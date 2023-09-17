NFL inactives tracker Week 2: Austin Ekeler out; Chase Young cleared

The Los Angeles Chargers offense won't be at full strength Sunday as star running back Austin Ekeler has been ruled out for the matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Ekeler injured his ankle during the season-opener against the Miami Dolphins and wasn't at practice Friday.

Over his past two seasons, he's amassed 38 total touchdowns. The 28-year-old led the NFL last season with 18 touchdowns, setting career-highs in rushing yards (915), receptions (107) and receiving yards (722). His 20 touchdowns in 2021 also led the NFL. His absence has the potential to be felt even more on Sunday, considering Tennessee had the league's top rushing defense last year.

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is out. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

The Chargers could go without another key player in the pursuit of their first win of the season, with defensive end Joey Bosa listed as questionable. Bosa was at practice Friday but didn't fully participate. He was limited last season with a groin injury that required surgery, and the hope was that he could pick up right where he left off. He recorded double-digit-sack seasons in four of his first six years in the league.

Ekeler and Bosa might not be the only absent players for the Chargers on Sunday either. Keep reading for each team's inactives for Week 2:

Week 2 inactives:

Los Angeles Chargers

• RB Austin Ekeler

• LB Eric Kendricks

• EDGE Chris Rumph II

• LB Daiyan Henley

• OL Brenden Jaimes

• DL Christopher Hinton

• S A.J. Finley

DE Chase Young (neck): Cleared to play

WR Curtis Samuel (hip): Cleared to play

DB Jartavius Martin (concussion): Out

• RB La'Mical Perine

• CB Nic Jones

• DE BJ Thompson

• OL Wanya Morris

• T Lucas Niang

• DT Neil Farrell

• DT Keondre Coburn

• S Jimmie Ward

• S Jalen Pitre

• QB Case Keenum

• RB Mike Boone

• CB Alex Austin

• LB Neville Hewitt

• LT Laremy Tunsil

WR Amari Cooper questionable, aggravated groin in practice

S Juan Thornhill (calf) questionable

• QB Tyler Huntley

• TE Charlie Kolar

• LT Ronnie Stanley

• C Tyler Linderbaum

• CB Marlon Humphrey

• CB Arthur Maulet

• S Marcus Williams

• WR Christian Watson

• RB Aaron Jones

• S Anthony Johnson Jr.

Miami Dolphins

RB Raheem Mostert (knee): Expected to play

OT Terron Armstead (back/ankle/knee): Questionable

WR Brandin Cooks (knee): Game-time decision, per Jerry Jones

OL Tyler Smith (hamstring): Not likely to play, per Jones

WR Puka Nacua (oblique): Questionable

Cornerback Samuel Womack (knee): Out

• RB Chris Evans

• CB DJ Ivey

• DE Joseph Ossai

• C Trey Hill

• OT Jackson Carman

• AB Aidan O'Connell

• WR Jakobi Meyers

• S Chris Smith II

• DE Chandler Jones

• LB Amari Burney

• DT Nesta Jade Silveria

• CB JuJu Brents

• DT Adetomiwa Adebawore

• TE Drew Ogletree

• QB Sam Ehlinger

• OT Ryan Hayes

• SS Isaiah Land

• G/T Arlington Hambright

Tennessee Titans

• S Amani Hooker

• CB Kristian Fulton

• OG Peter Skoronski

• WR Colton Dowell

• OLB Caleb Murphy

• OLB Trevis Gipson

• QB Will Levis

TE Darren Waller (hamstring): No injury designation

OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring): Questionable

WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee): Doubtful

LB Azeez Ojulari (hamstring) is doubtful

OT Taylor Moton (biceps): Limited at estimated practice (walk-through on Friday)

WR DJ Chark (hamstring): Limited

CB Jaycee Horn (hamstring): Out

• WR Parker Washington

• WR Elijah Cooks

• RB JaMycal Hasty

• S Antonio Johnson

• DL Isaiah Buggs

• OL Taylor Decker

• CB Steven Gilmore

• DL Brodric Martin

• CB Emmanuel Moseley

RB Breece Hall: Will be on continued pitch count in return from ACL injury, per head coach Robert Saleh

K Greg Zuerlein (groin): Questionable

• QB Tyson Bagent

• RB D'Onta Foreman

• WR Equanimeous St. Brown

• OL Nate Davis

• DL Khalid Kareem

• DB Josh Blackwell

• CB Carlton Davis

• LB SirVocea Dennis

• TE Payne Durham

• DL Calijah Kancey

• RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn

• T Brandon Walton

• OLB Markees Watts

• QB Logan Woodside

• RB Cordarrelle Patterson

• WR Josh Ali

• OL Jovaughn Gwyn

• DL Joe Gaziano

• LB Troy Andersen

• CB Jeff Okudah

S Budda Baker (hamstring): Questionable

OL Kelvin Beachum (hand): Questionable

DL Leki Fotu (shoulder): Questionable

LB Josh Woods (ankle): Out

DL L.J. Collier (biceps): Out

• T Charles Cross

• G McClendon Curtis

• G Ben Brown

• DE Mike Morris

• LB Devin Bush

• LB Boye Mafe

• S Jamal Adams

• S Damar Hamlin

• CB Kaiir Elam

• DE Kingsley Jonathan

• OT Germain Ifedi

• OL Alec Anderson