NFL inactives tracker Week 5: Cooper Kupp, Von Miller expected to return, Jonathan Taylor's status still unknown

A hamstring injury has kept Cooper Kupp out this season for the Los Angeles Rams. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
The Chicago Bears doubled up the Washington Commanders, 40-20, to begin Week 5 of the NFL season on "Thursday Night Football." Chase Claypool was ruled out before the game after Bears general manager Ryan Poles said the wide receiver's time in Chicago was over. Sure enough, Claypool is now a member of the Miami Dolphins after a Friday trade.

Week 5 will see another game in London with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills playing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the likely return of Von Miller.

Miller told reporters this week that there is a "94.5 percent" chance that he will make his season debut in London. He has missed the first four games of the season as he's been working his way back from a torn ACL suffered last November.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott has already ruled out Greg Rousseau with a foot injury.

In other returns, the Los Angeles Rams expect Cooper Kupp to be back as they face the Philadelphia Eagles. A hamstring injury kept the wide receiver out this season but he returned to practice on Thursday.

One person whose return is unclear is Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who has been listed as questionable after a week of full participation in practice. The Colts will wait until Saturday to make a decision on his availability after seeing how he feels, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Taylor spent the first four weeks of the season on the physically unable to perform list with an ankle injury amid a contract dispute with Indianapolis.

Von Miller will likely make his season debut for the Bills in London after suffering a torn ACL last November. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
Week 5 Inactives Tracker

Jaguars

  • LB Devin Lloyd (thumb)

  • WR Parker Washington (knee)

  • CB Christian Braswell (hamstring)

  • LB Dawuane Smoot (knee)

Bills

Saints

  • TE Juwan Johnson (calf)

  • S Lonnie Johnson (hamstring)

  • OT Landon Young (hip)

  • QB Derek Carr (shoulder): questionable

Patriots

  • CB Christian Gonzalez (shoulder)

  • DE Matthew Judon (elbow)

  • RB Rhamondre Stevenson (thigh): questionable

Ravens

  • LB Odafe Oweh (ankle)

  • S Daryl Worley (shoulder)

  • WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle): questionable

  • CB Marlon Humphrey (foot): questionable

  • OT Ronnie Stanley (knee): questionable

  • OT Morgan Moses (shoulder): doubtful

Steelers

  • TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring)

  • DE DeMarvin Leal (concussion)

  • OT Dan Moore Jr. (knee)

  • OG James Daniels (groin)

  • P Pressley Harvin III (hamstring)

  • LB Alex Highsmith (groin): questionable

Texans

  • LB Christian Harris (concussion)

  • G Josh Jones (hand)

  • RB Dameon Pierce (knee): full practice

  • T Laremy Tunsil (knee): questionable

Falcons

  • no injuries reported

Giants

  • OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring)

  • C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder)

  • G Shane Lemieux (groin)

  • RB Saquon Barkley (ankle): questionable

  • T Evan Neal (hand/ankle) questionable

  • WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee): questionable

Dolphins

  • OL Robert Jones (knee)

  • CB Nik Needham (Achilles)

Panthers

  • TE Stephen Sullivan (hip)

  • S Xavier Woods (hamstring)

  • OG Austin Corbett (knee)

Lions

  • CB Brian Branch (ankle)

  • FB Jason Cabinda (knee)

  • WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen): doubtful

  • WR Josh Reynolds (groin): questionable

  • WR Jameson Williams (returning from suspension): questionable

  • RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring): questionable

Titans

  • WR Treylon Burks (knee)

  • LB Luke Gifford (hamstring)

  • DT Teair Tart (toe)

  • Nicholas Petit-Frere (returning from suspension)

Colts

  • DE Kwity Paye (concussion)

  • LB Shaquille Leonard (groin)

  • OT Bernhard Raimann (concussion)

  • RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle): questionable

Bengals

  • LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee)

  • WR Tee Higgins (ribs): questionable

  • DE Trey Hendrickson (back): questionable

Cardinals

  • DE Jonathan Ledbetter (finger)

  • CB Garrett Williams (knee)

Eagles

  • DT Fletcher Cox (back)

  • S Sydney Brown (hamstring)

  • DT Marlon Tuipulotu (triceps)

  • OG Cam Jurgens (foot)

Rams

Chiefs

  • WR Kadarius Toney: questionable

  • DT Chris Jones: questionable

Vikings

  • S Lewis Cline (hamstring): questionable

  • DE Marcus Davenport (ankle): questionable

Jets

  • CB DJ Reed (concussion)

  • CB Brandin Echols (hamstring)

Broncos

  • LB Baron Browning (knee)

  • RB Javonte Williams (quad): questionable

Cowboys

  • TE Peyton Hendershot (ankle)

49ers

  • RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)

Packers

  • CB Jaire Alexander (back): limited

  • RB Aaron Jones (hamstring): limited

  • WR Christian Watson (hamstring): limited

Raiders