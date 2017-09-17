NFL injury report, Week 2: Fantasy football implications

Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

We run down all the skill position players appearing on the NFL injury report, and consider fantasy football impact.

Week 1 is in the books and with Week 2 (minus that snoozer on Thursday night) set to get underway, it’s time to take a look at the injury report.

Perhaps a game that could result in some big fantasy numbers is Arizona vs. Indianapolis, where Andrew Luck will sit out for the second straight week with a right shoulder injury. This, along with Scott Tolzien’s woeful performance last Sunday, may lead to Jacoby Brissett getting the nod under center.

On the other side, John Brown is out and Jermaine Gresham is listed as questionable. This could lead to J.J. Nelson, who might have had the best garbage-time performance in Week 1, to have a big game. Against the Lions, he hauled in five of his six targets for 43 yards and a score. That came after not starting and seeing zero targets in the first half.

Elsewhere, keep an eye on Jordan Howard. He’s dealing with a shoulder injury, hasn’t done much in practice this week and barely out-touched backup Tarik Cohen in last Sunday’s loss to Atlanta. Howard finished with 16 touches to Cohen’s 13, where Cohen caught 8-of-12 targets for 47 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 66 yards on five carries. Howard rushed for 52 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries and caught three passes for 14 yards.

Jarvis Landry was downgraded to limited at Friday’s practice, but there is hope that he’ll play Sunday in Miami’s season opener as he’s listed as questionable with a knee injury. Expect DeVante Parker and Kenny Stills to be the No. 1 & 2 wideouts and cover a significant amount of the Dolphins’ passing attack, especially with Chargers’ defensive back Jason Verrett out.

Lastly, there Sam Bradford listed as questionable with a knee injury. Have no fear, though, as head coach Mike Zimmer confirmed that Bradford will be under center against Pittsburgh on Sunday. Last week against the Saints, he went 27-of-32 through the air for 346 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Here’s the full injury report consisting of skill position players for Week 2.

Out

QB - Andrew Luck (right shoulder), Paxton Lynch (right shoulder)

RB - Devontae Booker (wrist)

WR - John Brown (quadricep), Mike Williams (back), Danny Amendola (concussion, knee), Matt Slater (hamstring)

TE - Jordan Leggett (knee), Eric Tomlinson (elbow)

Doubtful

QB - None

RB - Benny Cunningham (ankle)

WR - None

TE - None

Questionable

QB - Sam Bradford (knee)

RB - Jordan Howard (shoulder), Jamize Olawale (quadricep), Brian Hill (ankle)

WR - Chester Rogers (hamstring), Josh Bellamy (ankle), Markus Wheaton (finger), Michael Campanaro (ankle), Terrance Williams (ankle), Jarvis Landry (knee), Dontrelle Inman (groin), Josh Doctson (hamstring)

TE - Jermaine Gresham (ribs), Troy Niklas (hip), Seth McGrath (knee), Vance McDonald (back)

More from sbnation.com: