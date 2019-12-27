NFL injury report roundup, Week 17

Yahoo Sports Staff
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 22: Official Footballs with NFL 100th Anniversary logo during an NFL game between the <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/nfl/teams/oakland/" data-ylk="slk:Oakland Raiders">Oakland Raiders</a> and the Los Angeles Chargers on December 22, 2019, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Kiyoshi Mio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 22: Official Footballs with NFL 100th Anniversary logo during an NFL game between the Oakland Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers on December 22, 2019, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Kiyoshi Mio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Here are the injury report designations for NFL teams playing on Sunday during Week 17.

New York Jets (6-9) at Buffalo Bills (10-5)

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Cleveland Browns (6-9) at Cincinnati Bengals (1-14)

Green Bay Packers (12-3) at Detroit Lions (3-11-1)

Los Angeles Chargers (5-10) at Kansas City Chiefs (11-4)

Chicago Bears (7-8) at Minnesota Vikings (10-5)

Miami Dolphins (4-11) at New England Patriots (12-3)

Atlanta Falcons (6-9) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8)

New Orleans Saints (12-3) at Carolina Panthers (5-10)

Washington Redskins (3-12) at Dallas Cowboys (7-8)

Oakland Raiders (7-8) at Denver Broncos (6-9)

Arizona Cardinals (5-9-1) at Los Angeles Rams (8-7)

Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) at New York Giants (4-11)

Indianapolis Colts (7-8) at Jacksonville Jaguars (5-10)

Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7) at Baltimore Ravens (13-2)

Tennessee Titans (8-7) at Houston Texans (10-5)

San Francisco 49ers (12-3) at Seattle Seahawks (11-4)

More from Yahoo Sports: 

What to Read Next