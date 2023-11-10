Advertisement

NFL injury tracker Week 10: Tee Higgins out for Bengals; Jefferson waiting to be 100% before returning

Sean Leahy
·6 min read

Week 10 kicked off with the Chicago Bears edging the Carolina Panthers 16-13 during "Thursday Night Football." Bryce Young struggled, and even with the win the Bears improved their chances at earning the No. 1 overall pick in next spring's NFL Draft, thanks to them owning Carolina's first-round pick.

On to weekend injury news, the Cincinnati Bengals will go up against the player who went after Young in the 2023 NFL Draft, C.J. Stroud, who is coming off a five-touchdown performance during a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tee Higgins has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, head coach Zac Taylor said. Meanwhile, Ja'Marr Chase practiced Friday as he works through a back injury.

"In my head, I said I'm playing until further notice, then we'll see," Chase said.

In other wide receiver news, the Minnesota Vikings are close to getting Justin Jefferson back, but it won't be this weekend against the New Orleans Saints. Jefferson has missed four games with a hamstring injury and is now eligible to return from injured reserve. It's looking likely he has a shot to play next week against the Denver Broncos.

"The guys and the rest of the coaching staff in this building know my worth on the field and they want me at 100%, as I do as well," Jefferson said. "I don't want to go out there at 80 or 90% and have the chance of hurting it again. It's just day-to-day, and when that time comes, I'll definitely be ready to step out there."

Here is the rest of the Week 10 NFL injury report:

COLTS

  • LB Zaire Franklin (knee): limited

  • WR Alec Pierce (ankle): limited

  • CB Julius Brents (quad): DNP

  • WR Josh Downs (knee): DNP

  • TE Andrew Ogletree (foot): DNP

PATRIOTS

BROWNS

  • CB Greg Newsome (groin): limited

  • TE David Njoku (knee): limited

  • DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (groin): limited

  • RB Pierre Strong (hamstring): limited

  • DE Alex Wright (knee): limited

  • WR David Bell (knee): DNP

  • WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion): DNP

  • T Dawand Jones (knee/shoulder): DNP

RAVENS

TEXANS

BENGALS

  • WR Ja'Marr Chase (back): limited

  • LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee): limited

  • DT Josh Tupou (sholder): limited

  • WR Tee Higgins (hamstring): out

  • DE Sam Hubbard (ankle): out

49ERS

JAGUARS

SAINTS

VIKINGS

PACKERS

STEELERS

TITANS

BUCCANEERS

  • CB Jamel Dean (concussion): limited

  • G Matt Feiler (knee): limited

  • T Luke Goedeke (foot): limited

  • DE Logan Hall (hall): limited

  • DE Calijah Kancey (quad): limited

  • WR Trey Palmer (neck/illness): DNP

  • CB Carlton Davis (toe): DNP

  • CB Josh Hayes (concussion): DNP

FALCONS

CARDINALS

  • RB James Connor (knee): limited

  • WR Michael Wilson (shoulder): limited

  • T Carter O'Donnell (ankle): limited

  • TE Geoff Swaim (back): DNP

  • LB Zeke Turner (hamstring): DNP

  • RB Emari Demercado (toe): DNP

  • C Trystan Colon (calf): DNP

  • G Will Hernandez (knee): DNP

  • T D.J. Humphries (ankle): DNP

LIONS

  • WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (ribs): limited

  • T Dan Skipper (ribs): limited

  • G Halapoulivaati Vaitai (back): DNP

  • DE Levi Onwuzurike (hip): DNP

CHARGERS

  • DE Joey Bosa (illness): DNP

GIANTS

COWBOYS

  • LB Markquese Bell (calf): limited

  • DT Osa Odighizuwa (hamstring): limited

  • T Tyron Smith (illness): DNP

  • WR KaVontae Turpin (shoulder): DNP

COMMANDERS

  • WR Curtis Samuel (toe): limited

SEAHAWKS

  • TE Colby Parkinson (biceps): limited

  • RB DeeJay Dallas (shoulder): limited

  • T Charles Cross (ankle): limited

  • G Anthony Bradford (knee): DNP

  • LB Jordyn Brooks (hamstring): DNP

  • WR DK Metcalf (hip): DNP

JETS

  • WR Allen Lazard (knee): limited

  • TE Jeremy Ruckert (shoulder): limited

  • LB Quincy Williams (knee): limited

  • LB Chazz Surratt (ankle): DNP

  • T Billy Turner (finger): DNP

RAIDERS

  • DE Maxx Crosby (knee): limited

  • LB Divine Deable (ankle): limited

  • CB Nate Hobbs (ankle): limited

  • TE Austin Hooper (calf): limited

  • QB Brian Hoyer (knee): limited

  • T Thayer Munford Jr. (neck): limited

  • CB Marcus Peters (knee): limited

  • S Greg Van Roten (biceps/back): limited

  • FB Jakob Johnson (concussion): DNP

  • T Kolton Miller (shoulder): DNP

BRONCOS

  • No injuries reported

BILLS

  • LB Terrel Bernard (concussion): limited

  • LB A.J. Klein (back): limited

  • LB Baylon Spector (hamstring): limited

  • CB Christian Benford (hamstring): DNP

  • DE Leonard Floyd (illness): DNP

  • S Micah Hyde (neck/stinger): DNP

  • S Jordan Poyer (shin): DNP