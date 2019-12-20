NFL injury report roundup, Week 16
Here are the injury report designations for NFL teams playing on Sunday during Week 16.
Jacksonville Jaguars (5-9) at Atlanta Falcons (5-9)
DJ Chark Jr. is listed as QUESTIONABLE for Sunday's game against the Falcons. pic.twitter.com/ZWRVJQ0mYc
— #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) December 20, 2019
Falcons injury report: Everybody ready to go except G James Carpenter (concussion), who was placed on IR pic.twitter.com/cMW30tytAs
— vaughn mcclure (@vxmcclure23) December 20, 2019
Baltimore Ravens (12-2) at Cleveland Browns (6-8)
OT Kendall Lamm (knee), C JC Tretter (knee), DT Sheldon Richardson (back), DE Olivier Vernon (knee), RB Dontrell Hilliard (knee), S Eric Murray (knee) all questionable for #Browns Sunday v #Ravens
— Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) December 20, 2019
Only two players on Ravens injury report are LT Ronnie Stanley (concussion) and ILB Chris Board (concussion). Both players listed as questionable but they were full participants in practice all week and they’re expected to play Sunday in Cleveland.
— Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) December 20, 2019
New Orleans Saints (11-3) at Tennessee Titans (8-6)
Here's the full injury report for #Titans vs. #Saints.
Adam Humphries (ankle), Adoree Jackson (foot) both out. Jeffery Simmons (knee) QUEST.
For New Orleans: Von Bell (knee), Larry Watford (knee) are both out. pic.twitter.com/tvqmxqDYiL
— TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) December 20, 2019
Carolina Panthers (5-9) at Indianapolis Colts (6-8)
The Panthers have ruled out LB Shaq Thompson (ankle), edge rusher Marquis Haynes (knee) and OT Garrett McGhin (ankle). WR Curtis Samuel (knee) and DT Vernon Butler (illness) are questionable. https://t.co/59fVCjNDsm
— David Newton (@DNewtonespn) December 20, 2019
The final injury report for #CARvsIND. pic.twitter.com/Xm2Hey33QO
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 20, 2019
Cincinnati Bengals (1-13) at Miami Dolphins (3-11)
#Dolphins have 5 players questionable for Sunday's game vs. Bengals, but Flo says all players should be healthy to play: DE Taco Charlton (ankle), OL Evan Boehm (ankle), FB Chandler Cox (shoulder), K Jason Sanders (illness), DT Zach Sieler (ankle).
— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) December 20, 2019
#Bengals Friday injury report ahead of #CINvsMIA:
OUT:
WR A.J. Green (ankle)
G John Miller (concussion)
— Marisa Contipelli (@BengalsMarisa) December 20, 2019
Pittsburgh Steelers (8-6) at New York Jets (5-9)
#Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster practiced fully today and was taken off the injury report. He still spoke cautiously in the locker room, but officially, he’s playing.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 20, 2019
#Jets' final injury report:
DOUBTFUL: Compton, DThomas
QUESTIONABLE: Adams, HAnderson, RAnderson, Beachum, Maulet, McLendon, Poole, Powell, QWilliams.
I'd say all the questionable players are likely to play vs. #Steelers.
— Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) December 20, 2019
New York Giants (3-11) at Washington Redskins (3-11)
Kevin Zeitler is not on the injury report for the #Giants, so looks like he'll be back Sunday in Washington at RG.
That'll likely put Nick Gates back as the top reserve across the board up front.
Only player with injury designation: TE Rhett Ellison (concussion) is OUT.
— Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) December 20, 2019
Landon Collins should play on Sunday, Bill Callahan said. Fabian Moreau is doubtful and Quinton Dunbar is out.
— Les Carpenter (@Lescarpenter) December 20, 2019
Detroit Lions (3-10-1) at Denver Broncos (5-9)
Lions Friday injury report with Sunday’s game designations: pic.twitter.com/DMdSowMwlh
— Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) December 20, 2019
Ja’Wuan James, Ron Leary and Adam Gotsis are out for Sunday against the Lions.
DeMarcus Walker, Dalton Risner, Noah Fant, Dre’Mont Jones are questionable.
Risner, Peko and Fant are all dealing with an illness.
— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 20, 2019
Oakland Raiders (6-8) at Los Angeles Chargers (5-9)
Richie Incognito, Marquel Lee and Josh Jacobs have been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Chargers
— Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) December 20, 2019
Russell Okung (groin) is DOUBTFUL for Sunday. Justin Jackson (hamstring) is QUESTIONABLE. #Chargers
— Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) December 20, 2019
Dallas Cowboys (7-7) at Philadelphia Eagles (7-7)
Dak Prescott is playing Sunday pic.twitter.com/58CjiVnbwC
— Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) December 20, 2019
#DALvsPHI Status Report pic.twitter.com/wjDrjsrKyK
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 20, 2019
Arizona Cardinals (4-9-1) at Seattle Seahawks (11-3)
#Seahawks injury report for their Week 16 game vs. Arizona. We'll get more info from Pete Carroll following the conclusion of practice: pic.twitter.com/nKQCdRUTem
— John Boyle (@johnpboyle) December 20, 2019
Kansas City Chiefs (10-4) at Chicago Bears (7-7)
#Chiefs Official Injury Report
G Andrew Wylie (Illness/Shoulder/Ankle) - Out
CB Morris Claiborne (Shoulder) - Out
CB Rashad Fenton (Hamstring) - Active
RB Damien Williams (Rib) - Active
WR Mecole Hardman (Glute) - Active
— Chiefs Church (@chiefschurch) December 20, 2019
#Bears Friday injury report: pic.twitter.com/IuRgFV9OdG
— Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) December 20, 2019
