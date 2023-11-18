NFL injury tracker Week 11: De'Von Achane back for Dolphins; Justin Fields, Matthew Stafford to return
The Baltimore Ravens improved to 8-3 and dropped the Cincinnati Bengals to 5-5 after a 34-20 win during "Thursday Night Football" to kick off Week 11 in the NFL.
There were two big pieces of injury news to come out of that game. First, Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is done for the season with an ankle injury. The Bengals lost Joe Burrow for the year with a torn ligament in his wrist. (The NFL is investigating why Burrow was not on the pre-game injury report.)
Heading into Sunday, we know the Cleveland Browns will turn back to Dorian Thompson-Robinson at quarterback against the Pittsburgh Steelers after the news that Deshaun Watson's season is over with a fracture in his throwing shoulder.
The Miami Dolphins received some good news on Saturday. Running back De'Von Achane, who has miss four weeks with a knee injury, has been activated off injured reserve and will play Sunday versus the Las Vegas Raiders.
Justin Fields (thumb) is expected to start for the Chicago Bears after missing four games when they face the Detroit Lions.
“It’s not 100 percent, but it feels good. There’s still a little bit of healing left, but it’s stable,” Fields said.
In other thumb injury news, Matthew Stafford went through a full practice Thursday and is expected to start against the Seattle Seahawks. He injured it Oct. 29 against the Dallas Cowboys, but thanks to the Rams' bye week he only missed one game.
Keenan Allen, meanwhile, will play for the Los Angeles Chargers when they take on the Green Bay Packers, but he will suit up while dealing with an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder. The 31-year-old wide receiver suffered the injury during a tackle in the fourth quarter of their Week 10 loss to the Lions.
Here is the rest of the Week 11 NFL injury report:
COWBOYS
RB Rico Dowdle (ankle): questionable
PANTHERS
WR Laviska Shenault (ankle): questionable
TE Ian Thomas (calf): questionable
S Xavier Woods (thigh): questionable
TE Stephen Sullivan (shoulder): questionable
TE Hayden Hurst (concussion): out
OLB Marquis Haynes Sr. (back): out
CB Jaycee Horn (hamstring): out
CB CJ Henderson (concussion): out
STEELERS
DT Cam Heyward (groin): limited
TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring): questionable
S Keanu Neal (ribs): out
S Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring): out
DT Montravius Adams (ankle): out
BROWNS
T Dawand Jones (knee): questionable
G Michael Dunn (calf): questionable
S Juan Thornhill (calf): out
WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion): out
BEARS
RB D'onta Foreman (ankle): questionable
LB Jack Sanborn (ankle/illness): questionable
LB Tremaine Edmunds (knee): questionable
LB Noah Sewell (knee): out
LIONS
CB Ifeatu Melifonwu (wrist/ankle): questionable
OL Jonah Jackson (ankle/wrist): out
DT Isaiah Buggs (illness): out
CHARGERS
WR Keenan Allen (shoulder): questionable
WR Jalen Guyton (groin): questionable
RB Isaiah Spiller (illness): questionable
S JT Woods (illness): out
TE Gerald Everett (chest): out
PACKERS
CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder): questionable
LB Rashan Gary (shoulder): questionable
LB Quay Walker (groin): questionable
S Rudy Ford (bicep): doubtful
CARDINALS
OL Trystan Colon (calf): questionable
OL D.J. Humphries (ankle): questionable
WR Michael Wilson (shoulder): questionable
DL Kevin Strong (knee): questionable
LB Ekeziel Turner (hamstring): questionable
S Joey Blount (knee): out
DL Jonathan Ledbetter (shoulder): out
WR Zach Pascal (hamstring): out
RB Emari Demercado (toe): out
TEXANS
DE Will Anderson Jr. (knee): questionable
DE Dylan Horton (knee): questionable
WR Noah Brown (knee): questionable
LB Jake Hansen (hamstring/hand): out
RB Dameon Pierce (ankle): out
LB Henry To'oto'o (concussion): out
S Jimmie Ward (hamstring): out
S Grayland Arnold (calf): out
TITANS
CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (thumb): out
WR Treylon Burks (concussion): out
T Andre Dillard (concussion): out
JAGUARS
OL Anton Harrison (back): questionable
WR Zay Jones (knee): questionable
DL Roy Robertson-Harris (ankle): questionable
WR Parker Washington (knee): questionable
WR Jamal Agnew (shoulder/ribs): out
CB Tyson Campbell (hamstring): out
RAIDERS
T Kolton Miller (shoulder): questionable
G Dylan Parham (calf): questionable
G Greg Van Roten (biceps/quad/triceps): questionable
DOLPHINS
WR Braxton Berrios (hamstring): questionable
FB Alec Ingold (foot): questionable
TE Durham Smythe (ankle): questionable
RB De'Von Achane (knee): questionable
WR Chase Claypool (knee): out
OL Rob Hunt (hamstring): out
OL Rob Jones (knee): out
GIANTS
T Andrew Thomas (knee): questionable
S Bobby McCain (illness): questionable
CB Adoree' Jackson (concussion): out
T Evan Neal (ankle): out
COMMANDERS
FB Alex Armah (hamstring): out
RB Antonio Gibson (toe): doubtful
DE James Smith-Williams (hamstring): out
BUCCANEERS
CB Carlton Davis (toe): questionable
G Matt Feiler (knee): questionable
DB Josh Hayes (concussion): questionable
LB Devin White (foot): questionable
S Ryan Neal (thumb): out
49ERS
CB Samuel Womack (knee): questionable
DE Robert Beal (hamstring): questionable
CB Darrell Luter (knee): questionable
G Aaron Banks (toe): out
G Nick Zakelj (biceps): out
JETS
DL Will McDonald IV (ankle): questionable
WR Garrett Wilson (elbow): questionable
CB Micheal Carter II (hamstring): questionable
LB Sam Eguavoen (hip: out
LB Chazz Surratt (ankle): out
OL Billy Turner (finger): out
OT Duane Brown (hip): out
TE Kenny Yeboah (hamstring): out
BILLS
DT Jordan Phillips (knee): questionable
WR Trent Sherfield (ankle): questionable
SEAHAWKS
T Abraham Lucas (knee): questionable
WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring): questionable
S Jamal Adams (knee): questionable
CB Tre Brown (foot): questionable
WR Dareke Young (abdomen): out
RAMS
DB Cobie Durant (shoulder): questionable
VIKINGS
LB Brian Asamoah (ankle): questionable
WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring): questionable
RB Alexander Mattison (concussion): questionable
QB Nick Mullens (back): questionable
CB Akayleb Evans (calf): out
BRONCOS
S P.J. Locke (ankle): out
EAGLES
S Justin Evans (knee): out
TE Dallas Goedert (forearm): out
CHIEFS
WR Richie James (knee): questionable