the field again.

The Bengals also ruled out safety Saxton Hill with a shoulder injury. Running back Chris Evans is officially questionable with a knee injury he sustained in their last game against the Panthers. Cornerback Tre Flowers is also questionable.

JD McKissic out for Commanders

Commanders running back J.D. McKissic will miss a third straight game.

Washington ruled out McKissic for Sunday’s matchup with the Houston Texans due to his neck injury. He hasn’t practiced since their game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8, and there isn’t a timetable for his return.

The Commanders also ruled out linebacker Cole Holcomb with a foot sprain. He returned to practice on Thursday in a limited fashion. Tight end Armani Rogers is out with a knee injury too.