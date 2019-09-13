NFL injury report roundup, Week 2

Yahoo Sports Staff
Yahoo Sports


GLENDALE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 08: The NFL logo and yard markers before the NFL football game between the <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/nfl/teams/detroit/" data-ylk="slk:Detroit Lions">Detroit Lions</a> and the <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/nfl/teams/arizona/" data-ylk="slk:Arizona Cardinals">Arizona Cardinals</a> on September 8, 2019 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
GLENDALE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 08: The NFL logo and yard markers before the NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Arizona Cardinals on September 8, 2019 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Here are the latest updates from Friday injury reports ahead of NFL Week 2.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals

Los Angeles Chargers at Detroit Lions

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins

Buffalo Bills at New York Giants

Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins

Arizona Cardinals at Baltimore Ravens

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans

Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders

Chicago Bears at Denver Broncos

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams

Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons

Cleveland Browns at New York Jets

What to Read Next