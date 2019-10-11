NFL injury report roundup Week 6
Here are the injury report designations for NFL teams playing on Sunday during Week 6:
Carolina Panthers (3-2) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-3) in London
Two new developments to keep a close watch on: Bucs starting safety Mike Edwards now has a hamstring injury and Shaq Barrett has an oblique injury. Neither had prior to going to London. Here's the Bucs' final injury report. pic.twitter.com/VijoSxUBH3
— JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) October 11, 2019
Washington Redskins (0-5) at Miami Dolphins (0-4)
Latest #Redskins injury report released going into Miami:
Josh Harvey-Clemons - Out
Wes Martin - Out
Donald Penn - Questionable
Jordan Reed - Out
Vernon Davis - Out
Deshazor Everett - Out
— Chip Brierre (@Chip_Brierre) October 11, 2019
Philadelphia Eagles (3-2) at Minnesota Vikings (3-2)
OUT: Josh Kline, Ben Gedeon
QUESTIONABLE: Kentrell Brothers
Mackensie Alexander is not on the final injury report
— Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) October 11, 2019
#Eagles RB Corey Clement (shoulder) is out vs. #Vikings. #PHIvsMIN
— Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) October 11, 2019
WR DeSean Jackson (abdominal strain), as expected, out vs. #Vikings. #PHIvsMIN
— Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) October 11, 2019
Houston Texans (3-2) at Kansas City Chiefs (4-1)
Chiefs coach Andy Reid said LT Eric Fisher (groin), DT Chris Jones (groin), LB Dorian O'Daniel (hamstring) are out. WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring), G Andrew Wylie (ankle) are doubtful.
— Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) October 11, 2019
Chiefs coach Andy Reid said WR Tyreek Hill (shoulder) will be a game-time decision. Reid said Hill worked with the scout team this week.
— Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) October 11, 2019
New Orleans Saints (4-1) at Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3)
The #Jaguars are listing CB Jalen Ramsey (back) as questionable for Sunday against the #Saints.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 11, 2019
Alvin Kamara (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game.
Drew Brees (thumb), Tre’Quan Smith (ankle) and Trey Hendrickson (neck) all out. pic.twitter.com/WxBpiEMvYG
— Luke Johnson (@ByLukeJohnson) October 11, 2019
Seattle Seahawks (4-1) at Cleveland Browns (2-3)
#Browns coach Freddie Kitchens says CBs Denzel Ward, Greedy Williams still "day to day." Listed as questionable. Chance they miss 4th straight games, come back after bye.
— Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) October 11, 2019
Cincinnati Bengals (0-5) at Baltimore Ravens (3-2)
#Bengals injury report doubles as the inactives list most likely with Carlos Dunlap, A.J. Green, Cordy Glenn, Andre Smith, Ryan Glasgow and Kerry Wynn all ruled OUT.
Add Jake Dolegala, and there are your 7 inactives Sunday.
— Jay Morrison (@JayMorrisonATH) October 11, 2019
Ravens CB Jimmy Smith (knee) declared out for Sunday's game versus Bengals. He will miss his 5th straight game. WR Marquise Brown (knee), TE Mark Andrews (shoulder) and ILB Patrick Onwuasor (ankle) are questionable. Andrews was full participant today. He's expected to play.
— Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) October 11, 2019
San Francisco 49ers (4-0) at Los Angeles Rams (3-2)
#Rams RB Todd Gurley (quad) is doubtful for Sunday, while CB Aqib Talib is out with a rib injury. Two big ones.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 11, 2019
George Kittle was limited with a groin and he’s questionable.
— Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) October 11, 2019
Atlanta Falcons (1-4) at Arizona Cardinals (1-3-1)
Thursday’s injury report for Cardinals-Falcons. pic.twitter.com/o8P2TtwgUY
— Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) October 10, 2019
Dallas Cowboys (3-2) at New York Jets (0-4)
Injury report for #DALvsNYJ:
DOUBTFUL
DL Henry Anderson
RB Trenton Cannon
LB C.J. Mosley
OL Kelechi Osemele
QUESTIONABLE
CB Nate Hairston
WR Josh Bellamy
LB Jordan Jenkins
WR Demaryius Thomas pic.twitter.com/edP26Ta5bZ
— New York Jets (@nyjets) October 11, 2019
Tennessee Titans (2-3) at Denver Broncos (1-4)
Cameron Wake and Sharif Finch have both been ruled OUT for Sunday's game for @Titans
— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) October 11, 2019
DB Chris Milton (calf) is questionable for the @Titans, along with RB Rod Smith (groin).
— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) October 11, 2019
Pittsburgh Steelers (1-4) at Los Angeles Chargers (2-3)
#PITvsLAC Game Status:
DOUBTFUL
Michael Badgley
Nasir Adderley
Justin Jackson
QUESTIONABLE
Melvin Ingram
Hunter Henry
— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) October 11, 2019
Steelers ruling out QB Mason Rudolph from Sunday night’s game against the Chargers. Devlin Hodges will make his first NFL start.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2019