NFL injury report roundup, Week 2
Here are the latest updates from Friday injury reports ahead of NFL Week 2.
San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals
Nick Bosa and Jimmie Ward are questionable for Sunday. #49ers
— Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) September 13, 2019
Joe Mixon is practicing today #Bengals
— Tyler Dragon (@TheTylerDragon) September 13, 2019
Los Angeles Chargers at Detroit Lions
Chargers HC Anthony Lynn said Mike Williams (knee) will be a game-time decision. "I just need to see that he can go out and play, and not hurt himself," Lynn said. "He has a couple more days, so we'll go day by day."
— Eric Williams (@eric_d_williams) September 13, 2019
Lions Friday injury report with game designations: pic.twitter.com/zzSvf4scaB
— Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) September 13, 2019
Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers
Friday injury report is out: #Packers Jaire Alexander good to go. David Bakhtiari is questionable.
As for the #Vikings, CBs Mackensie Alexander is OUT & Mike Hughes is doubtful.
— Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) September 13, 2019
Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans
The final injury report for #INDvsTEN. pic.twitter.com/cagntpE41S
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 13, 2019
#Titans injury report 2 days before facing #Colts:
OUT for Sunday
-OL Kevin Pamphile (knee)
-OLB Reggie Gilbert (knee)
QUESTIONABLE
-RB David Fluellen (hamstring)
DT Jurrell Casey (hip) is on the injury report today and was limited at practice, but he’s good to go for Sunday. pic.twitter.com/8ccaGWJPPV
— Erik Bacharach (@ErikBacharach) September 13, 2019
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins
Dolphins rule out Albert Wilson and Reshad Jones for Sunday
— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 13, 2019
#Patriots Friday injury report:
OL Marcus Cannon (shoulder)
TE Matt LaCosse (ankle)
RB Brandon Bolden (hamstring)
All three listed as questionable.
— Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) September 13, 2019
Buffalo Bills at New York Giants
Giants' WR Sterling Shepard ruled out of Sunday's game vs. Buffalo due to concussion.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2019
Taron Johnson will miss Sunday's game against the #Giants with a hamstring injury. He left in the 3Q of the #Bills win over the #Jets.
WR/KR Andre Roberts will miss his 2nd straight game @news4buffalo https://t.co/ZDXWMqD6rd
— Nick Filipowski (@NEWS4_NICK) September 13, 2019
Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers
Pete Carroll tells @dorimonson on @KIRORadio that Tyler Lockett is “fine” after missing practice Wednesday (back). Said he had a good day Thursday. Said it looks like Mike Iupati will play Sunday at Pittsburgh and L.J. Collier has a chance as well.
— Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) September 13, 2019
Joe Haden (shoulder) and Maurkice Pouncey (ankle) both listed as questionable, but fully practiced.
FB Roosevelt Nix only Steeler ruled out for Sunday pic.twitter.com/lftplxg5ko
— Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 13, 2019
Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins
Jordan Reed is not playing Sunday vs Cowboys
— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 13, 2019
Tavon Austin and Luke Gifford are out, but everyone else looks good to go. Again, Sean Lee’s DNP is not injury-related.
For Washington, Quinton Dunbar did not practice again today. His status is questionable. pic.twitter.com/0OLXZCD8fA
— David Helman (@HelmanDC) September 13, 2019
Arizona Cardinals at Baltimore Ravens
Ravens TE Mark Andrews and WR Hollywood Brown were absent from Friday's practice. Brown sat out last Friday, and it obviously didn't hinder him. This is first time Andrews has missed practice this year (inc. training camp). Two others not at practice: P.McPhee and Jimmy Smith.
— Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) September 13, 2019
Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans
#Jaguars rule out DE Yannick Ngakoue (hamstring) for Sunday’s game. Marrone says he doesn’t think CB A.J. Bouye will play. LT Cam Robinson is cleared to play but Marrone is holding him out.
— Phillip Heilman (@phillip_heilman) September 13, 2019
Marqise Lee also questionable for #Jaguars. Ogbuehi, Oliver also ruled out. No designation for Marcell Dareus, so he should be in line to play.
— Phillip Heilman (@phillip_heilman) September 13, 2019
Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders
Raiders officially have placed rookie S Johnathan Abram on the Reserve/Injured List.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2019
Eric Fisher is questionable for Sunday's game in Oakland. #KCvsOAK Friday Injury Report ➡️ https://t.co/ITFfVfhNuR pic.twitter.com/4PYj882NwX
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 13, 2019
Chicago Bears at Denver Broncos
Trey Burton, Eddie Goldman, Bilal Nichols and Nick Kwiatkoski were limited in Bears practice. All four are questionable.
— Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) September 13, 2019
New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams
Sean McVay says Clay Matthews (back) and Michael Brockers (shoulder) are probable to play Sunday. Eric Weddle (Concussion) has been cleared. McVay says he gave Todd Gurley a rest day.
— Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) September 13, 2019
Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons
#Eagles' injury report for the Falcons game:
OUT: LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (knee), T Jordan Mailata (back).
DOUBTFUL: QB Nate Sudfeld (left wrist).
— Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) September 13, 2019
Cleveland Browns at New York Jets
#Browns not practicing for the second straight day: RB Dontrell Hilliard (concussion), LB Adarius Taylor (ankle), T Kendall Lamm (knee), DL Chris Smith (personal).
— Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 13, 2019