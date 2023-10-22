Advertisement

NFL inactives tracker Week 7: DK Metcalf, Daniel Jones inactive, Kareem Hunt active

Sean Leahy
·4 min read
DK Metcalf won't play in Week 7. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
DK Metcalf won't play in Week 7. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season kicked off with the Jacksonville Jaguars topping the New Orleans Saints 31-24 on "Thursday Night Football."

Trevor Lawrence did play after being questionable all week with a knee injury. He delivered by going 20-for-29 with 204 passing yards and one touchdown as the Jaguars improved to 5-2 in the AFC South.

After some uncertainty, the Cleveland Browns will have both Deshaun Watson and Kareem Hunt in Week 7. Watson is returning from a shoulder injury that caused him to miss the last two weeks.

Two quarterbacks who will not play Sunday are Jimmy Garoppolo of the Las Vegas Raiders and Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears. Garoppolo suffered a back injury during their Week 6 win over the New England Patriots, meaning Aidan O'Connell or Brian Hoyer will be under center when they face the Chicago Bears.

For the Bears, Justin Fields has been ruled out after he dislocated his thumb against the Minnesota Vikings. There's no timetable on a return, but one thing is for sure, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, surgery will not be needed.

"The key to when he can get back on the field is when he is able to grip the football, moderately important for a quarterback," Rapoport reported.

The rest of the late game NFL Week 7 injury list is below.

  • DL Patrick O'Connor

  • CB Derrek Pitts

  • T Brandon Walton

  • OLB Markees Watts

  • TE David Wells

  • LB Devin Bush

  • WR DK Metcalf

  • CB Artie Burns

  • RB Zach Charbonnet

  • G Phil Haynes

  • C Evan Brown

  • T Raiqwon O'Neal

  • DE BJ Thompson

  • OL Mike Caliendo

  • WR Justin Watson

  • DT Neil Farrell

  • DE Malik Herring

