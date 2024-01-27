NFL injury tracker, championship weekend: Ravens' Mark Andrews set to return, Deebo Samuel at 'full go'

We're getting closer to the end of the 2023 NFL season and after Sunday we will know who will be facing off in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on Feb. 11.

Good news arrived for the Baltimore Ravens on Friday as Mark Andrews was removed from injured reserve and will play Sunday, head coach John Harbaugh confirmed. The All-Pro tight end has not played since suffering a fractured fibula and ligament damage in Week 11. He returned to practice two weeks ago, but was held back for last week's win over the Houston Texans.

"It means I have another security blanket," said Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson when asked what Andrews' return means.

A shoulder injury ended Deebo Samuel's day during the San Francisco 49ers' win over the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round, but the wide receiver was back at practice on Thursday in a limited capacity. He followed that up with fall participation on Friday and will enter the NFC championship game with no injury designation.

"It's huge," said Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan. "A little scary at the beginning of the week, but he was able to go full go today and no restrictions on him is definitely a good thing for us."

There were fears of a fracture to Samuel's shoulder, but tests showed no such damage.

M&T Bank Stadium | Sunday, 3 p.m. ET | CBS

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

BALTIMORE RAVENS

CB Marlon Humphrey (calf): questionable

WR Tylan Wallace (knee): questionable

CB Rock Ya-Sin (knee): questionable

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder): doubtful

Levi's Stadium | Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET | Fox

DETROIT LIONS

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS