NFL injury report roundup, Week 12
Here are the injury report designations for NFL teams playing on Sunday during Week 12.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-7) at Atlanta Falcons (3-7)
Final injury report for Bucs and Falcons — Tampa goes to Atlanta as the healthier of the two teams ... pic.twitter.com/klSGgeygor
— Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 22, 2019
Sheffield, Cominsky, McKinley all questionable; Freeman, Hooper, Ishmael out pic.twitter.com/4buBGWfbDU
— vaughn mcclure (@vxmcclure23) November 22, 2019
Denver Broncos (3-7) at Buffalo Bills (7-3)
Broncos game statuses for Week 12 at Buffalo:
OUT
LB Justin Hollins (hamstring)
QUESTIONABLE
C Connor McGovern (back)
RT Ja’Wuan James (knee)
TE Jeff Heuerman (knee)
LB Joe Jones (foot)
LG Dalton Risner (ankle)
WR Tim Patrick (shoulder)
GOOD TO GO
NT Mike Purcell (ribs)
— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 22, 2019
Friday injury report: pic.twitter.com/P07WpqTEDi
— Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) November 22, 2019
New York Giants (2-8) at Chicago Bears (4-6)
Mitch Trubisky not even listed on #Bears injury report for Sunday’s game. He’ll start against the #Giants.
— Mike Berman (@MikeBermanNBC) November 22, 2019
#Bears Friday injury report: pic.twitter.com/A0mkG5NX2Y
— Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) November 22, 2019
WR Sterling Shepard, OL Nate Solder and CB Janoris Jenkins don’t have injury designations so expectation is they’ll all be cleared from the concussion protocol by Sunday.
— Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) November 22, 2019
Rhett Ellison and Evan Engram are Out for Giants vs. Bears. Sterling Shepard, Janoris Jenkins, and Nate Solder have not yet been cleared of the concussion protocol, which will be determined later today.
— New York Giants (@Giants) November 22, 2019
Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5) at Cincinnati Bengals (0-10)
The Steelers will officially be without JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Conner against the Bengals. CB Artie Burns is listed as doubtful. There were no other injury designations, meaning WR Diontae Johnson (concussion) is good to go. That's good news for... https://t.co/0dCU6xtUsa
— Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 22, 2019
WRs Tate and Morgan questionable. Price (back) good to go, but Zac said there’s a chance Redmond plays LG on Sunday. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/A6WLLXfwL9
— Jay Morrison (@JayMorrisonATH) November 22, 2019
Miami Dolphins (2-8) at Cleveland Browns (4-6)
DE Olivier Vernon (knee) and S Eric Murray (knee) have been ruled out for Sunday's game. LB Joe Schobert (groin) was a full participant in practice but is listed as questionable. #Browns
— Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 22, 2019
#Browns #Dolphins injury report pic.twitter.com/LkElSRcOXx
— Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 22, 2019
Carolina Panthers (5-5) at New Orleans Saints (8-2)
Panthers injury report:
CB Ross Cockrell, T Dennis Daley, T Greg Little are all questionable.
Ron Rivera says he feels good about the status of the two tackles, esp. Little.
— Joe Person (@josephperson) November 22, 2019
Marshon Lattimore is questionable for Sunday
Final Injury Report: https://t.co/BWgoMMnLXA#Saints
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 22, 2019
Oakland Raiders (6-4) at New York Jets (3-7)
Lamarcus Joyner is formally questionable to play vs. the Jets. He'll travel to NY with the team, but Jon Gruden said he's not sure that the slot CB play.
David Sharpe was ruled out with a calf injury. Trent Brown was not given a designation and will play Sunday.
— Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) November 22, 2019
#Jets still have a lot of OUT, doubtful, and questionable players vs #Raiders pic.twitter.com/J16aWZ1DbL
— Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) November 22, 2019
Seattle Seahawks (8-2) at Philadelphia Eagles (5-5)
Seahawks listing Luke Willson as doubtful for Sunday's game at the Eagles and Jadeveon Clowney and Neiko Thorpe as questionable. Everyone else expected to be able to play, including WR Tyler Lockett.
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 22, 2019
#Eagles injury report for the Seahawks games:
OUT: Lane Johnson (concussion), Rudy Ford (abdomen).
QUESTIONABLE: Alshon Jeffery (ankle), Jordan Howard (shoulder), Nelson Agholor (knee).
Nigel Bradham (ankle) and Jason Peters (knee) are good to go.
— Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) November 22, 2019
Detroit Lions (3-6-1) at Washington Redskins (1-9)
Lions Friday injury report & game designations for Sunday: pic.twitter.com/yJ7ImcnQyH
— Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) November 22, 2019
Redskins final injury report for the week has Daron Payne listed as "doubtful." Helps explain Bee's promotion.
Peterson, Thompson and Norman officially questionable for Sunday. pic.twitter.com/05b1hOXUub
— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 22, 2019
Jacksonville Jaguars (4-6) at Tennessee Titans (5-5)
Jaguars TE Seth DeValve (oblique) is out for Sunday’s game at Tennessee. He’s the only player on the game status report. Everyone else will play.
— Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) November 22, 2019
#Titans-#Jaguars injury report two days before game day.
Delanie Walker (ankle), Kevin Pamphile (knee) are doubtful. Everyone else good to go for Sunday. pic.twitter.com/rOglpWviXu
— Erik Bacharach (@ErikBacharach) November 22, 2019
Dallas Cowboys (6-4) at New England Patriots (9-1)
Cowboys officially have ruled out LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck) for Sunday vs. Patriots. Three listed questionable on injury report: LG Connor Williams (knee), LB Joe Thomas (illness) and S Donovan Wilson (illness).
— Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 22, 2019
Hefty list of questionables but no Patriots players ruled out or doubtful pic.twitter.com/NzUpMgQKGr
— Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) November 22, 2019
Green Bay Packers (8-2) at San Francisco 49ers (9-1)
The #Packers only issued designations to three players on their Friday injury report:
OUT
Cole Madison (knee)
QUESTIONABLE
Robert Tonyan (hip)
Danny Vitale (knee)
— Jason B. Hirschhorn (@by_JBH) November 22, 2019
#Packers OL Cole Madison tore his ACL during practice this week and is out for the season, source said. Coach Matt LaFleur described it as significant and said his heart breaks for him.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 22, 2019
#49ers injury report vs. #Packers
TE George Kittle-questionable
RB Matt Breida-doubtful
DE Dee Ford-OUT
K Robbie Gould-doubtful
T Joe Staley- OUT
WR Deebo Samuel-questionable
WR Emmanuel Sanders-questionable
— Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) November 22, 2019
More from Yahoo Sports: