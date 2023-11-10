NFL injury tracker Week 10: Chase, Higgins concerns for Bengals; Jefferson waiting to be 100% before returning
Week 10 kicked off with the Chicago Bears edging the Carolina Panthers 16-13 during "Thursday Night Football." Bryce Young struggled, and even with the win the Bears improved their chances at earning the No. 1 overall pick in next spring's NFL Draft, thanks to them owning Carolina's first-round pick.
On to weekend injury news, the Cincinnati Bengals will go up against the player who went after Young in the 2023 NFL Draft, C.J. Stroud, who is coming off a five-touchdown performance during a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are dealing with injuries, which could throw a wrench in the Bengals' plans of improving to 6-3. Chase arrived at practice on Thursday with a jersey on as he works through a back injury. Higgins, meanwhile, has a hamstring injury and did not participate.
"In my head, I said I'm playing until further notice, then we'll see," Chase said.
In other wide receiver news, the Minnesota Vikings are close to getting Justin Jefferson back, but it won't be this weekend against the New Orleans Saints. Jefferson has missed four games with a hamstring injury and is now eligible to return from injured reserve. It's looking likely he has a shot to play next week against the Denver Broncos.
"The guys and the rest of the coaching staff in this building know my worth on the field and they want me at 100%, as I do as well," Jefferson said. "I don't want to go out there at 80 or 90% and have the chance of hurting it again. It's just day-to-day, and when that time comes, I'll definitely be ready to step out there."
Here is the rest of the Week 10 NFL injury report.
COLTS
LB Zaire Franklin (knee): limited
WR Alec Pierce (ankle): limited
CB Julius Brents (quad): DNP
WR Josh Downs (knee): DNP
TE Andrew Ogletree (foot): DNP
PATRIOTS
DT Christian Barnmore (knee): limited
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (hamstring): limited
CB Myles Bryant (chest): limited
WR Demario Douglas (ankle): limited
CB Jonathan Jones (knee): limited
T Vederian Lowe (ankle): limited
DE Deatrich Wise (shoulder): limited
CB J.C. Jackson (personal): out
T Trent Brown (ankle/personal): out
WR DeVante Parker (concussion): out
BROWNS
CB Greg Newsome (groin): limited
TE David Njoku (knee): limited
DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (groin): limited
RB Pierre Strong (hamstring): limited
DE Alex Wright (knee): limited
WR David Bell (knee): DNP
WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion): DNP
T Dawand Jones (knee/shoulder): DNP
RAVENS
WR Rashod Bateman (back): limited
CB Marlon Humphrey (hamstring): limited
RB Keaton Mitchell (hamstring): limited
DT Michael Pierce (illness): DNP
CB Jaylen Armour-David (illness): DNP
TEXANS
DE Will Anderson Jr. (knee): limited
LB Blake Cashman (knee): limited
T Laremy Tunsil (knee): limited
LB Myjai Sanders (knee): limited
DE Jonathan Greenard (shoulder): limited
WR Robert Woods (knee): limited
WR Nico Collins (calf): DNP
K Ka'imi Fairbairn (quad): DNP
LB Jake Hansen (hamstring/hand): DNP
TE Brevin Jordan (foot): DNP
CB Steven Nelson (back/neck): DNP
RB Dameon Pierce (ankle): DNP
LB Henry To'oTo'o (concussion): DNP
FB Andrew Beck (ankle/elbow/shoulder): DNP
S Jimmie Ward (hamstring): DNP
BENGALS
WR Ja'Marr Chase (back): limited
LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee): limited
DT Josh Tupou (sholder): limited
WR Tee Higgins (hamstring): DNP
DE Sam Hubbard (ankle): DNP
49ERS
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (ankle): limited
DT Javon Hargrave (knee): limited
DE Drake Jackson (knee): limited
T Trent Williams (ankle): limited
