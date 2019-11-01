NFL injury report roundup, Week 9

Yahoo Sports Staff
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 13: Detailed view of the NFL logo on the pitch during the NFL match between the <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/nfl/teams/carolina/" data-ylk="slk:Carolina Panthers">Carolina Panthers</a> and <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/nfl/teams/tampa-bay/" data-ylk="slk:Tampa Bay Buccaneers">Tampa Bay Buccaneers</a> at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 13, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 13: Detailed view of the NFL logo on the pitch during the NFL match between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 13, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Here are the injury report designations for NFL teams playing on Sunday during Week 9:

Houston Texans (5-3) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-4) in London

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Washington Redskins (1-7) at Buffalo Bills (5-2)

Minnesota Vikings (6-2) at Kansas City Chiefs (5-3)

New York Jets (1-6) at Miami Dolphins (0-7)

Chicago Bears (3-4) at Philadelphia Eagles (4-4)

Indianapolis Colts (5-2) at Pittsburgh Steelers (3-4)

Tennessee Titans (4-4) at Carolina Panthers (4-3)

Detroit Lions (3-3-1) at Oakland Raiders (3-4)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-5) at Seattle Seahawks (6-2)

Cleveland Browns (2-5) at Denver Broncos (2-6)

Green Bay Packers (7-1) at Los Angeles Chargers (3-5)

New England Patriots (8-0) at Baltimore Ravens (5-2)

What to Read Next