NFL informs teams that salary cap will be set at $182.5M

James Johnson
·1 min read

With the legal tampering period coming up on Monday (March 15), the NFL has set its cap figure for the new league year. According to multiple sources, that will be $182.5 million per team, which is a slight increase from the previous amount of $180 million set in February.

Typically there is a larger increase when looking at it from a year-to-year standpoint, but the coronavirus pandemic affected things. In 2020, the cap was set at $198.2 million, so each team is working with a $16.7 million decrease. Fans weren’t able to attend games at the capacity the league is used to seeing last season and it’s now reflecting with the current cap figure.

Regardless, the Jacksonville Jaguars are in excellent shape. They will lead the NFL in cap space with just over $73.8 million, according to Over the Cap. They would’ve had more but elected to use the franchise tag on left tackle Cam Robinson, who will have a salary of over $13.6 million if he plays on the one-year deal.

Recommended Stories

  • Urban Meyer: Cam Robinson has a great future and very high ceiling

    The Jaguars are likely going to select quarterback Trevor Lawrence at No. 1 overall in this year’s draft, and they’re going to need to protect him. That’s part of why it makes sense that Jacksonville elected to use its franchise tag on left tackle Cam Robinson, a second-round pick in 2017. But as head coach [more]

  • NFL rumors: Isaac Seumalo latest Eagle to restructure in cap-saving move

    The Eagles continue to trim fat as they look to get under the salary cap, this time along the offensive line. By Reuben Frank

  • Where Ryan Tannehill’s contract ranks after Dak Prescott extension

    Titans QB Ryan Tannehill has one of the biggest cap hits in the NFL in 2021.

  • Oddsmakers see Aaron Jones most likely landing in Miami

    The Packers didn’t apply the franchise tag to running back Aaron Jones. The Packers still want to sign him, but to do so they’ll have to successfully persuade him to not sign with another team. As usual, money talks. Who will speak the most loudly? The folks at PointsBet have identified the odds regarding Jones’ [more]

  • NFL free agency preview: 3 top OL set to hit market, but Detroit Lions won't be bidding

    Green Bay Packers are on the verge of losing one of their best OL, All-Pro C Corey Linsley, in NFL free agency, but Detroit Lions just need depth

  • List of pending free agents who Miami Dolphins have shown interest in or fit needs

    The so-called legal tampering period in the NFL, which allows teams to contact the representatives for impending free agents and negotiate contracts, begins on Monday and it’s quite clear the Miami Dolphins are going to be active.

  • Urban Meyer discusses franchise tagging Cam Robinson

    The Jaguars coach discussed the team's decision to franchise tag tackle Cam Robinson at his press conference on Tuesday.

  • NFL confirms salary cap of $182.5M for 2021 season, Eagles ranked 30th in cap space

    The Eagles will have a salary cap limit of $182.5 million for the 2021 NFL Season after the league announced the numbers.

  • 2021 NFL salary cap set at $182.5M

    According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the 2021 NFL salary cap will be $182.5M.

  • NFL salary cap: League's adjusted cap figures deliver good news for Eagles

    The NFL's cap situation is set for 2021, and while the Eagles need to improve, they also got some good news Tuesday. By Reuben Frank

  • What is the best way for the Raiders to address their pass-rush need?

    What is the best way for the Raiders to address their pass-rush need?

  • Eric DeCosta: I expect Brandon Williams to be on the team

    Ravens nose tackle Brandon Williams has a $14.4 million cap number in 2021, the last year of his five-year deal signed back in 2017. That’s a significant number for a player who primarily defends the run and played at least 50 percent of defensive snaps in three regular season games in 2020. But General Manager [more]

  • Lions check out Senior Bowl star Quinn Meinerz at his pro day

    The Lions sent collegiate scouting director Ron Miles to the pro day

  • Rob Gronkowski capitalizes on NBA Top Shot craze, launches collection of exclusive NFT cards

    Rob Gronkowski is a big fan of cryptocurrency and the blockchain, apparently.

  • NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every team from most interesting to least interesting in free agency

    You can rebuild quickly in the NFL, and the Jaguars have the tools to make it happen.

  • ESPN releases footage of Petr Yan’s corner after controversial illegal knee

    Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling were fighting a close battle for Yan's bantamweight belt at UFC 259 on Saturday. The fight finish, which saw Sterling laid out on the canvas, resulted in Yan losing his belt. The result came after Yan drove an illegal knee into Sterling's head while he was a downed opponent. Yan's disqualification came after the referee determined the blow was intentional because it occurred after the referee had said Sterling was down prior to the blow. Yan was slightly ahead on the scorecard when the bout was stopped. He was up 29-28 according to two judges, while the third judge had it 29-28 in favor of Sterling. Just before Yan delivered the illegal knee, one of his cornerman was yelling for him to only punch. After he threw the knee, another of his cornermen was cheering, seemingly believing he had won the fight. The confusion seems to stem from a Russian cornerman allegedly yelling to Yan, in Russian, to deliver a kick. This comes from UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov telling commentator Daniel Cormier what he heard the Russian speaking cornerman say. ESPN, which broadcasted the fight, released video of the exchange to its Instagram channel on Sunday. Petr Yan's corner allegedly telling him to kick Aljamain Sterling View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN MMA (@espnmma) TRENDING > UFC 259 recap & highlights: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling Both Yan and Sterling were calling for an immediate rematch after the fight. Yan, of course, didn't want to lose his belt that way, and Sterling was just as adamant that he didn't want to win it in such a fashion. UFC president Dana White said that he hopes to book the rematch as soon as possible after both men are medically cleared to fight. Dana White weighs in on controversial illegal knee (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • UFC 259 bonuses all go to preliminary fighters

    Though UFC 259 features three championship fights, none of the athletes in any of those title fights earned UFC 259 bonuses. All of the UFC 259 official performance bonuses went to preliminary card fighters. UFC 259 Fight of the Night: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Carlos Ulberg Kennedy Nzechukwu and Carlos Ulberg each earned an additional $50,000 for their efforts in the UFC 259 Fight of the Night. Ulberg started things off with a brutal head kick, but Nzechukwu survived. The two battled back and forth until Nzechukwu ended it with a crushing knockout in the second round. Though Ulberg didn't get a W, he and Nzechukwu were honored with the Fight of the Night bonus. Kennedy Nzechukwu def Carlos Ulberg UFC Performance of the Night: Uros Medic Uros Medic scored a brutal finish of Aalon Cruz that earned him one of two Perfomance of the Night honors. Medica rocked Cruz, stormed him with a flying knee that sent him to his knees, and then landed a flurry of punches until the referee stopped the fight 1:40 into the first round. Uros Medic punches Aalon Cruz at UFC 259 UFC Performance of the Night: Kai Kara-France Kai Kara-France weathered an early storm from Rogerio Bontorin, he came roaring back to not only win, but earn the other Performance of the Night bonus. Bontorin took Kara-France's back, attacking with chokes, but was unable to secure the submission. Kara-France returned the favor by cracking him with right hands that forced the referee to stop the fight five ticks left on the first-round clock, earning the W and an extra $50,000. Kai Kara-France punches Rogerio Bontorin at UFC 259 TRENDING > UFC 259 results: Blachowicz denies Adesanya; Nunes rolls; Yan loses belt to DQ Tim Elliott addresses disturbing words shared in the Octagon | UFC 259 Post (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • 2021 NFL free agency: Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin leads the franchise tag tracker

    The Buccaneers weren't letting Chris Godwin get away.

  • Changed The Game: Arantxa Sánchez-Vicario set records for the Williams sisters to break

    Arantxa Sánchez-Vicario ruled women's tennis with Steffi Graf in the 1990s before the Williams sisters broke their records.

  • Phil Mickelson falls out of World Golf Rankings top 100 for first time in 28 years

    The record streak came to an end on Monday.