G Aaron Banks (toe): DNP
JAGUARS
CB Tyson Campbell (hamstring): limited
S Andre Cisco (hamstring): limited
G Ezra Cleveland (toe): limited
WR Zay Jones (knee): limited
S Daniel Thomas (hamstring): limited
SAINTS
RB Keandre Miller (ankle): DNP
DE Isaiah Foskey (quad): DNP
VIKINGS
LB Brian Asamoah (ankle): limited
T Christian Darrisaw (groin): limited
TE T.J. Hockenson (ribs): limited
WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring): limited
DE Dean Lowry (groin): limited
WR Jalen Nailor (hamstring): limited
TE Johnny Mundt (knee): limited
WR K.J. Osborn (concussion): limited
QB Jaren Hall (concussion): DNP
PACKERS
DE Kenny Clark (shoulder): limited
S Rudy Ford (calf): limited
G Elgton Jenkins (knee): limited
RB Aaron Jones (hamstring): limited
C Josh Myers (knee): limited
T Yosh Nijman (back): limited
G Jon Runyan (neck): limited
LB Quay Walker (groin): DNP
CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder): DNP
STEELERS
DT Montravius Adams (ankle): DNP
S Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring): DNP
DT Cameron Heyward (groin): DNP
LB Elandon Roberts (knee): DNP
TITANS
LB Azeez Al-Shaair (ankle): limited
LB Luke Gifford (shoulder): limited
G Daniel Brunskill (ankle): DNP
CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (thumb): DNP
WR Treylon Burks (concussion): DNP
CB Anthony Kendall (hamstring): DNP
T Nicholas Petit-Frere (shoulder): DNP
QB Ryan Tannenhill (ankle): DNP
BUCCANEERS
CB Jamel Dean (concussion): limited
G Matt Feiler (knee): limited
T Luke Goedeke (foot): limited
DE Logan Hall (hall): limited
DE Calijah Kancey (quad): limited
WR Trey Palmer (neck/illness): DNP
CB Carlton Davis (toe): DNP
CB Josh Hayes (concussion): DNP
FALCONS
CB Dee Alford (ankle): limited
S Richie Grant (neck): limited
S DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring): limited
WR Mack Hollins (ankle): DNP
CARDINALS
RB James Connor (knee): limited
WR Michael Wilson (shoulder): limited
T Carter O'Donnell (ankle): limited
TE Geoff Swaim (back): DNP
LB Zeke Turner (hamstring): DNP
RB Emari Demercado (toe): DNP
C Trystan Colon (calf): DNP
G Will Hernandez (knee): DNP
T D.J. Humphries (ankle): DNP
LIONS
WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (ribs): limited
T Dan Skipper (ribs): limited
G Halapoulivaati Vaitai (back): DNP
DE Levi Onwuzurike (hip): DNP
CHARGERS
DE Joey Bosa (illness): DNP
GIANTS
WR Parris Campbell (hamstring): limited
RB Jashaun Corbin (hamstring): limited
DE Azeez Ojulari (ankle): limited
T Andrew Thomas (hamstring): limited
CB Adoree' Jackson (concussion/neck): out
RB Deon Jackson (concussion): out
T Evan Neal (ankle): out
COWBOYS
LB Markquese Bell (calf): limited
DT Osa Odighizuwa (hamstring): limited
T Tyron Smith (illness): DNP
WR KaVontae Turpin (shoulder): DNP
COMMANDERS
WR Curtis Samuel (toe): limited
SEAHAWKS
TE Colby Parkinson (biceps): limited
RB DeeJay Dallas (shoulder): limited
T Charles Cross (ankle): limited
G Anthony Bradford (knee): DNP
LB Jordyn Brooks (hamstring): DNP
WR DK Metcalf (hip): DNP
JETS
WR Allen Lazard (knee): limited
TE Jeremy Ruckert (shoulder): limited
LB Quincy Williams (knee): limited
LB Chazz Surratt (ankle): DNP
T Billy Turner (finger): DNP
RAIDERS
DE Maxx Crosby (knee): limited
LB Divine Deable (ankle): limited
CB Nate Hobbs (ankle): limited
TE Austin Hooper (calf): limited
QB Brian Hoyer (knee): limited
T Thayer Munford Jr. (neck): limited
CB Marcus Peters (knee): limited
S Greg Van Roten (biceps/back): limited
FB Jakob Johnson (concussion): DNP
T Kolton Miller (shoulder): DNP
BRONCOS
No injuries reported
BILLS
LB Terrel Bernard (concussion): limited
LB A.J. Klein (back): limited
LB Baylon Spector (hamstring): limited
CB Christian Benford (hamstring): DNP
DE Leonard Floyd (illness): DNP
S Micah Hyde (neck/stinger): DNP
S Jordan Poyer (shin): DNP