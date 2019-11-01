NFL injury report roundup, Week 9
Here are the injury report designations for NFL teams playing on Sunday during Week 9:
Houston Texans (5-3) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-4) in London
No surprises on the #Texans’ Friday injury report. Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard are the only ones listed as questionable. O’Brien said they’d be game time decisions. pic.twitter.com/4ZqnXeaAIM
— Aaron Reiss (@aaronjreiss) November 1, 2019
Jaguars injury report vs Texans in London:
WR Dede Westbrook (neck/shoulder) and CB D.J. Hayden (neck/shoulder) are questionable.
LBs Leon Jacobs (hamstring) and Quincy Williams (hamstring) are out.
— Mark Long (@APMarkLong) November 1, 2019
Washington Redskins (1-7) at Buffalo Bills (5-2)
Official from Washington: QB Keenum out for Sunday. S Montae Nicholson, RB Chris Thompson, TE Vernon Davis, S DeShazor Everett all out as well. DT Treyvon Hester - questionable. #WASvsBUF #Bills
— Chris Brown (@ChrisBrownBills) November 1, 2019
Friday injury report pic.twitter.com/UtjbJEfIPm
— Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) November 1, 2019
Minnesota Vikings (6-2) at Kansas City Chiefs (5-3)
The Vikings officially listed Adam Thielen as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs; he's their only player with an injury designation. My understanding is Thielen's optimistic about playing; if he sat out, it'd be to give his right hamstring more time to fully heal.
— Ben Goessling (@GoesslingStrib) November 1, 2019
Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones, Kendall Fuller, and Frank Clark are questionable for Sunday's game.
Alex Okafor, Eric Fisher, and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif are out.https://t.co/NenzvEJ9nw
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 1, 2019
New York Jets (1-6) at Miami Dolphins (0-7)
#NYJvsMIA final injury report:
OUT
WR Josh Bellamy
CB Trumaine Johnson
C Ryan Kalil
S Rontez Miles
LB CJ Mosley
DOUBTFUL
LB Neville Hewitt
QUESTIONABLE
LT Kelvin Beachum
WR Braxton Berrios
TE Chris Herndon
DL Steve McLendon
WR Demaryius Thomas pic.twitter.com/Hj0mtF0X6S
— New York Jets (@nyjets) November 1, 2019
Reshad Jones and Daniel Kilgore are going to be doubtful vs. NYJ
— Joe Schad (@schadjoe) November 1, 2019
Chicago Bears (3-4) at Philadelphia Eagles (4-4)
linebacker Isaiah Irving (quadriceps) is the only #Bears player ruled out for Sunday. TE Trey Burton (groin), WR Taylor Gabriel (shin), S Eddie Jackson (hamstring) & DT Bilal Nichols (knee) were all limited Friday, but they don’t have statuses listed.
— Daniel Gallen (@danieljtgallen) November 1, 2019
DeSean Jackson, Tim Jernigan and Andrew Sendejo are questionable vs. Bears.
Darren Sproles, Avonte Maddox and Miles Sanders are playing.
— Zach Berman (@ZBerm) November 1, 2019
Indianapolis Colts (5-2) at Pittsburgh Steelers (3-4)
The final injury report for #INDvsPIT. pic.twitter.com/nZrXd7BpRE
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 1, 2019
#Steelers RB James Conner (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the #Colts, as he hasn’t practiced all week. RB Benny Snell (knee surgery) has also been ruled out.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2019
Tennessee Titans (4-4) at Carolina Panthers (4-3)
These three @Titans OUT for Sunday's game vs @Panthers:
DL Jurrell Casey (shoulder)
C Ben Jones (concussion)
TE Delanie Walker (ankle)
— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 1, 2019
Panthers' injury report: no surprises. https://t.co/wYiFAyR2AX pic.twitter.com/3YAAKCRCct
— David Newton (@DNewtonespn) November 1, 2019
Detroit Lions (3-3-1) at Oakland Raiders (3-4)
Lions Friday injury report with game designations for Sunday: pic.twitter.com/7tktIPUpkb
— Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) November 1, 2019
Rodney Hudson and Andre James are both formally questionable for Sunday’s game against the Lions.
Both guys are still sore and did a little bit, but there’s some uncertainty with those guys.
— Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) November 1, 2019
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-5) at Seattle Seahawks (6-2)
Bruce Arians says O.J. Howard is the only Buc already ruled out for Sunday’s game in Seattle.
— Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) November 1, 2019
#Seahawks injury report for their Week 9 game vs. Tampa Bay. We'll get more details from Pete Carroll after practice: pic.twitter.com/HNU1nQIIWF
— John Boyle (@johnpboyle) November 1, 2019
Cleveland Browns (2-5) at Denver Broncos (2-6)
#Browns Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry limited again but set to face #Broncos pic.twitter.com/SA62Kyoc2f
— Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 1, 2019
#Broncos injury report. Denver ruled out four players vs. #Browns pic.twitter.com/bYn4jtOiMs
— Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) November 1, 2019
Green Bay Packers (7-1) at Los Angeles Chargers (3-5)
Coach Matt LaFleur said WR Davante Adams will be listed as questionable and a decision will be announced 90 minutes before the game.
— Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) November 1, 2019
#Chargers game status report:
OUT: DL Cortez Broughton (mono)
DOUBTFUL: DL Brandon Mebane (knee), DL Justin Jones (shoulder), S Roderic Teamer (groin)
QUESTIONABLE: WR Geremy Davis (hamstring)
LT Russell Okung (calf) and WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) come off
— Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) November 1, 2019
New England Patriots (8-0) at Baltimore Ravens (5-2)
.@patriots Friday practice and injury report. No players listed as out or doubtful. 8 players listed as questionable, including RB James White, who was added to the report with a toe injury. He was limited in practice. #WBZ #Patriots pic.twitter.com/UQtgjFWmeS
— Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) November 1, 2019
The #Ravens list 7 players as questionable for Sunday's game on the official injury report:
WR Marquise Brown (ankle/thigh)
CB Jimmy Smith (knee)
S Earl Thomas (knee)
S Bennett Jackson (ankle)
G Patrick Mekari (back)
CB Maurice Canady (thigh)
ILB Patrick Onwuasor (ankle)
— Aaron Kasinitz (@AaronKazreports) November 1, 2019