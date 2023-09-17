NFL inactives tracker Week 2: Austin Ekeler out; Chase Young cleared
The Los Angeles Chargers offense won't be at full strength Sunday as star running back Austin Ekeler has been ruled out for the matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Ekeler injured his ankle during the season-opener against the Miami Dolphins and wasn't at practice Friday.
Over his past two seasons, he's amassed 38 total touchdowns. The 28-year-old led the NFL last season with 18 touchdowns, setting career-highs in rushing yards (915), receptions (107) and receiving yards (722). His 20 touchdowns in 2021 also led the NFL. His absence has the potential to be felt even more on Sunday, considering Tennessee had the league's top rushing defense last year.
The Chargers could go without another key player in the pursuit of their first win of the season, with defensive end Joey Bosa listed as questionable. Bosa was at practice Friday but didn't fully participate. He was limited last season with a groin injury that required surgery, and the hope was that he could pick up right where he left off. He recorded double-digit-sack seasons in four of his first six years in the league.
Ekeler and Bosa might not be the only absent players for the Chargers on Sunday either. Keep reading for each team's inactives for Week 2:
Week 2 inactives:
Los Angeles Chargers
• RB Austin Ekeler
• LB Eric Kendricks
• EDGE Chris Rumph II
• LB Daiyan Henley
• OL Brenden Jaimes
• DL Christopher Hinton
• S A.J. Finley
Washington Commanders
DE Chase Young (neck): Cleared to play
WR Curtis Samuel (hip): Cleared to play
DB Jartavius Martin (concussion): Out
Kansas City Chiefs
• RB La'Mical Perine
• CB Nic Jones
• DE BJ Thompson
• OL Wanya Morris
• T Lucas Niang
• DT Neil Farrell
• DT Keondre Coburn
Houston Texans
• S Jimmie Ward
• S Jalen Pitre
• QB Case Keenum
• RB Mike Boone
• CB Alex Austin
• LB Neville Hewitt
• LT Laremy Tunsil
Cleveland Browns
WR Amari Cooper questionable, aggravated groin in practice
S Juan Thornhill (calf) questionable
Baltimore Ravens
• QB Tyler Huntley
• TE Charlie Kolar
• LT Ronnie Stanley
• C Tyler Linderbaum
• CB Marlon Humphrey
• CB Arthur Maulet
• S Marcus Williams
Green Bay Packers
• WR Christian Watson
• RB Aaron Jones
• S Anthony Johnson Jr.
Miami Dolphins
RB Raheem Mostert (knee): Expected to play
OT Terron Armstead (back/ankle/knee): Questionable
Dallas Cowboys
WR Brandin Cooks (knee): Game-time decision, per Jerry Jones
OL Tyler Smith (hamstring): Not likely to play, per Jones
Los Angeles Rams
WR Puka Nacua (oblique): Questionable
San Francisco 49ers
Cornerback Samuel Womack (knee): Out
Cincinnati Bengals
• RB Chris Evans
• CB DJ Ivey
• DE Joseph Ossai
• C Trey Hill
• OT Jackson Carman
Las Vegas Raiders
• AB Aidan O'Connell
• WR Jakobi Meyers
• S Chris Smith II
• DE Chandler Jones
• LB Amari Burney
• DT Nesta Jade Silveria
Indianapolis Colts
• CB JuJu Brents
• DT Adetomiwa Adebawore
• TE Drew Ogletree
• QB Sam Ehlinger
• OT Ryan Hayes
• SS Isaiah Land
• G/T Arlington Hambright
Tennessee Titans
• S Amani Hooker
• CB Kristian Fulton
• OG Peter Skoronski
• WR Colton Dowell
• OLB Caleb Murphy
• OLB Trevis Gipson
• QB Will Levis
New York Giants
TE Darren Waller (hamstring): No injury designation
OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring): Questionable
WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee): Doubtful
LB Azeez Ojulari (hamstring) is doubtful
Carolina Panthers
OT Taylor Moton (biceps): Limited at estimated practice (walk-through on Friday)
WR DJ Chark (hamstring): Limited
CB Jaycee Horn (hamstring): Out
Jacksonville Jaguars
• WR Parker Washington
• WR Elijah Cooks
• RB JaMycal Hasty
• S Antonio Johnson
Detroit Lions
• DL Isaiah Buggs
• OL Taylor Decker
• CB Steven Gilmore
• DL Brodric Martin
• CB Emmanuel Moseley
New York Jets
RB Breece Hall: Will be on continued pitch count in return from ACL injury, per head coach Robert Saleh
K Greg Zuerlein (groin): Questionable
Chicago Bears
• QB Tyson Bagent
• RB D'Onta Foreman
• WR Equanimeous St. Brown
• OL Nate Davis
• DL Khalid Kareem
• DB Josh Blackwell
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
• CB Carlton Davis
• LB SirVocea Dennis
• TE Payne Durham
• DL Calijah Kancey
• RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn
• T Brandon Walton
• OLB Markees Watts
Atlanta Falcons
• QB Logan Woodside
• RB Cordarrelle Patterson
• WR Josh Ali
• OL Jovaughn Gwyn
• DL Joe Gaziano
• LB Troy Andersen
• CB Jeff Okudah
Arizona Cardinals
S Budda Baker (hamstring): Questionable
OL Kelvin Beachum (hand): Questionable
DL Leki Fotu (shoulder): Questionable
LB Josh Woods (ankle): Out
DL L.J. Collier (biceps): Out
Seattle Seahawks
• T Charles Cross
• G McClendon Curtis
• G Ben Brown
• DE Mike Morris
• LB Devin Bush
• LB Boye Mafe
• S Jamal Adams
Buffalo Bills
• S Damar Hamlin
• CB Kaiir Elam
• DE Kingsley Jonathan
• OT Germain Ifedi
• OL Alec Anderson