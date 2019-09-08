NFL Injury Report: Week 1 injury updates impacting Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill, other fantasy stars

The first NFL Sunday of the 2019 season is officially upon us, and as usual, the morning is filled with key injury news and updates about inactive players. And with some uncertainty surrounding some of fantasy football's biggest stars, owners are sweating out some key lineup decisions and DFS choices as kickoff draws nearer.

Of course, we do already know that a couple of top-tier fantasy stars won't play. Antonio Brown was released by the Oakland Raiders on Saturday only to sign with the New England Patriots hours later. However, Brown won't be eligible to play in Week 1, so all eyes will be on him when the Patriots take on the Miami Dolphins in NFL Week 2.

Elsewhere, Melvin Gordon is continuing his holdout from the Los Angeles Chargers. He will miss Week 1 and according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, he will likely return sometime between Weeks 6 and 8. But after seeing Le'Veon Bell's holdout linger through all of last season, that news must be taken with a grain of salt.

There will be plenty of injury updates as the morning goes along. We'll be updating this live blog throughout the day with all the latest injury news throughout the league including updates on Stefon Diggs, Adrian Peterson, and Mike Evans.

5:05 p.m.: Tyreek Hill was hospitalized with a shoulder injury he suffered in the Chiefs' win over Jacksonville. Hill is expected to miss "a few weeks" according to Adam Schefter, so fantasy owners will have to work the waiver-wire to replace his production. For those who own Sammy Watkins, he could elevate into WR2 territory given his big day on Sunday (9 rec, 198 yds, 2 TD).

4:20 p.m.: Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles suffered a fractured clavicle against the Chiefs. He is out indefinitely, according to Adam Schefter. Gardner Minshew is Jacksonville's backup, but Foles' absence may mean an uptick in carries for running back Leonard Fournette.

11:32 a.m.: Receivers Marquise Brown (Ravens) and Robby Anderson (Jets) are both going to be active for their respective games and both will start. That's a stock up for the first-round rookie, Brown, who could make some big plays against the Miami Dolphins.

11:31 a.m.: The Redskins have officially made Adrian Peterson INACTIVE as a healthy scratch. He is no more than a handcuff moving forward if the team only plans on having three backs active on game day.

11:24 a.m.: Stefon Diggs is officially going to be ACTIVE against the Falcons according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. This is good news for the Vikings' passing game.

As expected, #Vikings WR Stefon Diggs (hamstring) will be active today, I'm told. Just went though early warmups. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 8, 2019

10:01 a.m.: LeSean McCoy is expected to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 with the Kansas City Chiefs. But NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is reporting that he may only play 15-20 snaps. McCoy just signed with the Chiefs and could be in a frustrating split with Damien Williams and Darwin Thompson out of the gate.

From @NFLGameDay: With fantasy football in mind, the #Chiefs plan for RB LeSean McCoy to get about 15-20 snaps, while the #Eagles aren't treating Miles Sanders like the bell cow... yet. pic.twitter.com/c1XDnSbVlR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 8, 2019

8:49 a.m.: The Patriots are likely to be without top TE Matt LaCosse against the Steelers and could be without WR Demaryius Thomas. For more information on them, click here.

8:27 a.m.: Though Mike Evans has been dealing with an illness, the Bucs receiver still plans to play in Week 1. He should have a shot at a big game against a porous 49ers defense, though the heat in Tampa Bay could cause him to tire down the stretch if he's sick. Still, he's a WR1 this week in a great matchup.

Bucs' WR Mike Evans and LB Devin White, both listed as questionable for today with an illness, will play against the 49ers, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2019

8:16 a.m.: In kicker news, Chargers kicker Mike Badgley is doubtful with a groin injury, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Punter Ty Long will kick in his place. It would be best to target another kicking option such as Falcons kicker Matt Bryant or Lions kicker Matt Prater (both playing indoor games) if either is available in your league.

#Chargers K Michael Badgley (right groin), listed as doubtful, won't play today, source said. That means Ty Long will do the kicking. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 8, 2019

8:13 a.m.: It seems that Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson is going to be inactive against the Philadelphia Eagles, per NBC Sports Mid-Atlantic's JP Finlay. The Redskins will use Derrius Guice, Chris Thompson, and Wendell Smallwood as their three backs in that contest. This should give Guice a big stock-up in full-season leagues and Week 1 DFS contests while Thompson now has even more upside outside of PPR leagues as the top backup.

Been told Redskins RB Adrian Peterson will be inactive for today's game vs Eagles, per a source. In 2018 Peterson ran for 1,000+ yards and was Washington's Offensive Player of the Year. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 8, 2019

8:12 a.m.: According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Minnesota Vikings WR Stefon Diggs is likely to play against the Atlanta Falcons despite dealing with a hamstring injury. Diggs practiced in a limited basis on Thursday, so he should have a chance to get on the field.

Despite nursing a strained hamstring that has him listed as questionable for Sunday, Vikings WR Stefon Diggs is expected to play against the Falcons, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2019

