NFL injury tracker, championship weekend: Ravens' Mark Andrews set to return, Deebo Samuel at 'full go'
We're getting closer to the end of the 2023 NFL season and after Sunday we will know who will be facing off in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on Feb. 11.
Good news arrived for the Baltimore Ravens on Friday as Mark Andrews was removed from injured reserve and will play Sunday, head coach John Harbaugh confirmed. The All-Pro tight end has not played since suffering a fractured fibula and ligament damage in Week 11. He returned to practice two weeks ago, but was held back for last week's win over the Houston Texans.
"It means I have another security blanket," said Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson when asked what Andrews' return means.
A shoulder injury ended Deebo Samuel's day during the San Francisco 49ers' win over the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round, but the wide receiver was back at practice on Thursday in a limited capacity. He followed that up with fall participation on Friday and will enter the NFC championship game with no injury designation.
"It's huge," said Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan. "A little scary at the beginning of the week, but he was able to go full go today and no restrictions on him is definitely a good thing for us."
There were fears of a fracture to Samuel's shoulder, but tests showed no such damage.
No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs at No. 1 Baltimore Ravens
M&T Bank Stadium | Sunday, 3 p.m. ET | CBS
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
S Mike Edwards (concussion): questionable
LB Willie Gay (neck): questionable
RB Isiah Pacheco (ankle/toe): questionable
G Joe Thuney (pectoral): OUT
WR Skyy Moore (knee): OUT
OT Prince Tega Wanogho (quad): OUT
DT Derrick Nnadi (triceps): OUT
WR Kadarius Toney (personal/hip): OUT
BALTIMORE RAVENS
CB Marlon Humphrey (calf): questionable
WR Tylan Wallace (knee): questionable
CB Rock Ya-Sin (knee): questionable
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder): doubtful
No. 3 Detroit Lions at No. 1 San Francisco 49ers
Levi's Stadium | Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET | Fox
DETROIT LIONS
QB Hendon Hooker (tooth): questionable
DB Chase Lucas (illness): questionable
WR Kalif Raymond (knee): OUT
LG Jonah Jackson (knee): OUT
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
LB Oren Burks (shoulder): questionable
DT Kalia Davis (ankle): questionable