NFL inactives tracker Week 7: DK Metcalf, Daniel Jones inactive, Kareem Hunt active
Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season kicked off with the Jacksonville Jaguars topping the New Orleans Saints 31-24 on "Thursday Night Football."
Trevor Lawrence did play after being questionable all week with a knee injury. He delivered by going 20-for-29 with 204 passing yards and one touchdown as the Jaguars improved to 5-2 in the AFC South.
After some uncertainty, the Cleveland Browns will have both Deshaun Watson and Kareem Hunt in Week 7. Watson is returning from a shoulder injury that caused him to miss the last two weeks.
Two quarterbacks who will not play Sunday are Jimmy Garoppolo of the Las Vegas Raiders and Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears. Garoppolo suffered a back injury during their Week 6 win over the New England Patriots, meaning Aidan O'Connell or Brian Hoyer will be under center when they face the Chicago Bears.
For the Bears, Justin Fields has been ruled out after he dislocated his thumb against the Minnesota Vikings. There's no timetable on a return, but one thing is for sure, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, surgery will not be needed.
"The key to when he can get back on the field is when he is able to grip the football, moderately important for a quarterback," Rapoport reported.
The rest of the late game NFL Week 7 injury list is below.
Lions
CB Jerry Jacobs
WR Marvin Jones Jr.
Ravens
G Sala Aumavae-Laulu
QB Josh Johnson
Raiders
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
CB Nate Hobbs
LB Amari Burney
Bears
QB Justin Fields
OL Nate Davis
DB Eddie Jackson
DB Terell Smith
OL Dan Feeney
Browns
DE Isaiah McGuire
DT Siaki Ika
Colts
CB Ameer Speed
DE Isaiah Land
RT Braden Smith
Bills
LB AJ Klein
TE Quintin Morris
DT Ed Oliver
Patriots
QB Will Grier
LB Josh Uche
DL Keion White
Commanders
DE KJ Henry
OL Trent Scott
G Chris Paul
TE Curtis Hodges
DE Efe Obaba
Giants
QB Daniel Jones
CB Adoree' Jackson
C John Michael Schmitz
T Matt Peart
DT Jordon Riley
Falcons
QB Logan Woodside
CB Clark Phillips
OL Jovaughn Gwyn
DL Eli Ankou
DL Joe Gaziano
Buccaneers
DL Patrick O'Connor
CB Derrek Pitts
T Brandon Walton
OLB Markees Watts
TE David Wells
Steelers
QB Mason Rudolph (3rd QB)
CB Darius Rush
T Dylan Cook
Rams
OLB Nick Hampton
RB Myles Gaskin
OL Zach Thomas
OT Warren McClendon
Cardinals
WR Zach Pascal
CB Antonio Hamilton Sr.
LB Jesse Luketa
OL Carter O'Donnell
OL Elijah Wilkinson
Seahawks
LB Devin Bush
WR DK Metcalf
CB Artie Burns
G Phil Haynes
C Evan Brown
T Raiqwon O'Neal
Packers
WR Malik Heath
LB De'Vondre Campbell
Broncos
S JL Skinner
CB Riley Moss
C Alex Forsyth
DE Elijah Garcia
Chargers
S Mark Webb, Jr.
CB Deane Leonard
RB Elijah Dotson
OL Zack Bailey
TE Tre' McKitty
Chiefs
DE BJ Thompson
OL Mike Caliendo
DT Neil Farrell
DE Malik Herring
Dolphins
CB Xavien Howard (groin): questionable
FB Alec Ingold (foot): questionable
OL Connor Williams (groin): questionable
CB Jalen Ramsay (knee): out
Eagles
S Reed Blankenship (ribs): out
CB Bradley Roby (shoulder): out
49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey (oblique): did not practice
LB Dre Greenlawn (hamstring): did not practice
WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder): did not practice
LT Trent Williams (ankle): did not practice
Vikings
G Ezra Cleveland (foot): did not practice
CB Akayleb Evans (oblique): limited
Pat Jones II (shoulder): limited