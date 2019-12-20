NFL injury report roundup, Week 16

Yahoo Sports Staff
LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 15: A Wilson brand NFL football with 100 logo is seen on the field during the first half of the game between the <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/nfl/teams/washington/" data-ylk="slk:Washington Redskins">Washington Redskins</a> and the <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/nfl/teams/philadelphia/" data-ylk="slk:Philadelphia Eagles">Philadelphia Eagles</a> at FedExField on December 15, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 15: A Wilson brand NFL football with 100 logo is seen on the field during the first half of the game between the Washington Redskins and the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on December 15, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Here are the injury report designations for NFL teams playing on Sunday during Week 16.

Jacksonville Jaguars (5-9) at Atlanta Falcons (5-9)

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Baltimore Ravens (12-2) at Cleveland Browns (6-8)

New Orleans Saints (11-3) at Tennessee Titans (8-6)

Carolina Panthers (5-9) at Indianapolis Colts (6-8)

Cincinnati Bengals (1-13) at Miami Dolphins (3-11)

Pittsburgh Steelers (8-6) at New York Jets (5-9)

New York Giants (3-11) at Washington Redskins (3-11)

Detroit Lions (3-10-1) at Denver Broncos (5-9)

Oakland Raiders (6-8) at Los Angeles Chargers (5-9)

Dallas Cowboys (7-7) at Philadelphia Eagles (7-7)

Arizona Cardinals (4-9-1) at Seattle Seahawks (11-3)

Kansas City Chiefs (10-4) at Chicago Bears (7-7)

More from Yahoo Sports: 

What to Read Next