NFL injury tracker Week 10: Ja'Marr Chase active; Justin Jefferson, Tee Higgins ruled out

Week 10 kicked off with the Chicago Bears edging the Carolina Panthers 16-13 during "Thursday Night Football." Bryce Young struggled, and even with the win the Bears improved their chances at earning the No. 1 overall pick in next spring's NFL Draft, thanks to them owning Carolina's first-round pick.

On to weekend injury news, the Cincinnati Bengals will go up against the player who went after Young in the 2023 NFL Draft, C.J. Stroud, who is coming off a five-touchdown performance during a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tee Higgins has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, head coach Zac Taylor said. Meanwhile, Ja'Marr Chase will play.

In other wide receiver news, the Minnesota Vikings seemed close getting Justin Jefferson back, but he was ruled out on Saturday. He has missed four games with a hamstring injury and was eligible to return from injured reserve. His official status for Week 10 was downgraded from "questionable."

"The guys and the rest of the coaching staff in this building know my worth on the field and they want me at 100%, as I do as well," Jefferson said. "I don't want to go out there at 80 or 90% and have the chance of hurting it again. It's just day-to-day, and when that time comes, I'll definitely be ready to step out there."

Here is the rest of the Week 10 NFL inactives:

VIKINGS

LIONS

Lions running back David Montgomery is set for a return after missing two games with a rib injury. He was removed from the injury report ahead of Sunday's game at the Los Angeles Chargers. The status change comes after he was a full participant during practice all week, following the team's bye.

49ERS

COLTS

PATRIOTS

BROWNS

RAVENS

TEXANS

  • WR Nico Collins

  • S Jimmie Ward

  • RB Dameon Pierce

  • LB Henry To'oTo'o

  • TE Brevin Jordan

  • FB Andrew Beck

  • LB Jake Hansen

BENGALS

JAGUARS

SAINTS

  • QB Jake Haener

  • RB Kendre Miller

  • DE Isaiah Foskey

  • OL Nick Saldiveri

  • TE Jimmy Graham

PACKERS

STEELERS

TITANS

BUCCANEERS

  • CB Carlton Davis

  • G Matt Feiler

  • CB Josh Hayes

  • RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn

  • TE David Wells

  • QB John Wolford

FALCONS

CARDINALS

CHARGERS

  • No injuries reported

GIANTS

COWBOYS

COMMANDERS

SEAHAWKS

JETS

RAIDERS

BRONCOS

  • No injuries reported

BILLS