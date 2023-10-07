Advertisement

NFL inactives tracker Week 5: Cooper Kupp, Jonathan Taylor return; Amon-Ra St. Brown doubtful, Saquon Barkley questionable

Week 5 of the NFL season began with the Chicago Bears doubling up the Washington Commanders, 40-20, on "Thursday Night Football." The action continues with another game in London and a flurry of high-profile returns to the field set to take place on Sunday. Cooper Kupp, Jonathan Taylor, Von Miller and Marlon Humphrey are expected to make their season debuts.

Kupp's highly anticipated return was confirmed by Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay on Friday. The wide receiver, who has been out through the first four weeks of the season due to a hamstring injury, returned to practice Wednesday. On Saturday, he was officially activated from injured reserve.

Keep reading for more injury updates.

Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 5:

Rams

  • WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring): expected to play

  • OT Joe Noteboom (groin): out

  • Desjaun Johnson (thumb): doubtful

Colts

Bills

  • LB Von Miller (Achilles): questionable. Read more about his "94.5 percent chance" to play."

  • DE Greg Rousseau (foot): out

  • CB Tre'Davious White (Achilles): placed on IR

Lions

  • WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen): doubtful

  • WR Josh Reynolds (groin): questionable

  • WR Jameson Williams (returning from suspension): questionable

  • RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring): doubtful

  • DE Julian Okwara (shoulder): activated from IR

  • CB Brian Branch (ankle): out

  • FB Jason Cabinda (knee): out

Ravens

  • CB Marlon Humphrey (foot): expected to play

  • RB Kenyan Drake: activated from practice squad

  • WR Laquon Treadwell: activated from practice squad

  • LB Odafe Oweh (ankle): out

  • S Daryl Worley (shoulder): out

  • WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle): questionable

  • OT Ronnie Stanley (knee): questionable

  • OT Morgan Moses (shoulder): doubtful

Bengals

  • WR Tee Higgins (ribs): out

  • LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee)

  • DE Trey Hendrickson (back): questionable

Jaguars

  • OL Cam Robinson (exempt/commissioner permission list): added to active roster

  • LB Devin Lloyd (thumb): out

  • WR Parker Washington (knee): out

  • CB Christian Braswell (hamstring): out

  • LB Dawuane Smoot (knee): out

Saints

  • TE Juwan Johnson (calf): out

  • S Lonnie Johnson (hamstring): out

  • OT Landon Young (hip): out

  • QB Derek Carr (shoulder): questionable

Patriots

  • CB Christian Gonzalez (shoulder): out

  • DE Matthew Judon (elbow): out

  • RB Rhamondre Stevenson (thigh): questionable

Steelers

  • TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring): out

  • DE DeMarvin Leal (concussion): out

  • OT Dan Moore Jr. (knee): out

  • OG James Daniels (groin): out

  • P Pressley Harvin III (hamstring): out

  • LB Alex Highsmith (groin): questionable: out

Texans

  • OT Tytus Howard (hand): activated from injured reserve

  • P Cam Johnston (calf): activated from IR

  • LB Christian Harris (concussion)

  • G Josh Jones (hand)

  • RB Dameon Pierce (knee): full practice

  • T Laremy Tunsil (knee): questionable

Falcons

  • no injuries reported

Giants

  • RB Saquon Barkley (ankle): questionable

  • T Evan Neal (hand/ankle) questionable

  • WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee): questionable

  • OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring): out

  • C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder): out

  • G Shane Lemieux (groin): out

Dolphins

  • OL Robert Jones (knee): out

  • CB Nik Needham (Achilles): out

  • G Lester Cotton (ankle): questionable

  • LB Jaelan Phillips (oblique): questionable

  • OL Connor Williams (groin): questionable

Panthers

  • TE Stephen Sullivan (hip): out

  • S Xavier Woods (hamstring): out

  • OG Austin Corbett (knee): out

Titans

  • WR Treylon Burks (knee): out

  • LB Luke Gifford (hamstring): out

  • DT Teair Tart (toe): out

  • OT Nicholas Petit-Frere: returning from suspension

Cardinals

  • DE Jonathan Ledbetter (finger): out

  • CB Garrett Williams (knee): out

Eagles

  • DT Fletcher Cox (back): out

  • S Sydney Brown (hamstring): out

  • DT Marlon Tuipulotu (triceps): out

  • OG Cam Jurgens (foot): out

Chiefs

  • WR Kadarius Toney: questionable

  • DT Chris Jones: questionable

Vikings

  • S Lewis Cline (hamstring): questionable

  • DE Marcus Davenport (ankle): questionable

Jets

  • CB DJ Reed (concussion): out

  • CB Brandin Echols (hamstring): out

Broncos

  • P.J. Locke (toe): activated from IR

  • LB Baron Browning (knee): out

  • RB Javonte Williams (quad): questionable

Cowboys

  • TE Peyton Hendershot (ankle): out

  • LB Damone Clark (shoulder): questionable

49ers

  • RB Elijah Mitchell (knee): out

Packers

  • RB Aaron Jones (hamstring) questionable

  • OG Elgton Jenkins (knee): expected to play

  • LB De'Vondre Campbell (ankle): out

  • CB Jaire Alexander (back): questionable

  • CB Eric Stokes (foot): questionable

  • S Zayne Anderson (hamstring): out

  • S Rudy Ford (oblique): questionable

Raiders

  • QB Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion): cleared protocol, expected to play

  • WR Davante Adams (shoulder): did not practice

  • DE Maxx Crosby (knee): limited