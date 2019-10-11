NFL injury report roundup Week 6

Yahoo Sports Staff
Oct 6, 2019; London, United Kingdom; General overall view of the NFL shield logo at midfield during an NFL International Series game between the <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/nfl/teams/oakland/" data-ylk="slk:Oakland Raiders">Oakland Raiders</a> and the <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/nfl/teams/chicago/" data-ylk="slk:Chicago Bears">Chicago Bears</a> at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Raiders defeated the Bears 24-21. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 6, 2019; London, United Kingdom; General overall view of the NFL shield logo at midfield during an NFL International Series game between the Oakland Raiders and the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Raiders defeated the Bears 24-21. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Here are the injury report designations for NFL teams playing on Sunday during Week 6:

Carolina Panthers (3-2) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-3) in London

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Washington Redskins (0-5) at Miami Dolphins (0-4)

Philadelphia Eagles (3-2) at Minnesota Vikings (3-2)

Houston Texans (3-2) at Kansas City Chiefs (4-1)

New Orleans Saints (4-1) at Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3)

Seattle Seahawks (4-1) at Cleveland Browns (2-3)

Cincinnati Bengals (0-5) at Baltimore Ravens (3-2)

San Francisco 49ers (4-0) at Los Angeles Rams (3-2)

Atlanta Falcons (1-4) at Arizona Cardinals (1-3-1)

Dallas Cowboys (3-2) at New York Jets (0-4)

Tennessee Titans (2-3) at Denver Broncos (1-4)

Pittsburgh Steelers (1-4) at Los Angeles Chargers (2-3)

What to Read Next