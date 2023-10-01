NFL inactives tracker Week 4: Chase Claypool out for Bears-Broncos
Here are the players who will officially miss Sunday's action.
Week 4 Inactives
Ravens
• WR Rashod Bateman
• WR Odell Beckham Jr.
• LB David Ojabo
• LB Odafe Oweh
• CB Marlon Humphrey
Browns
• QB Deshaun Watson
• CB Kahlef Hailassie
• S Ronnie Hickman
• C Luke Wypler
• DE Isaiah McGuire
• DT Siaki Ika
• TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden
Bears
• DB Eddie Jackson
• QB Nathan Peterman
• DB Jaylon Johnson
• WR Chase Claypool
• RB D'Onta Foreman
Broncos
• S Justin Simmons
• S JL Skinner
• LB Josey Jewell
• DE Ronnie Perkins
• LB Frank Clark
• C Alex Forsyth
• DT Mike Purcell
Bills
• S Jordan Poyer
• CB Kaiir Elam
• G Germain Ifedi
• T Alec Anderson
• DT Poona Ford
Dolphins
• QB Skylar Thompson
• LB Jaelan Phillips
• S DeShon Elliott
• CB Eli Apple
• OL Connor Williams
• TE Tyler Kroft
Eagles
• WR Quez Watkins
• QB Tanner McKee
• S Sydney Brown
• RB Rashaad Penny
• S Justin Evans
• OL Tyler Steen
• DT Moro Ojomo
Commanders
• RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.
• DE KJ Henry
• T Trent Scott
• G Chris Paul
• TE Curtis Hodges
• WR Mitchell Tinsley
Rams
• RB Zach Evans
• OL Zach Thomas
• OL Alaric Jackson
• DE Earnest Brown IV
Colts
• QB Sam Ehlinger
• CB Darrell Baker Jr.
• DE Isaiah Land
• LB Cameron McGrone
• C Ryan Kelly
• LT Bernhard Raimann
• TE Will Mallory
Bengals
• CB DJ Ivey
• LB Devin Harper
• LB Akeem Davis-Gaither
• C Trey Hill
• OT Jackson Carman
• TE Irv Smith Jr.
Titans
• LB Luke Gifford
• DB Elijah Molden
• OL Peter Skoronski
• QB Will Levis
• WR Treylon Burks
• OL Jaelyn Duncan
Saints
• CB Paulson Adebo
• S Jordan Howden
• QB Jake Luton
• TE Foster Moreau
• WR A.T. Perry
• DE Kyle Phillips
• G Cesar Ruiz
Buccaneers
• CB Jamel Dean
• LB SirVocea Dennis
• TE Payne Durham
• DL Calijah Kancey
• CB Derrek Pitts
• T Brandon Walton
• LB Markees Watts
• QB Mason Rudolph
• P Pressley Harvin
• RB Godwin Igwebuike
• 78 OL James Daniels
• WR Gunner Olszewski
• NT Breiden Fehoko
Texans
• CB Tavrierre Thomas
• LB Denzel Perryman
• QB Case Keenum
• RB Dare Ogunbowale
• C/G Michael Deiter
• T Josh Jones
• LT Laremy Tunsil
Panthers
• RB Raheem Blackshear
• WR Jonathan Mingo
• S Xavier Woods
• CB Sam Webb
• LB Deion Jones
• T David Sharpe
Vikings
• S Lewis Cine
• QB Jaren Hall
• TE Nick Muse
• C Garrett Bradbury
• DL Khyiris Tonga