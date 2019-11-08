NFL injury report roundup, Week 10
Here are the injury report designations for NFL teams playing on Sunday during Week 10.
Detroit Lions (3-4-1) at Chicago Bears (3-5)
Lions’ injury report is lengthy headed into Sunday. Da’Shawn Hand, Tracy Walker, Miles Killebrew out. Matthew Stafford among eight guys listed as questionable. pic.twitter.com/PWOaTLlUDl
#Bears Friday injury report: pic.twitter.com/W124NaQaxB
Baltimore Ravens (6-2) at Cincinnati Bengals (0-8)
DT Daylon Mack (knee/hip) has been added to the Injury Report with limited practice participation and listed as questionable. https://t.co/w47tUG6uPC
A.J. Green officially ruled out, along with Alex Redmond and Dre Kirkpatrick.
Cordy Glenn is questionable.#Bengals
Buffalo Bills (6-2) at Cleveland Browns (2-6)
#Browns injury report: DE Olivier Vernon (knee) out as is S Eric Murray (knee); Questionable: T Kendall Lamm (knee), TE Ricky Seals-Jones (knee); DE Myles Garrett added with (knee) was full today & expected to play
There is no one on #Bills injury report heading into game against #Browns.
That's remarkable for week 10 of the season
Kansas City Chiefs (6-3) at Tennessee Titans (4-5)
Chiefs injury report for Sunday’s game. Eric Fisher, Alex Okafor are out. Frank Clark, LDT, Kendall Fuller are questionable.
Patrick Mahomes a full-go with no game designation. pic.twitter.com/6lPvey32Jt
Atlanta Falcons (1-7) at New Orleans Saints (7-1)
Ito Smith, John Cominsky and Wes Schweitzer will not play Sunday against the Saints.
Desmond Trufant will be a game time decision against the Saints. #Falcons
Today's Saints injury report:
Terron Armstead did not practice (illness).
The only player with an injury designation is cornerback Patrick Robinson, who is questionable (hamstring).
Jared Cook, Alvin Kamara and Tre'Quan Smith all appear ready to play against the Falcons.
New York Giants (2-7) at New York Jets (1-7)
#NYGiants Game Status
Out: WR Sterling Shepard (concussion), TE Evan Engram (foot), C Jon Halapio (hamstring)
Doubtful: RT Mike Remmers (back)
Injury report #Jets pic.twitter.com/VW3jCICDBf
Arizona Cardinals (3-5-1) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-6)
Friday’s final injury report for Cardinals-Bucs. Brock, Allen, Edmonds and Reed are all out. Justin Murray is questionable. pic.twitter.com/XqJJ3lQejl
Miami Dolphins (1-7) at Indianapolis Colts (5-3)
The final injury report for #MIAvsIND. pic.twitter.com/E9PRBRzY8A
Carolina Panthers (5-3) at Green Bay Packers (7-2)
Greg Little is out Sunday. James Bradberry and Vernon Butler are questionable.
Little took another step in the protocol today, per Rivera.
Final #Packers injury report. Adrian Amos & Jaire Alexander listed as questionable. Davante Adams good to go again, as expected. pic.twitter.com/9qKJZLHEM3
Los Angeles Rams (5-3) at Pittsburgh Steelers (4-4)
Final injury report for the Rams: Cooks returned, Matthews and Brown are good to go for Sunday.
JoJo Natson is questionable, though pic.twitter.com/XNpDVln3YD
James Conner has been ruled OUT for the #Steelers vs the #LARams. Ramon Foster, Bennie Snell & Roosevelt Nix won’t play either. JuJu Smith-Schuster popped up on the injury report as questionable with a foot injury. Full list👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/UedalnrdSO
Minnesota Vikings (6-3) at Dallas Cowboys (5-3)
Amari Cooper (knee) is questionable for Sunday night. He was limited in today’s practice.
Vikings star WR Adam Thielen (hamstring) has been ruled out. pic.twitter.com/htLbE6qXCT
Vikings injury report: Linval Joseph, Adam Thielen, Andrew Sendejo out; Trae Waynes, Stephen Weatherly questionable.
