NFL inactives tracker Week 5: Cooper Kupp, Jonathan Taylor return; Amon-Ra St. Brown doubtful, Saquon Barkley questionable
Week 5 of the NFL season began with the Chicago Bears doubling up the Washington Commanders, 40-20, on "Thursday Night Football." The action continues with another game in London and a flurry of high-profile returns to the field set to take place on Sunday. Cooper Kupp, Jonathan Taylor, Von Miller and Marlon Humphrey are expected to make their season debuts.
Kupp's highly anticipated return was confirmed by Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay on Friday. The wide receiver, who has been out through the first four weeks of the season due to a hamstring injury, returned to practice Wednesday. On Saturday, he was officially activated from injured reserve.
Keep reading for more injury updates.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 5:
Rams
WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring): expected to play
OT Joe Noteboom (groin): out
Desjaun Johnson (thumb): doubtful
Colts
RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle): expected to play. Read more about Taylor's return to the Colts.
DE Kwity Paye (concussion): out
LB Shaquille Leonard (groin): out
OT Bernhard Raimann (concussion): out
Bills
LB Von Miller (Achilles): questionable. Read more about his "94.5 percent chance" to play."
DE Greg Rousseau (foot): out
CB Tre'Davious White (Achilles): placed on IR
Lions
WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen): doubtful
WR Josh Reynolds (groin): questionable
WR Jameson Williams (returning from suspension): questionable
RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring): doubtful
DE Julian Okwara (shoulder): activated from IR
CB Brian Branch (ankle): out
FB Jason Cabinda (knee): out
Ravens
CB Marlon Humphrey (foot): expected to play
RB Kenyan Drake: activated from practice squad
WR Laquon Treadwell: activated from practice squad
LB Odafe Oweh (ankle): out
S Daryl Worley (shoulder): out
WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle): questionable
OT Ronnie Stanley (knee): questionable
OT Morgan Moses (shoulder): doubtful
Bengals
WR Tee Higgins (ribs): out
LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee)
DE Trey Hendrickson (back): questionable
Jaguars
OL Cam Robinson (exempt/commissioner permission list): added to active roster
LB Devin Lloyd (thumb): out
WR Parker Washington (knee): out
CB Christian Braswell (hamstring): out
LB Dawuane Smoot (knee): out
Saints
TE Juwan Johnson (calf): out
S Lonnie Johnson (hamstring): out
OT Landon Young (hip): out
QB Derek Carr (shoulder): questionable
Patriots
CB Christian Gonzalez (shoulder): out
DE Matthew Judon (elbow): out
RB Rhamondre Stevenson (thigh): questionable
Steelers
TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring): out
DE DeMarvin Leal (concussion): out
OT Dan Moore Jr. (knee): out
OG James Daniels (groin): out
P Pressley Harvin III (hamstring): out
LB Alex Highsmith (groin): questionable: out
Texans
OT Tytus Howard (hand): activated from injured reserve
P Cam Johnston (calf): activated from IR
LB Christian Harris (concussion)
G Josh Jones (hand)
RB Dameon Pierce (knee): full practice
T Laremy Tunsil (knee): questionable
Falcons
no injuries reported
Giants
RB Saquon Barkley (ankle): questionable
T Evan Neal (hand/ankle) questionable
WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee): questionable
OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring): out
C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder): out
G Shane Lemieux (groin): out
Dolphins
OL Robert Jones (knee): out
CB Nik Needham (Achilles): out
G Lester Cotton (ankle): questionable
LB Jaelan Phillips (oblique): questionable
OL Connor Williams (groin): questionable
Panthers
TE Stephen Sullivan (hip): out
S Xavier Woods (hamstring): out
OG Austin Corbett (knee): out
Titans
WR Treylon Burks (knee): out
LB Luke Gifford (hamstring): out
DT Teair Tart (toe): out
OT Nicholas Petit-Frere: returning from suspension
Cardinals
DE Jonathan Ledbetter (finger): out
CB Garrett Williams (knee): out
Eagles
DT Fletcher Cox (back): out
S Sydney Brown (hamstring): out
DT Marlon Tuipulotu (triceps): out
OG Cam Jurgens (foot): out
Chiefs
WR Kadarius Toney: questionable
DT Chris Jones: questionable
Vikings
S Lewis Cline (hamstring): questionable
DE Marcus Davenport (ankle): questionable
Jets
CB DJ Reed (concussion): out
CB Brandin Echols (hamstring): out
Broncos
P.J. Locke (toe): activated from IR
LB Baron Browning (knee): out
RB Javonte Williams (quad): questionable
Cowboys
TE Peyton Hendershot (ankle): out
LB Damone Clark (shoulder): questionable
49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell (knee): out
Packers
RB Aaron Jones (hamstring) questionable
OG Elgton Jenkins (knee): expected to play
LB De'Vondre Campbell (ankle): out
CB Jaire Alexander (back): questionable
CB Eric Stokes (foot): questionable
S Zayne Anderson (hamstring): out
S Rudy Ford (oblique): questionable
Raiders
QB Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion): cleared protocol, expected to play
WR Davante Adams (shoulder): did not practice
DE Maxx Crosby (knee): limited