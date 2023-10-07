NFL inactives tracker Week 5: Cooper Kupp, Jonathan Taylor. Von Miller, Marlon Humphrey expected to return
The Chicago Bears doubled up the Washington Commanders, 40-20, to begin Week 5 of the NFL season on "Thursday Night Football." Chase Claypool was ruled out before the game after Bears general manager Ryan Poles said the wide receiver's time in Chicago was over. Sure enough, Claypool is now a member of the Miami Dolphins after a Friday trade.
Week 5 will see another game in London with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills playing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the likely return of Von Miller.
Miller told reporters this week that there is a "94.5 percent" chance that he will make his season debut in London. He has missed the first four games of the season as he's been working his way back from a torn ACL suffered last November.
Bills head coach Sean McDermott has already ruled out Greg Rousseau with a foot injury.
In other returns, the Los Angeles Rams expect Cooper Kupp to be back as they face the Philadelphia Eagles. A hamstring injury kept the wide receiver out this season but he returned to practice on Thursday.
One person whose return is unclear is Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who has been listed as questionable after a week of full participation in practice. The Colts will wait until Saturday to make a decision on his availability after seeing how he feels, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Taylor spent the first four weeks of the season on the physically unable to perform list with an ankle injury amid a contract dispute with Indianapolis.
Week 5 Inactives Tracker
Jaguars
LB Devin Lloyd (thumb)
WR Parker Washington (knee)
CB Christian Braswell (hamstring)
LB Dawuane Smoot (knee)
Bills
CB Tre'Davious White (Achilles)
LB Von Miller (Achilles): questionable, good chance he'll play
Saints
TE Juwan Johnson (calf)
S Lonnie Johnson (hamstring)
OT Landon Young (hip)
QB Derek Carr (shoulder): questionable
Patriots
CB Christian Gonzalez (shoulder)
DE Matthew Judon (elbow)
RB Rhamondre Stevenson (thigh): questionable
Ravens
LB Odafe Oweh (ankle)
S Daryl Worley (shoulder)
WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle): questionable
CB Marlon Humphrey (foot): questionable
OT Ronnie Stanley (knee): questionable
OT Morgan Moses (shoulder): doubtful
Steelers
TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring)
DE DeMarvin Leal (concussion)
OT Dan Moore Jr. (knee)
OG James Daniels (groin)
P Pressley Harvin III (hamstring)
LB Alex Highsmith (groin): questionable
Texans
LB Christian Harris (concussion)
G Josh Jones (hand)
RB Dameon Pierce (knee): full practice
T Laremy Tunsil (knee): questionable
Falcons
no injuries reported
Giants
OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring)
C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder)
G Shane Lemieux (groin)
RB Saquon Barkley (ankle): questionable
T Evan Neal (hand/ankle) questionable
WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee): questionable
Dolphins
OL Robert Jones (knee)
CB Nik Needham (Achilles)
Panthers
TE Stephen Sullivan (hip)
S Xavier Woods (hamstring)
OG Austin Corbett (knee)
Lions
CB Brian Branch (ankle)
FB Jason Cabinda (knee)
WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen): doubtful
WR Josh Reynolds (groin): questionable
WR Jameson Williams (returning from suspension): questionable
RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring): questionable
Titans
WR Treylon Burks (knee)
LB Luke Gifford (hamstring)
DT Teair Tart (toe)
Nicholas Petit-Frere (returning from suspension)
Colts
DE Kwity Paye (concussion)
LB Shaquille Leonard (groin)
OT Bernhard Raimann (concussion)
RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle): questionable
Bengals
LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee)
WR Tee Higgins (ribs): questionable
DE Trey Hendrickson (back): questionable
Cardinals
DE Jonathan Ledbetter (finger)
CB Garrett Williams (knee)
Eagles
DT Fletcher Cox (back)
S Sydney Brown (hamstring)
DT Marlon Tuipulotu (triceps)
OG Cam Jurgens (foot)
Rams
OT Joe Noteboom (groin)
WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring): expected to play
Chiefs
WR Kadarius Toney: questionable
DT Chris Jones: questionable
Vikings
S Lewis Cline (hamstring): questionable
DE Marcus Davenport (ankle): questionable
Jets
CB DJ Reed (concussion)
CB Brandin Echols (hamstring)
Broncos
LB Baron Browning (knee)
RB Javonte Williams (quad): questionable
Cowboys
TE Peyton Hendershot (ankle)
49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)
Packers
CB Jaire Alexander (back): limited
RB Aaron Jones (hamstring): limited
WR Christian Watson (hamstring): limited
Raiders
WR Davante Adams (shoulder): did not practice
DE Maxx Crosby (knee): limited
QB Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion): cleared protocol, expected to play