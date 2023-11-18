NFL injury tracker Week 11: De'Von Achane back for Dolphins; Justin Fields, Matthew Stafford to return

The Baltimore Ravens improved to 8-3 and dropped the Cincinnati Bengals to 5-5 after a 34-20 win during "Thursday Night Football" to kick off Week 11 in the NFL.

There were two big pieces of injury news to come out of that game. First, Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is done for the season with an ankle injury. The Bengals lost Joe Burrow for the year with a torn ligament in his wrist. (The NFL is investigating why Burrow was not on the pre-game injury report.)

Heading into Sunday, we know the Cleveland Browns will turn back to Dorian Thompson-Robinson at quarterback against the Pittsburgh Steelers after the news that Deshaun Watson's season is over with a fracture in his throwing shoulder.

The Miami Dolphins received some good news on Saturday. Running back De'Von Achane, who has miss four weeks with a knee injury, has been activated off injured reserve and will play Sunday versus the Las Vegas Raiders.

Justin Fields (thumb) is expected to start for the Chicago Bears after missing four games when they face the Detroit Lions.

“It’s not 100 percent, but it feels good. There’s still a little bit of healing left, but it’s stable,” Fields said.

In other thumb injury news, Matthew Stafford went through a full practice Thursday and is expected to start against the Seattle Seahawks. He injured it Oct. 29 against the Dallas Cowboys, but thanks to the Rams' bye week he only missed one game.

Keenan Allen, meanwhile, will play for the Los Angeles Chargers when they take on the Green Bay Packers, but he will suit up while dealing with an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder. The 31-year-old wide receiver suffered the injury during a tackle in the fourth quarter of their Week 10 loss to the Lions.

Here is the rest of the Week 11 NFL injury report:

COWBOYS

RB Rico Dowdle (ankle): questionable

PANTHERS

WR Laviska Shenault (ankle): questionable

TE Ian Thomas (calf): questionable

S Xavier Woods (thigh): questionable

TE Stephen Sullivan (shoulder): questionable

TE Hayden Hurst (concussion): out

OLB Marquis Haynes Sr. (back): out

CB Jaycee Horn (hamstring): out

CB CJ Henderson (concussion): out

STEELERS

BROWNS

T Dawand Jones (knee): questionable

G Michael Dunn (calf): questionable

S Juan Thornhill (calf): out

WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion): out

BEARS

LIONS

CHARGERS

PACKERS

CARDINALS

TEXANS

TITANS

JAGUARS

RAIDERS

T Kolton Miller (shoulder): questionable

G Dylan Parham (calf): questionable

G Greg Van Roten (biceps/quad/triceps): questionable

DOLPHINS

WR Braxton Berrios (hamstring): questionable

FB Alec Ingold (foot): questionable

TE Durham Smythe (ankle): questionable

RB De'Von Achane (knee): questionable

WR Chase Claypool (knee): out

OL Rob Hunt (hamstring): out

OL Rob Jones (knee): out

GIANTS

T Andrew Thomas (knee): questionable

S Bobby McCain (illness): questionable

CB Adoree' Jackson (concussion): out

T Evan Neal (ankle): out

COMMANDERS

BUCCANEERS

49ERS

CB Samuel Womack (knee): questionable

DE Robert Beal (hamstring): questionable

CB Darrell Luter (knee): questionable

G Aaron Banks (toe): out

G Nick Zakelj (biceps): out

JETS

BILLS

DT Jordan Phillips (knee): questionable

WR Trent Sherfield (ankle): questionable

SEAHAWKS

RAMS

DB Cobie Durant (shoulder): questionable

VIKINGS

BRONCOS

S P.J. Locke (ankle): out

EAGLES

S Justin Evans (knee): out

TE Dallas Goedert (forearm): out

CHIEFS