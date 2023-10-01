NFL inactives tracker Week 4: Chase Claypool out for Bears-Broncos

Advertisement
Yahoo Sports Staff
·2 min read
Odell Beckham Jr. won't be playing in Week 4's crucial Ravens-Browns clash. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
Here are the players who will officially miss Sunday's action.

Week 4 Inactives

Ravens

• WR Rashod Bateman

• WR Odell Beckham Jr.

• LB David Ojabo

• LB Odafe Oweh

• CB Marlon Humphrey

Browns

• QB Deshaun Watson

• CB Kahlef Hailassie

• S Ronnie Hickman

• C Luke Wypler

• DE Isaiah McGuire

• DT Siaki Ika

• TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden

Bears

• DB Eddie Jackson

• QB Nathan Peterman

• DB Jaylon Johnson

• WR Chase Claypool

• RB D'Onta Foreman

Broncos

• S Justin Simmons

• S JL Skinner

• LB Josey Jewell

• DE Ronnie Perkins

• LB Frank Clark

• C Alex Forsyth

• DT Mike Purcell

Bills

• S Jordan Poyer

• CB Kaiir Elam

• G Germain Ifedi

• T Alec Anderson

• DT Poona Ford

Dolphins

• QB Skylar Thompson

• LB Jaelan Phillips

• S DeShon Elliott

• CB Eli Apple

• OL Connor Williams

• TE Tyler Kroft

Eagles

• WR Quez Watkins

• QB Tanner McKee

• S Sydney Brown

• RB Rashaad Penny

• S Justin Evans

• OL Tyler Steen

• DT Moro Ojomo

Commanders

• RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.

• DE KJ Henry

• T Trent Scott

• G Chris Paul

• TE Curtis Hodges

• WR Mitchell Tinsley

Rams

• RB Zach Evans

• OL Zach Thomas

• OL Alaric Jackson

• DE Earnest Brown IV

Colts

• QB Sam Ehlinger

• CB Darrell Baker Jr.

• DE Isaiah Land

• LB Cameron McGrone

• C Ryan Kelly

• LT Bernhard Raimann

• TE Will Mallory

Bengals

• CB DJ Ivey

• LB Devin Harper

• LB Akeem Davis-Gaither

• C Trey Hill

• OT Jackson Carman

• TE Irv Smith Jr.

Titans

• LB Luke Gifford

• DB Elijah Molden

• OL Peter Skoronski

• QB Will Levis

• WR Treylon Burks

• OL Jaelyn Duncan

Saints

• CB Paulson Adebo

• S Jordan Howden

• QB Jake Luton

• TE Foster Moreau

• WR A.T. Perry

• DE Kyle Phillips

• G Cesar Ruiz

Buccaneers

• CB Jamel Dean

• LB SirVocea Dennis

• TE Payne Durham

• DL Calijah Kancey

• CB Derrek Pitts

• T Brandon Walton

• LB Markees Watts

Steelers

• QB Mason Rudolph

• P Pressley Harvin

• RB Godwin Igwebuike

• 78 OL James Daniels

• WR Gunner Olszewski

• NT Breiden Fehoko

Texans

• CB Tavrierre Thomas

• LB Denzel Perryman

• QB Case Keenum

• RB Dare Ogunbowale

• C/G Michael Deiter

• T Josh Jones

• LT Laremy Tunsil

Panthers

• RB Raheem Blackshear

• WR Jonathan Mingo

• S Xavier Woods

• CB Sam Webb

• LB Deion Jones

• T David Sharpe

Vikings

• S Lewis Cine

• QB Jaren Hall

• TE Nick Muse

• C Garrett Bradbury

• DL Khyiris Tonga