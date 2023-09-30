NFL inactives tracker Week 4: Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly ruled out with concussion

Elsewhere, Colts QB Anthony Richardson will return to action after missing last week

The Las Vegas Raiders have ruled out quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for Sunday's game at the Los Angeles Chargers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Raiders will turn to either rookie Aidan O'Connell or veteran Brian Hoyer.

Garoppolo came out of last Sunday's loss to the Steeler with concussion symptoms and failed to clear protocol in time to play.

In other QB news, after missing last week’s wild overtime win, Anthony Richardson is set to rejoin the Indianapolis Colts’ starting lineup Sunday.

Richardson cleared concussion protocol Friday and will start in the team's game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4, head coach Shane Steichen said.

The rookie quarterback left the Colts’ win over the Houston Texans in Week 2 just before halftime after taking a hit that caused his head to slam into the turf. He entered concussion protocol and remained in it for more than a week. That kept him out of last week’s game, in which Gardner Minshew — despite pulling a Dan Orlovsky — led the team to an overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Richardson, whom the Colts chose with the No. 4 pick in the draft out of Florida, went 24-of-37 for 223 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the season opener. He had just 56 passing yards, but had run for two touchdowns, against the Texans when he went down.

Elsewhere around the league, the Cleveland Browns are hoping quarterback Deshaun Watson can play Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. He was very limited in practice Friday. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle cleared concussion protocol Thursday. The Dolphins will take on the Bills on Sunday in New York.

Week 4 Inactives

Ravens

WR Rashod Bateman

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

LB David Ojabo

LB Odafe Oweh

CB Marlon Humphrey

Bills

S Jordan Poyer

Panthers

S Xavier Woods

Bears

CB Jaylon Johnson

S Eddie Jackson

DB Josh Blackwell

Bengals

TE Irv Smith

WR Charlie Jones

Broncos

LB Frank Clark

LB Josey Jewell

Texans

LT Laremy Tunsil

LB Denzel Perryman

CB Tavierre Thomas

Cowboys

LT Tyron Smith

Jaguars

WR Zay Jones

LB Devin Lloyd

Colts

LT Bernhard Raimann

C Ryan Kelly

Chiefs

LB Nick Bolton

CB Jaylen Watson

Raiders

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

RB Brandon Bolden

CB Nate Hobbs

LB Curtis Bolton

Dolphins

WR River Cracraft

LB Jaelan Phillips

WR Erik Ezukanma

Chargers

C Corey Linsley

Vikings

S Lewis Cine

Saints

G Cesar Ruiz

CB Paulson Adebo

Jets

G Wes Schweitzer

DB Tony Adams

Eagles

WR Quez Watkins

Steelers

OL James Daniels

Buccaneers

DL Calijah Kancey

CB Jamel Dean

Titans

OL Peter Skoronski

LB Luke Gifford

DB Elijah Molden

WR Treylon Burks

Commanders

RB Chris Rodriguez