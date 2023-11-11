Advertisement

NFL injury tracker Week 10: David Montgomery good to go, Tee Higgins out, Justin Jefferson nears return

Sean Leahy
·5 min read
Week 10 kicked off with the Chicago Bears edging the Carolina Panthers 16-13 during "Thursday Night Football." Bryce Young struggled, and even with the win the Bears improved their chances at earning the No. 1 overall pick in next spring's NFL Draft, thanks to them owning Carolina's first-round pick.

On to weekend injury news, the Cincinnati Bengals will go up against the player who went after Young in the 2023 NFL Draft, C.J. Stroud, who is coming off a five-touchdown performance during a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tee Higgins has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, head coach Zac Taylor said. Meanwhile, Ja'Marr Chase practiced Friday as he works through a back injury and is questionable.

"In my head, I said I'm playing until further notice, then we'll see," Chase said.

In other wide receiver news, the Minnesota Vikings are close to getting Justin Jefferson back. He has missed four games with a hamstring injury and is now eligible to return from injured reserve. His official status for Week 10 is "questionable."

"The guys and the rest of the coaching staff in this building know my worth on the field and they want me at 100%, as I do as well," Jefferson said. "I don't want to go out there at 80 or 90% and have the chance of hurting it again. It's just day-to-day, and when that time comes, I'll definitely be ready to step out there."

Here is the rest of the Week 10 NFL injury report:

LIONS

Lions running back David Montgomery is set for a return after missing two games with a rib injury. He was removed from the injury report ahead of Sunday's game at the Los Angeles Chargers. The status change comes after he was a full participant during practice all week, following the team's bye.

  • WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (ribs): questionable

  • T Dan Skipper (ribs): questionable

  • G Halapoulivaati Vaitai (back): out

  • DE Levi Onwuzurike (hip): doubtful

  • OT Dan Skipper (ribs): questionable

49ERS

COLTS

  • LB Zaire Franklin (knee): questionable

  • WR Alec Pierce (ankle): questionable

  • CB Julius Brents (quad): out

  • WR Josh Downs (knee): questionable

  • TE Andrew Ogletree (foot): out

PATRIOTS

BROWNS

  • CB Greg Newsome (groin): questionable

  • RB Pierre Strong (hamstring): questionable

  • WR David Bell (knee): out

  • WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion): out

  • T Dawand Jones (knee/shoulder): out

RAVENS

TEXANS

BENGALS

  • WR Ja'Marr Chase (back): questionable

  • WR Charlie Jones (thumb): questionable

  • DT Josh Tupou (sholder): doubtful

  • WR Tee Higgins (hamstring): out

  • DE Sam Hubbard (ankle): out

JAGUARS

SAINTS

VIKINGS

PACKERS

STEELERS

TITANS

BUCCANEERS

FALCONS

CARDINALS

CHARGERS

  • No injuries reported

GIANTS

COWBOYS

  • WR KaVontae Turpin (shoulder): questionable

COMMANDERS

  • WR Curtis Samuel (toe): questionable

SEAHAWKS

  • TE Colby Parkinson (biceps): questionable

  • RB DeeJay Dallas (shoulder): questionable

  • G Anthony Bradford (knee, personal matter): out

  • LB Jordyn Brooks (hamstring): questionable

  • RB Kenny McIntosh (knee): questionable

JETS

  • LB Chazz Surratt (ankle): out

  • T Billy Turner (finger): out

  • OT Duane Brown (hip): out

RAIDERS

BRONCOS

  • No injuries reported

BILLS

  • LB Terrel Bernard (concussion): limited

  • LB A.J. Klein (back): limited

  • LB Baylon Spector (hamstring): limited

  • CB Christian Benford (hamstring): DNP

  • DE Leonard Floyd (illness): DNP

  • S Micah Hyde (neck/stinger): DNP

  • S Jordan Poyer (shin): DNP