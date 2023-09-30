NFL inactives tracker Week 4: Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly ruled out with concussion
Elsewhere, Colts QB Anthony Richardson will return to action after missing last week
The Las Vegas Raiders have ruled out quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for Sunday's game at the Los Angeles Chargers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The Raiders will turn to either rookie Aidan O'Connell or veteran Brian Hoyer.
Garoppolo came out of last Sunday's loss to the Steeler with concussion symptoms and failed to clear protocol in time to play.
In other QB news, after missing last week’s wild overtime win, Anthony Richardson is set to rejoin the Indianapolis Colts’ starting lineup Sunday.
Richardson cleared concussion protocol Friday and will start in the team's game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4, head coach Shane Steichen said.
The rookie quarterback left the Colts’ win over the Houston Texans in Week 2 just before halftime after taking a hit that caused his head to slam into the turf. He entered concussion protocol and remained in it for more than a week. That kept him out of last week’s game, in which Gardner Minshew — despite pulling a Dan Orlovsky — led the team to an overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens.
Richardson, whom the Colts chose with the No. 4 pick in the draft out of Florida, went 24-of-37 for 223 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the season opener. He had just 56 passing yards, but had run for two touchdowns, against the Texans when he went down.
Elsewhere around the league, the Cleveland Browns are hoping quarterback Deshaun Watson can play Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. He was very limited in practice Friday. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle cleared concussion protocol Thursday. The Dolphins will take on the Bills on Sunday in New York.
Week 4 Inactives
Ravens
WR Odell Beckham Jr.
LB David Ojabo
LB Odafe Oweh
Bills
Panthers
S Xavier Woods
Bears
S Eddie Jackson
Bengals
TE Irv Smith
WR Charlie Jones
Broncos
LB Frank Clark
LB Josey Jewell
Texans
Cowboys
LT Tyron Smith
Jaguars
WR Zay Jones
LB Devin Lloyd
Colts
C Ryan Kelly
Chiefs
LB Nick Bolton
Raiders
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
CB Nate Hobbs
Dolphins
Chargers
Vikings
Saints
Jets
DB Tony Adams
Eagles
WR Quez Watkins
Buccaneers
CB Jamel Dean
Titans
LB Luke Gifford
Commanders
RB Chris Rodriguez