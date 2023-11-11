NFL injury tracker Week 10: David Montgomery good to go, Tee Higgins out, Justin Jefferson nears return

Week 10 kicked off with the Chicago Bears edging the Carolina Panthers 16-13 during "Thursday Night Football." Bryce Young struggled, and even with the win the Bears improved their chances at earning the No. 1 overall pick in next spring's NFL Draft, thanks to them owning Carolina's first-round pick.

On to weekend injury news, the Cincinnati Bengals will go up against the player who went after Young in the 2023 NFL Draft, C.J. Stroud, who is coming off a five-touchdown performance during a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tee Higgins has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, head coach Zac Taylor said. Meanwhile, Ja'Marr Chase practiced Friday as he works through a back injury and is questionable.

"In my head, I said I'm playing until further notice, then we'll see," Chase said.

In other wide receiver news, the Minnesota Vikings are close to getting Justin Jefferson back. He has missed four games with a hamstring injury and is now eligible to return from injured reserve. His official status for Week 10 is "questionable."

"The guys and the rest of the coaching staff in this building know my worth on the field and they want me at 100%, as I do as well," Jefferson said. "I don't want to go out there at 80 or 90% and have the chance of hurting it again. It's just day-to-day, and when that time comes, I'll definitely be ready to step out there."

Here is the rest of the Week 10 NFL injury report:

LIONS

Lions running back David Montgomery is set for a return after missing two games with a rib injury. He was removed from the injury report ahead of Sunday's game at the Los Angeles Chargers. The status change comes after he was a full participant during practice all week, following the team's bye.

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (ribs): questionable

T Dan Skipper (ribs): questionable

G Halapoulivaati Vaitai (back): out

DE Levi Onwuzurike (hip): doubtful

49ERS

COLTS

LB Zaire Franklin (knee): questionable

WR Alec Pierce (ankle): questionable

CB Julius Brents (quad): out

WR Josh Downs (knee): questionable

TE Andrew Ogletree (foot): out

PATRIOTS

BROWNS

CB Greg Newsome (groin): questionable

RB Pierre Strong (hamstring): questionable

WR David Bell (knee): out

WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion): out

T Dawand Jones (knee/shoulder): out

RAVENS

CB Marlon Humphrey (hamstring): questionable

RB Keaton Mitchell (hamstring): questionable

CB Jaylen Armour-David (illness): out

TEXANS

BENGALS

WR Ja'Marr Chase (back): questionable

WR Charlie Jones (thumb): questionable

DT Josh Tupou (sholder): doubtful

WR Tee Higgins (hamstring): out

DE Sam Hubbard (ankle): out

JAGUARS

SAINTS

RB Kendre Miller (ankle): out

DE Isaiah Foskey (quad): out

VIKINGS

LB Brian Asamoah (ankle): questionable

TE T.J. Hockenson (ribs): questionable

WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring): questionable

WR K.J. Osborn (concussion): questionable

DE Dean Lowry (groin): doubtful

QB Jaren Hall (concussion): out

PACKERS

STEELERS

DT Montravius Adams (ankle): out

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring): out

TITANS

BUCCANEERS

FALCONS

CB Dee Alford (ankle): out

WR Mack Hollins (ankle): out

CARDINALS

CHARGERS

No injuries reported

GIANTS

COWBOYS

WR KaVontae Turpin (shoulder): questionable

COMMANDERS

WR Curtis Samuel (toe): questionable

SEAHAWKS

TE Colby Parkinson (biceps): questionable

RB DeeJay Dallas (shoulder): questionable

G Anthony Bradford (knee, personal matter): out

LB Jordyn Brooks (hamstring): questionable

RB Kenny McIntosh (knee): questionable

JETS

LB Chazz Surratt (ankle): out

T Billy Turner (finger): out

OT Duane Brown (hip): out

RAIDERS

CB Marcus Peters (knee): questionable

FB Jakob Johnson (concussion): questionable

T Kolton Miller (shoulder): doubtful

BRONCOS

No injuries reported

BILLS