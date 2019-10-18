NFL injury reports, Week 7
Here are the injury report designations for NFL teams playing on Sunday during Week 7:
Rams (3-3) at Falcons (1-5)
No surprises on the final injury report. Desmond Trufant is out for the Falcons, though. pic.twitter.com/MI8cdmgnu6
— Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) October 18, 2019
Dolphins (0-5) at Bills (4-1)
Dolphins have ruled out C Daniel Kilgore and S Reshad Jones Sunday at Buffalo. Brian Flores is hopeful Xavien Howard will play but he noted they don't want to have a setback.
— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 18, 2019
Taron Johnson, Matt Milano and Corey Thompson are all questionable this week. Everyone else is good to go. https://t.co/wxvrx0BDwX
— Matthew Fairburn (@MatthewFairburn) October 18, 2019
Jaguars (2-4) at Bengals (0-6)
#Bengals have 7 guys ruled out -- most I can remember. Dunlap listed as doubtful but Zac said he doesn't expect him to play. pic.twitter.com/3dJmZkIuSM
— Jay Morrison (@JayMorrisonATH) October 18, 2019
Two players are OUT for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
Full @farahandfarah Injury Report ⤵ pic.twitter.com/i40VOoEc0w
— #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) October 18, 2019
Vikings (4-2) at Lions (2-2-1)
#MINvsDET injury report
OUT: Ben Gedeon
QUESTIONABLE: Kentrell Brothers
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 18, 2019
#Lions vs #Vikings injury report:
Hand a full participant today 👀 pic.twitter.com/15hpmDB6sd
— Logan Lamorandier (@LLamorandier) October 18, 2019
Raiders (3-2) at Packers (5-1)
#Packers final injury report for Week 7 against the #Raiders. Davante Adams and Darnell Savage have been ruled out. pic.twitter.com/KlRffdFcK1
— Brian L Jones (@BrianJones_PC) October 18, 2019
#Packers injury report vs. Raiders:
Out: WR Davante Adams, S Darnell Savage Jr.
Doubtful: WR Geronimo Allison, TE Bobby Tonyan
Questionable: WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, DT Kenny Clark, CB Tony Brown
— Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 18, 2019
Texans (4-2) at Colts (3-2)
Here’s the Texans’ injury report for Sunday’s game against the #Colts. Interesting that CB Bradley Roby is listed as questionable, seeing as he was supposed to miss multiple games. Either way, CB spot worth monitoring leading up to kickoff — for both teams, really. pic.twitter.com/hTJiGQFJzF
— Andrew Walker (@AWalkerColts) October 18, 2019
The final injury report for #HOUvsIND. pic.twitter.com/6jgDtPeHCq
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 18, 2019
Cardinals (2-3-1) at Giants (2-4)
Final injury report for Cardinals-Giants. pic.twitter.com/EPD9FMLx9K
— Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) October 18, 2019
The Giants’ weapons are (mostly) back: Saquon Barkley and Evan Engram are set to return against the Cardinals on Sunday.
Sterling Shepard has been ruled out with a concussion.
— Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) October 18, 2019
49ers (5-0) at Redskins (1-5)
#49ers Injury Report ahead of #SFvsWAS
OUT:
DJ Jones
Deebo Samuel
Kyle Juszczyk
Mike McGlinchey
Joe Staley
Ahkello Witherspoon
QUESTIONABLE:
Raheem Mostert
— Keiana Martin (@KeianaMartinTV) October 18, 2019
Vernon Davis, Chris Thompson officially out. #redskins injury report. pic.twitter.com/RxfD8Xxkao
— Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) October 18, 2019
Chargers (2-4) at Titans (2-4)
#Titans-#Chargers injury report two days before game day.
QUESTIONABLE
-TE Delanie Walker (ankle)
-LB Reggie Gilbert (questionable)
-OLB Cameron Wake (hamstring)
DOUBTFUL
-ILB Jayon Brown (groin)
OUT
-OLB Sharif Finch (shoulder)
-CB Chris Milton (calf) pic.twitter.com/Ko74z6qzJ2
— Erik Bacharach (@ErikBacharach) October 18, 2019
#Chargers game status report for Sunday at Titans
OUT: NT Brandon Mebane (knee), S Nasir Adderley (hamstring), RB Justin Jackson (calf), DT Justin Jones
DOUBTFUL: DE Melvin Ingram (hamstring)
QUESTIONABLE: K Michael Badgley (groin)
— Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) October 18, 2019
Saints (5-1) at Bears (3-2)
The full #Saints injury report for Week 7.
Alvin Kamara — out
Jared Cook — out
Tre’Quan Smith — out
Drew Brees — out
Trey Hendrickson — out pic.twitter.com/One5gvfnK8
— Amie Just (@Amie_Just) October 18, 2019
#Bears Friday injury report pic.twitter.com/j2kEEnh6G9
— Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) October 18, 2019
Ravens (4-2) at Seahawks (5-1)
#Seahawks injury report for their Week 7 game against the Ravens. pic.twitter.com/KTieNfK55T
— John Boyle (@johnpboyle) October 18, 2019
Pete Carroll said Ziggy Ansah will be a game day decision with an ankle injury. Occurred on his fumble recovery. #Seahawks
— John Boyle (@johnpboyle) October 18, 2019
Eagles (3-3) at Cowboys (3-3)
Amari Cooper, Randall Cobb, Tyron Smith, La’el Collins and Byron Jones were all limited Friday and listed as questionable for Sunday night. It’s possible that all 5 could play against the Eagles pic.twitter.com/qp7cmgblY3
— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 18, 2019
