NFL injury tracker Week 10: Chase, Higgins concerns for Bengals; Jefferson waiting to be 100% before returning

Week 10 kicked off with the Chicago Bears edging the Carolina Panthers 16-13 during "Thursday Night Football." Bryce Young struggled, and even with the win the Bears improved their chances at earning the No. 1 overall pick in next spring's NFL Draft, thanks to them owning Carolina's first-round pick.

On to weekend injury news, the Cincinnati Bengals will go up against the player who went after Young in the 2023 NFL Draft, C.J. Stroud, who is coming off a five-touchdown performance during a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are dealing with injuries, which could throw a wrench in the Bengals' plans of improving to 6-3. Chase arrived at practice on Thursday with a jersey on as he works through a back injury. Higgins, meanwhile, has a hamstring injury and did not participate.

"In my head, I said I'm playing until further notice, then we'll see," Chase said.

In other wide receiver news, the Minnesota Vikings are close to getting Justin Jefferson back, but it won't be this weekend against the New Orleans Saints. Jefferson has missed four games with a hamstring injury and is now eligible to return from injured reserve. It's looking likely he has a shot to play next week against the Denver Broncos.

"The guys and the rest of the coaching staff in this building know my worth on the field and they want me at 100%, as I do as well," Jefferson said. "I don't want to go out there at 80 or 90% and have the chance of hurting it again. It's just day-to-day, and when that time comes, I'll definitely be ready to step out there."

Here is the rest of the Week 10 NFL injury report.

COLTS

LB Zaire Franklin (knee): limited

WR Alec Pierce (ankle): limited

CB Julius Brents (quad): DNP

WR Josh Downs (knee): DNP

TE Andrew Ogletree (foot): DNP

PATRIOTS

DT Christian Barnmore (knee): limited

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (hamstring): limited

CB Myles Bryant (chest): limited

WR Demario Douglas (ankle): limited

CB Jonathan Jones (knee): limited

T Vederian Lowe (ankle): limited

DE Deatrich Wise (shoulder): limited

CB J.C. Jackson (personal): out

T Trent Brown (ankle/personal): out

WR DeVante Parker (concussion): out

BROWNS

CB Greg Newsome (groin): limited

TE David Njoku (knee): limited

DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (groin): limited

RB Pierre Strong (hamstring): limited

DE Alex Wright (knee): limited

WR David Bell (knee): DNP

WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion): DNP

T Dawand Jones (knee/shoulder): DNP

RAVENS

TEXANS

BENGALS

WR Ja'Marr Chase (back): limited

LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee): limited

DT Josh Tupou (sholder): limited

WR Tee Higgins (hamstring): DNP

DE Sam Hubbard (ankle): DNP

49ERS

JAGUARS

CB Tyson Campbell (hamstring): limited

S Andre Cisco (hamstring): limited

G Ezra Cleveland (toe): limited

WR Zay Jones (knee): limited

S Daniel Thomas (hamstring): limited

SAINTS

RB Keandre Miller (ankle): DNP

DE Isaiah Foskey (quad): DNP

VIKINGS

PACKERS

STEELERS

TITANS

BUCCANEERS

CB Jamel Dean (concussion): limited

G Matt Feiler (knee): limited

T Luke Goedeke (foot): limited

DE Logan Hall (hall): limited

DE Calijah Kancey (quad): limited

WR Trey Palmer (neck/illness): DNP

CB Carlton Davis (toe): DNP

CB Josh Hayes (concussion): DNP

FALCONS

CARDINALS

RB James Connor (knee): limited

WR Michael Wilson (shoulder): limited

T Carter O'Donnell (ankle): limited

TE Geoff Swaim (back): DNP

LB Zeke Turner (hamstring): DNP

RB Emari Demercado (toe): DNP

C Trystan Colon (calf): DNP

G Will Hernandez (knee): DNP

T D.J. Humphries (ankle): DNP

LIONS

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (ribs): limited

T Dan Skipper (ribs): limited

G Halapoulivaati Vaitai (back): DNP

DE Levi Onwuzurike (hip): DNP

CHARGERS

DE Joey Bosa (illness): DNP

GIANTS

COWBOYS

LB Markquese Bell (calf): limited

DT Osa Odighizuwa (hamstring): limited

T Tyron Smith (illness): DNP

WR KaVontae Turpin (shoulder): DNP

COMMANDERS

WR Curtis Samuel (toe): limited

SEAHAWKS

TE Colby Parkinson (biceps): limited

RB DeeJay Dallas (shoulder): limited

T Charles Cross (ankle): limited

G Anthony Bradford (knee): DNP

LB Jordyn Brooks (hamstring): DNP

WR DK Metcalf (hip): DNP

JETS

WR Allen Lazard (knee): limited

TE Jeremy Ruckert (shoulder): limited

LB Quincy Williams (knee): limited

LB Chazz Surratt (ankle): DNP

T Billy Turner (finger): DNP

RAIDERS

DE Maxx Crosby (knee): limited

LB Divine Deable (ankle): limited

CB Nate Hobbs (ankle): limited

TE Austin Hooper (calf): limited

QB Brian Hoyer (knee): limited

T Thayer Munford Jr. (neck): limited

CB Marcus Peters (knee): limited

S Greg Van Roten (biceps/back): limited

FB Jakob Johnson (concussion): DNP

T Kolton Miller (shoulder): DNP

BRONCOS

No injuries reported

BILLS