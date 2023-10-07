NFL inactives tracker Week 5: Cooper Kupp, Von Miller expected to return, Jonathan Taylor's status still unknown

A hamstring injury has kept Cooper Kupp out this season for the Los Angeles Rams. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill via Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears doubled up the Washington Commanders, 40-20, to begin Week 5 of the NFL season on "Thursday Night Football." Chase Claypool was ruled out before the game after Bears general manager Ryan Poles said the wide receiver's time in Chicago was over. Sure enough, Claypool is now a member of the Miami Dolphins after a Friday trade.

Week 5 will see another game in London with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills playing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the likely return of Von Miller.

Miller told reporters this week that there is a "94.5 percent" chance that he will make his season debut in London. He has missed the first four games of the season as he's been working his way back from a torn ACL suffered last November.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott has already ruled out Greg Rousseau with a foot injury.

In other returns, the Los Angeles Rams expect Cooper Kupp to be back as they face the Philadelphia Eagles. A hamstring injury kept the wide receiver out this season but he returned to practice on Thursday.

One person whose return is unclear is Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who has been listed as questionable after a week of full participation in practice. The Colts will wait until Saturday to make a decision on his availability after seeing how he feels, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Taylor spent the first four weeks of the season on the physically unable to perform list with an ankle injury amid a contract dispute with Indianapolis.

Von Miller will likely make his season debut for the Bills in London after suffering a torn ACL last November. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Week 5 Inactives Tracker

Jaguars

LB Devin Lloyd (thumb)

WR Parker Washington (knee)

CB Christian Braswell (hamstring)

LB Dawuane Smoot (knee)

Bills

CB Tre'Davious White (Achilles)

LB Von Miller (Achilles): questionable, good chance he'll play

Saints

TE Juwan Johnson (calf)

S Lonnie Johnson (hamstring)

OT Landon Young (hip)

QB Derek Carr (shoulder): questionable

Patriots

CB Christian Gonzalez (shoulder)

DE Matthew Judon (elbow)

RB Rhamondre Stevenson (thigh): questionable

Ravens

LB Odafe Oweh (ankle)

S Daryl Worley (shoulder)

WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle): questionable

CB Marlon Humphrey (foot): questionable

OT Ronnie Stanley (knee): questionable

OT Morgan Moses (shoulder): doubtful

Steelers

TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring)

DE DeMarvin Leal (concussion)

OT Dan Moore Jr. (knee)

OG James Daniels (groin)

P Pressley Harvin III (hamstring)

LB Alex Highsmith (groin): questionable

Texans

LB Christian Harris (concussion)

G Josh Jones (hand)

RB Dameon Pierce (knee): full practice

T Laremy Tunsil (knee): questionable

Falcons

no injuries reported

Giants

OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring)

C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder)

G Shane Lemieux (groin)

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle): questionable

T Evan Neal (hand/ankle) questionable

WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee): questionable

Dolphins

OL Robert Jones (knee)

CB Nik Needham (Achilles)

Panthers

TE Stephen Sullivan (hip)

S Xavier Woods (hamstring)

OG Austin Corbett (knee)

Lions

CB Brian Branch (ankle)

FB Jason Cabinda (knee)

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen): doubtful

WR Josh Reynolds (groin): questionable

WR Jameson Williams (returning from suspension): questionable

RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring): questionable

Titans

WR Treylon Burks (knee)

LB Luke Gifford (hamstring)

DT Teair Tart (toe)

Nicholas Petit-Frere (returning from suspension)

Colts

DE Kwity Paye (concussion)

LB Shaquille Leonard (groin)

OT Bernhard Raimann (concussion)

RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle): questionable

Bengals

LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee)

WR Tee Higgins (ribs): questionable

DE Trey Hendrickson (back): questionable

Cardinals

DE Jonathan Ledbetter (finger)

CB Garrett Williams (knee)

Eagles

DT Fletcher Cox (back)

S Sydney Brown (hamstring)

DT Marlon Tuipulotu (triceps)

OG Cam Jurgens (foot)

Rams

OT Joe Noteboom (groin)

WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring): expected to play

Chiefs

WR Kadarius Toney: questionable

DT Chris Jones: questionable

Vikings

S Lewis Cline (hamstring): questionable

DE Marcus Davenport (ankle): questionable

Jets

CB DJ Reed (concussion)

CB Brandin Echols (hamstring)

Broncos

LB Baron Browning (knee)

RB Javonte Williams (quad): questionable

Cowboys

TE Peyton Hendershot (ankle)

49ers

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)

Packers

CB Jaire Alexander (back): limited

RB Aaron Jones (hamstring): limited

WR Christian Watson (hamstring): limited

Raiders