NFL injury report roundup Week 3

#Seahawks may be without starting CB Tre Flowers. He's officially questionable for Sunday vs Saints. New ankle injury, 1st showed up on Thursday's practice report. If he can't play, 7-year veteran Jamar Taylor can and probably would. When they go nickel, could be Amadi or King pic.twitter.com/GYDFRw88lh

— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 20, 2019