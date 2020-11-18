NFL informs teams of more intensive COVID protocols to follow for rest of 2020 season

NFL logo (Gold)

With the rise of coronavirus cases across the country, the NFL is placing more intensive protocols on all teams for the remainder of the season, the league announced on Wednesday.

Beginning this Saturday, all clubs will be put under these protocols that have shown a reduction in close contact by "50+ percent," per NFL's Brian McCarthy. Among those changes are virtual meetings whenever possible and mandatory masks worn at all times -- even during practice.

If meetings cannot be held virtually, they must be done in a practice bubble or held outdoors with masks worn. Also, 10 players and 5 staff members maximum allowed in weight rooms with masks worn at all times.

The NFL doesn't want another outbreak coming up in an organization, especially with the case numbers going back up again. We'll see if these extra preventative measures will help that cause, as the year comes down to its final stretch of the regular season.