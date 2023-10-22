NFL inactives tracker Week 7: Deshaun Watson will play, Justin Fields, Daniel Jones inactive
Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season kicked off with the Jacksonville Jaguars topping the New Orleans Saints 31-24 on "Thursday Night Football."
Trevor Lawrence did play after being questionable all week with a knee injury. He delivered by going 20-for-29 with 204 passing yards and one touchdown as the Jaguars improved to 5-2 in the AFC South.
After some uncertainty, the Cleveland Browns will have both Deshaun Watson and Kareem Hunt in Week 7. Watson is returning from a shoulder injury that caused him to miss the last two weeks.
Two quarterbacks who will not play Sunday are Jimmy Garoppolo of the Las Vegas Raiders and Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears. Garoppolo suffered a back injury during their Week 6 win over the New England Patriots, meaning Aidan O'Connell or Brian Hoyer will be under center when they face the Chicago Bears.
For the Bears, Justin Fields has been ruled out after he dislocated his thumb against the Minnesota Vikings. There's no timetable on a return, but one thing is for sure, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, surgery will not be needed.
"The key to when he can get back on the field is when he is able to grip the football, moderately important for a quarterback," Rapoport reported.
The rest of the late game NFL Week 7 injury list is below.
Lions
CB Jerry Jacobs
WR Marvin Jones Jr.
Ravens
G Sala Aumavae-Laulu
QB Josh Johnson
Raiders
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
CB Nate Hobbs
LB Amari Burney
WR Kristian Wilkerson
Bears
QB Justin Fields
OL Nate Davis
DB Eddie Jackson
DB Terell Smith
OL Dan Feeney
Browns
DT Siaki Ika
Colts
CB Ameer Speed
DE Isaiah Land
RT Braden Smith
Bills
LB AJ Klein
TE Quintin Morris
DT Ed Oliver
Patriots
QB Malik Cunningham
QB Will Grier
LB Josh Uche
DL Keion White
Commanders
DE KJ Henry
OL Trent Scott
G Chris Paul
TE Curtis Hodges
DE Efe Obaba
Giants
QB Daniel Jones
CB Adoree' Jackson
C John Michael Schmitz
T Evan Neal
T Matt Peart
T Andrew Thomas
DT Jordon Riley
Falcons
QB Logan Woodside
CB Clark Phillips
OL Jovaughn Gwyn
DL Eli Ankou
DL Joe Gaziano
Buccaneers
DL Patrick O'Connor
CB Derrek Pitts
T Brandon Walton
OLB Markees Watts
TE David Wells
Steelers
TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring): out
Rams
RB Kyren Williams (ankle): out
LB Ernest Jones (knee): questionable
DT Larrell Murchison (knee): out
WR Ben Skowronek (Achilles): questionable
Cardinals
QB Kyler Murray (knee): out
S Jalen Thompson (hamstring): out
S Budda Baker (hamstring): questionable
WR Zach Pascal (neck): questionable
CB Antonio Hamilton (groin): out
OL Elijah Wilkinson (neck): out
Seahawks
WR DK Metcalf (ribs/hips): questionable
C Evan Brown (hip): questionable
RB Zach Charbonnet (hamstring): questionable
Packers
RB Aaron Jones (hamstring): questionable
LB Quay Walker (knee): questionable
S Darnell Savage (calf): questionable
CB Eric Stokes (foot): questionable
CB Jaire Alexander (back): questionable
LB De'Vondre Campbell (ankle): doubtful
Broncos
TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring): out
Chargers
WR Jalen Guyton (knee): out
LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (hamstring): questionable
S Derwin James (ankle): questionable
Chiefs
WR Justin Watson (elbow): out
Dolphins
CB Xavien Howard (groin): questionable
FB Alec Ingold (foot): questionable
OL Connor Williams (groin): questionable
CB Jalen Ramsay (knee): out
Eagles
S Reed Blankenship (ribs): out
CB Bradley Roby (shoulder): out
49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey (oblique): did not practice
LB Dre Greenlawn (hamstring): did not practice
WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder): did not practice
LT Trent Williams (ankle): did not practice
Vikings
G Ezra Cleveland (foot): did not practice
CB Akayleb Evans (oblique): limited
Pat Jones II (shoulder): limited