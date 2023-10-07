NFL inactives tracker Week 5: Cooper Kupp, Jonathan Taylor return; Amon-Ra St. Brown doubtful, Saquon Barkley questionable

Week 5 of the NFL season began with the Chicago Bears doubling up the Washington Commanders, 40-20, on "Thursday Night Football." The action continues with another game in London and a flurry of high-profile returns to the field set to take place on Sunday. Cooper Kupp, Jonathan Taylor, Von Miller and Marlon Humphrey are expected to make their season debuts.

Kupp's highly anticipated return was confirmed by Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay on Friday. The wide receiver, who has been out through the first four weeks of the season due to a hamstring injury, returned to practice Wednesday. On Saturday, he was officially activated from injured reserve.

Keep reading for more injury updates.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is set to make his season debut. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 5:

Rams

WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring): expected to play

OT Joe Noteboom (groin): out

Desjaun Johnson (thumb): doubtful

Colts

RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle): expected to play. Read more about Taylor's return to the Colts.

DE Kwity Paye (concussion): out

LB Shaquille Leonard (groin): out

OT Bernhard Raimann (concussion): out

Bills

LB Von Miller (Achilles): questionable. Read more about his "94.5 percent chance" to play."

DE Greg Rousseau (foot): out

CB Tre'Davious White (Achilles): placed on IR

Lions

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen): doubtful

WR Josh Reynolds (groin): questionable

WR Jameson Williams (returning from suspension): questionable

RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring): doubtful

DE Julian Okwara (shoulder): activated from IR

CB Brian Branch (ankle): out

FB Jason Cabinda (knee): out

Ravens

CB Marlon Humphrey (foot): expected to play

RB Kenyan Drake: activated from practice squad

WR Laquon Treadwell: activated from practice squad

LB Odafe Oweh (ankle): out

S Daryl Worley (shoulder): out

WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle): questionable

OT Ronnie Stanley (knee): questionable

OT Morgan Moses (shoulder): doubtful

Bengals

WR Tee Higgins (ribs): out

LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee)

DE Trey Hendrickson (back): questionable

Jaguars

OL Cam Robinson (exempt/commissioner permission list): added to active roster

LB Devin Lloyd (thumb): out

WR Parker Washington (knee): out

CB Christian Braswell (hamstring): out

LB Dawuane Smoot (knee): out

Saints

TE Juwan Johnson (calf): out

S Lonnie Johnson (hamstring): out

OT Landon Young (hip): out

QB Derek Carr (shoulder): questionable

Patriots

CB Christian Gonzalez (shoulder): out

DE Matthew Judon (elbow): out

RB Rhamondre Stevenson (thigh): questionable

Steelers

TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring): out

DE DeMarvin Leal (concussion): out

OT Dan Moore Jr. (knee): out

OG James Daniels (groin): out

P Pressley Harvin III (hamstring): out

LB Alex Highsmith (groin): questionable: out

Texans

OT Tytus Howard (hand): activated from injured reserve

P Cam Johnston (calf): activated from IR

LB Christian Harris (concussion)

G Josh Jones (hand)

RB Dameon Pierce (knee): full practice

T Laremy Tunsil (knee): questionable

Falcons

no injuries reported

Giants

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle): questionable

T Evan Neal (hand/ankle) questionable

WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee): questionable

OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring): out

C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder): out

G Shane Lemieux (groin): out

Dolphins

OL Robert Jones (knee): out

CB Nik Needham (Achilles): out

G Lester Cotton (ankle): questionable

LB Jaelan Phillips (oblique): questionable

OL Connor Williams (groin): questionable

Panthers

TE Stephen Sullivan (hip): out

S Xavier Woods (hamstring): out

OG Austin Corbett (knee): out

Titans

WR Treylon Burks (knee): out

LB Luke Gifford (hamstring): out

DT Teair Tart (toe): out

OT Nicholas Petit-Frere: returning from suspension

Cardinals

DE Jonathan Ledbetter (finger): out

CB Garrett Williams (knee): out

Eagles

DT Fletcher Cox (back): out

S Sydney Brown (hamstring): out

DT Marlon Tuipulotu (triceps): out

OG Cam Jurgens (foot): out

Chiefs

WR Kadarius Toney: questionable

DT Chris Jones: questionable

Vikings

S Lewis Cline (hamstring): questionable

DE Marcus Davenport (ankle): questionable

Jets

CB DJ Reed (concussion): out

CB Brandin Echols (hamstring): out

Broncos

P.J. Locke (toe): activated from IR

LB Baron Browning (knee): out

RB Javonte Williams (quad): questionable

Cowboys

TE Peyton Hendershot (ankle): out

LB Damone Clark (shoulder): questionable

49ers

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee): out

Packers

RB Aaron Jones (hamstring) questionable

OG Elgton Jenkins (knee): expected to play

LB De'Vondre Campbell (ankle): out

CB Jaire Alexander (back): questionable

CB Eric Stokes (foot): questionable

S Zayne Anderson (hamstring): out

S Rudy Ford (oblique): questionable

Raiders