NFL injury report roundup, Week 17
Here are the injury report designations for NFL teams playing on Sunday during Week 17.
New York Jets (6-9) at Buffalo Bills (10-5)
#Jets injury report: Alex Lewis and Tom Compton ruled out. Brent Qvale and Conor McDermott will start at guard against the Bills. Brian Poole is expected to play. pic.twitter.com/cBJ5KkT4T9
— Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 27, 2019
Friday injury report: pic.twitter.com/WXuIj5zOen
— Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) December 27, 2019
Cleveland Browns (6-9) at Cincinnati Bengals (1-14)
#Browns #Bengals injury report pic.twitter.com/HPaAAyH5Rh
— Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 27, 2019
WR Odell Beckham listed as questionable for Sunday’s game in Cincinnati with an illness
— Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) December 27, 2019
Green Bay Packers (12-3) at Detroit Lions (3-11-1)
Here is the final Packers' injury report heading into Sunday's game in Detroit.
Jamaal Williams (shoulder), Danny Vitale (knee) and Will Redmond (hamstring) are doubtful.
Jake Kumerow (illness) is questionable. pic.twitter.com/Hcura3T4IH
— Olivia Reiner (@ReinerOlivia) December 27, 2019
Lions Friday injury report with game designations pic.twitter.com/3Ffcx1ewTu
— Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) December 27, 2019
Los Angeles Chargers (5-10) at Kansas City Chiefs (11-4)
LT Russell Okung is OUT for Sunday. Everyone else is good to go for the season finale at the Chiefs. #Chargers
— Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) December 27, 2019
Andrew Wylie, Xavier Williams, and Cam Erving are questionable for Sunday's game.
Morris Claiborne is out.https://t.co/GiGwQSygiy
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 27, 2019
Chicago Bears (7-8) at Minnesota Vikings (10-5)
#Bears Friday injury report: pic.twitter.com/7bdBXbJONK
— Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) December 27, 2019
#CHIvsMIN injury report
OUT: Dalvin Cook and Eric Kendricks
QUESTIONABLE: Alexander Mattison, Mackensie Alexander and Jayron Kearse
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 27, 2019
Miami Dolphins (4-11) at New England Patriots (12-3)
#Patriots vs Dolphins Friday practice & injury report. Pats list nobody “out” or “doubtful”. 8 players “questionable”, including DB Terrence Brooks, who was added today with a “groin” injury. #WBZ @wbz pic.twitter.com/Zf7Ao7ZzCV
— Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) December 27, 2019
Atlanta Falcons (6-9) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8)
Here’s final injury report for Sunday’s Bucs-Falcons season finale. WR Chris Godwin and DT Beau Allen are out for Tampa Bay. pic.twitter.com/OoF3FPnNzB
— Greg Auman (@gregauman) December 27, 2019
New Orleans Saints (12-3) at Carolina Panthers (5-10)
#Saints have ruled out Vonn Bell, Eli Apple and Marcus Williams for their game at Carolina on Sunday. Zach Line is questionable. Kiko Alonso was limited Friday. Brees, CJGJ, Peat, Warford, Thomas all full.
— Les East (@Les_East) December 27, 2019
Injury report vs. Saints:
OUT: WR DJ Moore (concussion) and LB Shaq Thompson (foot/shoulder)
QUESTIONABLE: Marquis Haynes (knee) and Corn Elder (illness)
— Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) December 27, 2019
Washington Redskins (3-12) at Dallas Cowboys (7-8)
#Redskins injury report for #WASvsDAL:
Out - Collins, McLaurin, Moreau (IR), Haskins
Apke - Gametime decision
JNo is questionable
— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) December 27, 2019
Cowboys final injury report pic.twitter.com/kb0LJ1FtQj
— Charean Williams (@NFLCharean) December 27, 2019
Oakland Raiders (7-8) at Denver Broncos (6-9)
#Raiders RB Josh Jacobs and LG Richie Incognito are both DOUBTFUL for Sunday. Everyone else expected to play vs. Broncos.
— Myles Simmons (@MylesASimmons) December 27, 2019
#Broncos' game statuses for #OAKvsDEN:
OUT: Ja'Wuan James (knee), Ron Leary (concussion), Elijah Wilkinson (ankle)
Everyone else is good to go for Sunday.
— Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) December 27, 2019
Arizona Cardinals (5-9-1) at Los Angeles Rams (8-7)
Kyler Murray is officially questionable for Sunday’s game against the Rams. Final injury report of the season. pic.twitter.com/5jpZPLGjN8
— Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) December 27, 2019
Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) at New York Giants (4-11)
Injury Report: Rhett Ellison, Mike Remmers, and Scott Simonson (Concussions) ruled out for #PHIvsNYG
Corey Ballentine (Back), Sam Beal (Shoulder) and Alec Ogletree (Back) are questionable to play
— New York Giants (@Giants) December 27, 2019
#Eagles Injury report for Giants game:
OUT: TE Zach Ertz (ribs/back), WR Nelson Agholor (knee).
QUESTIONABLE: T Lane Johnson (ankle), CB Jalen Mills (ankle).
— Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) December 27, 2019
Indianapolis Colts (7-8) at Jacksonville Jaguars (5-10)
The final injury report for #INDvsJAX. pic.twitter.com/8p0bWg3YaY
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 27, 2019
6 players are QUESTIONABLE for Sunday, 1 player is OUT.
Full @farahandfarah Injury Report ⤵ pic.twitter.com/FFI4CwOdSt
— #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) December 27, 2019
Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7) at Baltimore Ravens (13-2)
Unsurprisingly, Steelers rule out James Conner for Sunday on the official injury report. He didn't practice all week with a quad injury.
Everyone else on the active roster other than Maurkice Pouncey is good to go.
— Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) December 27, 2019
Ravens list RB Mark Ingram (calf) as out for Sunday's game against Steelers. TE Mark Andrews (ankle), WR Marquise Brown (illness) CB Marcus Peters (chest), CB Jimmy Smith (groin) and S Earl Thomas (knee/hand) are all questionable. Harbaugh has already said that Thomas won't play.
— Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) December 27, 2019
Tennessee Titans (8-7) at Houston Texans (10-5)
The Houston #Texans Friday Injury Report & Game Status Report for Week 17 vs. the Tennessee Titans: pic.twitter.com/rSiKnUhvIC
— Texans PR (@TexansPR) December 27, 2019
Here's the #Titans injury report and game status for Sunday vs #Texans. Deshaun Watson (back), DeAndre Hopkins (illness) and others are questionable. pic.twitter.com/7F9HLOAmy6
— TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) December 27, 2019
San Francisco 49ers (12-3) at Seattle Seahawks (11-4)
#49ers injury report:
Out: DE Dee Ford (hamstring), Jullian Taylor (knee)
Questionable: RG Mike Person (neck)
Doubtful: SS Jaquiski Tartt (rib)
Taylor will go on IR today or tomorrow; Team will elevate Kevin Givens from practice squad.
— Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) December 27, 2019
#Seahawks injury report for their Week 17 game against the 49ers. Jadeveon Clowney and Shaquill Griffin not listed, which is very good news: pic.twitter.com/7pLEizMtaF
— John Boyle (@johnpboyle) December 27, 2019
