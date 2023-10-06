Advertisement

NFL inactives tracker Week 5: Cooper Kupp, Von Miller expected to return

Sean Leahy
·3 min read
A hamstring injury has kept Cooper Kupp out this season for the Los Angeles Rams. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
The Chicago Bears doubled up the Washington Commanders, 40-20, to begin Week 5 of the NFL season on "Thursday Night Football." Chase Claypool was ruled out before the game after Bears general manager Ryan Poles said the wide receiver's time in Chicago was over. Sure enough, Claypool is now a member of the Miami Dolphins after a Friday trade.

Week 5 will see another game in London with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills playing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the likely return of Von Miller.

Miller told reporters this week that there is a "94.5 percent" chance that he will make his season debut in London. He has missed the first four games of the season as he's been working his way back from a torn ACL suffered last November.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott has already ruled out Greg Rousseau with a foot injury.

In other returns, the Los Angeles Rams expect Cooper Kupp to be back as they face the Philadelphia Eagles. A hamstring injury kept the wide receiver out this season but he returned to practice on Thursday.

Von Miller will likely make his season debut for the Bills in London after suffering a torn ACL last November. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
Week 5 Inactives

Jaguars

  • WR Jamal Agnew (quad): limited

  • WR Zay Jones (knee): limited

  • WR Parker Washington (knee): doubtful

Bills

  • DE Greg Rousseau (foot): out

  • CB Tre'Davious White (Achilles): out

  • LB Von Miller (Achilles): limited

  • TE Dawson Knox (quad): limited

  • RB Damien Harris (neck): limited

Saints

  • QB Derek Carr (shoulder): limited

  • TE Juwan Johnson (calf): did not practice

  • S Lonnie Johnson (hamstring): did not practice

  • G Andrus Peat (concussion): did not practice

  • DT Bryan Bresee (illness): did not practice

Patriots

  • CB Christian Gonzalez (shoulder): out

  • DE Matthew Judon (elbow): out

  • RB Ty Montgomery (illness): limited

  • RB Rhamondre Stevenson (thigh): limited

  • DL Trey Flowers (foot): limited

Ravens

  • WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle): limited

Steelers

  • TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring): did not practice

Texans

  • T Laremy Tunsil (knee): limited

  • RB Dameon Pierce (knee): limited

Falcons

Giants

  • RB Saquon Barkley (ankle): limited

  • TE Daniel Bellinger (knee): limited

  • RB Gary Brightwell (ankle): limited

  • T Evan Neal (hand/ankle) limited

  • WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee): limited

  • OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring): doubtful

  • C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder): doubtful

  • G Shane Lemieux (groin): doubtful

Dolphins

  • T Terron Armstead (back, ankle, knee): did not practice

  • WR Braxton Berrios (knee): limited

  • OL Lester Cotton (ankle)L limited

  • OL Robert Jones (knee): limited

Panthers

  • G Austin Corbett (knee): limited

  • CB Donte Jackson (shoulder): limited

  • RB Miles Sanders (groin): limited

  • DE DeShawn Williams (elbow): limited

  • S Xavier Woods (hamstring): did not practice

Lions

  • T Taylor Decker (ankle): limited

  • CB Emmanuel Mosley (knee/hamstring): limited

  • WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen): did not practice

Titans

  • WR Treylon Burks (knee): did not practice

Colts

  • RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle): practiced

  • DT DeForest Buckner (back): limited

  • DE Tyquan Lewis (knee): limited

Bengals

  • OL Orlando Brown (groin): limited

  • TE Irv Smith (hamstring): limited

  • WR Tee Higgins (ribs): did not practice

  • CB Cam Taylor-Britt (concussion): did not practice

Cardinals

  • RB Keaontay Ingram (neck): limited

Eagles

  • WR Britain Covey (concussion): limited

Rams

  • RB Kyren Williams (hip): limited

  • WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring): limited

Chiefs

  • LB Nick Bolton (ankle): limited

Vikings

  • LB Brian Asamoah (toe): limited

  • S Lewis Cline (hamstring): limited

  • DE Marcus Davenport (ankle): limited

  • S Josh Metellus (shoulder): limited

Jets

  • CB DJ Reed (concussion): out

  • CB Brandin Echols (hamstring): out

  • T Mekhi Becton (knee) limited

Broncos

  • LB Baron Browning (knee): limited

  • LB Frank Clark (hip): limited

  • S Justin Simmons (hip): limited

  • RB Javonte Williams (quad): limited

Cowboys

  • S Malik Hooker (shoulder): limited

  • LB Micah Parsons (knee): limited

49ers

  • LB Dre Greenlaw (ankle): limited

  • WR Deebo Samuel (knee): limited

  • CB Charvarius Ward (heel): limited

Packers

  • CB Jaire Alexander (back): limited

  • RB Aaron Jones (hamstring): limited

  • WR Christian Watson (hamstring): limited

Raiders

  • WR Davante Adams (shoulder): did not practice

  • DE Maxx Crosby (knee): limited

  • QB Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion): limited