NFL injury report roundup, Week 8
Here are the injury report designations for NFL teams playing on Sunday during Week 8:
Seattle Seahawks (5-2) at Atlanta Falcons (1-6)
Today's #Falcons injury report says Matt Ryan (ankle) is questionable for Sunday. Ryan was a limited practice participant today, along with Grady Jarrett (abdomen).
Atlanta has ruled out Desmond Trufant (toe), Ito Smith (concussion/neck) and James Carpenter (knee).
— Kelly Price (@thekellyprice) October 25, 2019
#Seahawks injury report for their Week 8 game at Atlanta. We'll get more details from Pete Carroll following practice: pic.twitter.com/er2sueHP4f
— John Boyle (@johnpboyle) October 25, 2019
Philadelphia Eagles (3-4) at Buffalo Bills (5-1)
#PHIvsBUF Status Report pic.twitter.com/tKBo0vcCSQ
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 25, 2019
Friday injury report: pic.twitter.com/iDz6NQgPmH
— Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 25, 2019
Los Angeles Chargers (2-5) at Chicago Bears (3-3)
#LACvsCHI Game Status:
OUT
Nasir Adderley
Cortez Broughton
Justin Jones
Brandon Mebane
QUESTIONABLE
Melvin Ingram
Justin Jackson
Derek Watt
Michael Badgley
Keenan Allen
— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) October 25, 2019
#Bears CB Sherrick McManis cleared protocol and will play Sunday.
Bilal Nichols (knee) is technically questionable, but he'll play.
Everyone else will too.
Cleanest injury report the #Bears have had all year.
— Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) October 25, 2019
New York Giants (2-5) at Detroit Lions (2-3-1)
RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) not on the final injury report. Sterling Shepard and Corey Ballentine both officially out with concussions.
— Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 25, 2019
Lions Friday injury report with game designations for Sunday: pic.twitter.com/4jn0inRg3c
— Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) October 25, 2019
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-4) at Tennessee Titans (3-4)
#Bucs HC Bruce Arians said that Alex Cappa, Jack Cichy, and O.J. Howard will be OUT for Sunday’s game.
— PewterReport (@PewterReport) October 25, 2019
#Titans injury report and game status vs. Bucs. Adoree Jackson is out. Delanie Walker is out too. pic.twitter.com/0AJ9tWwPo4
— TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) October 25, 2019
Denver Broncos (2-5) at Indianapolis Colts (4-2)
Broncos Game Status report vs. Colts.
OUT
Bryce Callahan
Will Parks
QUESTIONABLE
Ja’Wuan James
Justin Hollins
— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) October 25, 2019
The final injury report for #DENvsIND. pic.twitter.com/iLMEqegR6k
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 25, 2019
Cincinnati Bengals (0-7) vs. Los Angeles Rams (4-3) in London
#Bengals injury report for #Rams game:
OUT: Green (ankle); Lawson (hamstring); Glenn (concussion); Dennard (hamstring); Kirkpatrick (knee).
QUESTIONABLE: Miller (groin), A. Smith (ankle)#NewDEY
— Richard Skinner (@Local12Skinny) October 25, 2019
#LARams injury report heading into the London matchup with the #Bengals pic.twitter.com/Ci63QFcDa5
— Brendan Abban (@AbbanBrendan) October 25, 2019
Arizona Cardinals (3-3-1) at New Orleans Saints (6-1)
#AZCardinals HC #K2 On David Johnson will be a game-time decision.
— Mike Jurecki (@mikejurecki) October 25, 2019
David Johnson is listed as questionable despite not practicing this week. The final injury report for Cardinals-Saints. pic.twitter.com/UNnGJ8ipjo
— Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) October 25, 2019
New York Jets (1-5) at Jacksonville Jaguars (3-4)
#NYJvsJAX final injury report:
OUT
LB Albert McLellan
OL Kelvin Beachum
RB Trenton Cannon
LB CJ Mosley
DOUBTFUL
OL Kelechi Osemele
TE Chris Herndon
LB Neville Hewitt
QUESTIONABLE
DL Henry Anderson
WR Braxton Berrios
CB Trumaine Johnson pic.twitter.com/BkyHlinHS1
— New York Jets (@nyjets) October 25, 2019
Three linebackers are ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Full @farahandfarah Injury Report ⤵ pic.twitter.com/mEzrZ4CCU0
— #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) October 25, 2019
Carolina Panthers (4-2) at San Francisco 49ers (6-0)
Brian Burns and Dennis Daley are no longer on the injury report.
Same goes for Donte Jackson and Trai Turner, who are set to return after missing the past 3 games.
— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) October 25, 2019
#49ers injury report for Sunday vs. #Panthers
OUT-FB Kyle Juszczyk (knee), T Mike McGlinchey (knee), CB Ahkello Witherspoon (foot)
DOUBTFUL-T Joe Staley (fibula)
QUESTIONABLE-WR Marquise Goodwin (not injury related), RB Raheem Mostert (knee), TE Levine Toilolo (groin)
— Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) October 25, 2019
Cleveland Browns (2-4) at New England Patriots (7-0)
For the first time since Week 3, Browns’ CBs Greedy Williams and Denzel Ward are off the injury report and recovered from their hamstring injuries. Each player is expected to play Sunday vs. the Patriots.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 25, 2019
Full Browns-Patriots injury report: pic.twitter.com/dawRhCbyW5
— Nick Shook (@TheNickShook) October 25, 2019
Oakland Raiders (3-3) at Houston Texans (4-3)
#Raiders #Texans injury report pic.twitter.com/qmpTOY7akl
— Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) October 25, 2019
Green Bay Packers (6-1) at Kansas City Chiefs (5-2)
Chiefs’ full injury report for Sunday night’s game against the Packers. pic.twitter.com/k5nQ1JXOkH
— Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) October 25, 2019