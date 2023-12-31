Advertisement

NFL inactives tracker Week 17: Sam Howell starts for Commanders with Jacoby Brissett as emergency 3rd QB

Everything you need to know injury-wise about Week 17

Yahoo Sports Staff
·4 min read
4

Here are the latest NFL Week 17 inactives.

COMMANDERS

  • CB Benjamin St-Juste

  • CB Kendall Fuller

  • DE Jalen Harris

  • OL Andrew Wylie

  • TE Cole Turner

  • WR Mitchell Tinsley

  • QB Jacoby Brissett (emergency third quarterback)

49ERS

  • TE Ross Dwelley

  • QB Brandon Allen

  • OL Jaylon Moore

  • DL Arik Armstead

  • S Ji'Ayir Brown

  • WR Jauan Jennings

  • LB Jalen Graham

DOLPHINS

  • OL Lester Cotton (hip): questionable

  • OL Liam Eichenberg (calf/ankle): questionable

  • S Jevon Holland (knees): questionable

  • CB Xavien Howard (hip/thumb): questionable

  • OL Austin Jackson (oblique): questionable

  • RB Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle): questionable

  • CB Jalen Ramsey (knee): questionable

  • OL Robert Hunt (hamstring): doubtful

  • WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle): OUT

RAVENS

  • S Kyle Hamilton (knee): questionable

  • G Kevin Zeitler (knee/quad): questionable

  • WR Zay Flowers (calf): questionable

  • LB Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder): questionable

  • CB Brandon Stephens (ankle): questionable

  • CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (concussion): OUT

PATRIOTS

  • DL Christian Barnmore (knee): questionable

  • DB Myles Bryant (chest): questionable

  • TE Hunter Henry (knee): questionable

  • LB Anfernee Jennings (knee): questionable

  • CB Jonathan Jones (knee): questionable

  • SpT Matthew Slater (hamstring): questionable

  • CB Shaun Wade (hip): questionable

  • S Kyle Dugger (illness): questionable

  • WR Kayshon Boutte (illness): OUT

  • S Jabrill Peppers (hamstring): OUT

  • WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle): OUT

BILLS

  • DE A.J. Epenesa (rib): questionable

  • S Damar Hamlin (shoulder): questionable

  • DE DaQuan Jones (pectoral): questionable

  • WR Justin Shorter (hamstring): questionable

FALCONS

  • OL Kalen McGary (knee): questionable

BEARS

  • OL Lucas Patrick (knee): questionable

  • TE Cole Kmet (knee): questionable

  • WR Darnell Mooney (concussion): OUT

TITANS

  • CB Tre Avery (knee): questionable

  • DL Marlon Davidson (groin): questionable

  • TE Josh Whyle (knee): questionable

  • CB Caleb Farley (back): OUT

TEXANS

  • DE Will Anderson (ankle): questionable

  • DT Maliek Collins (hip): questionable

  • CB Steven Nelson (foot/hamstring/hand): questionable

  • FB Andrew Beck (calf): questionable

  • DT Sheldon Rankins (ankle): questionable

  • DE Jonathan Greenard (ankle): OUT

RAIDERS

  • T Jermaine Eluemunor (knee): questionable

  • C Andre James (ankle): questionable

  • RB Josh Jacobs (quad): doubtful

  • TE Michael Mayer (toe): OUT

COLTS

  • WR Michael Pittman (concussion/shoulder): questionable

  • LB Cameron McGrone (illness): questionable

  • WR D.J. Montgomery (groin): questionable

  • OT Braden Smith (knee): questionable

  • CB Kenny Moore II (back): questionable

  • RB Zack Moss (forearm): OUT

PANTHERS

  • CB Jaycee Horn (toe): questionable

  • OT Ikem Ekwonu (foot): questionable

  • LB Frankie Luvu (quad): questionable

  • LB Marquis Haynes (back): questionable

  • CB Troy Hill (concussion): OUT

JAGUARS

  • WR Zay Jones (hamstring): questionable

  • OT Cam Robinson (knee): questionable

  • QB Trevor Lawrence (right shoulder): OUT

RAMS

  • OL Joe Noteboom (foot): questionable

  • WR Puka Nacua (hip): questionable

  • LB Ernest Jones (illness): questionable

  • OT Alaric Jackson (thigh): questionable

  • DB Tre Tomlinson (hamstring): OUT

GIANTS

  • DB Deonte Banks (shoulder): questionable

  • WR Wan'Dale Robinson (quad): questionable

  • TE Lawrence Cager (groin): doubtful

CARDINALS

  • LB Owen Pappoe (ankle): questionable

  • CB Bobby Price (quad): questionable

  • CB Garrett Williams (knee): questionable

  • QB Kyler Murray (illness): questionable

  • WR Marquise Brown (heel): OUT

  • DT Leki Fotu (hand): OUT

  • DL Jonathan Ledbetter (knee): OUT

EAGLES

  • LB Zach Cunningham (knee): questionable

  • TE Albert Okwuegbunam (hamstring): questionable

  • CB Darius Slay (knee): OUT

SAINTS

  • DE Isaiah Foskey (quad): questionable

  • RB Kendre Miller (ankle): questionable

  • DE Payton Turner (toe): questionable

  • RB Alvin Kamara (illness): questionable

  • P Lou Hedley (illness): questionable

  • S Lonnie Johnson (knee): OUT

  • T Ryan Ramczyk (knee): OUT

BUCCANEERS

  • OLB Shaquil Barrett (groin): OUT

  • CB Carlton Davis (concussion): OUT

  • TE Ko Kieft (shoulder): OUT

  • DT Mike Greene (calf): OUT

  • WR Rakim Jarrett (quad): OUT

STEELERS

  • QB Kenny Pickett (ankle): questionable

  • DB Trenton Thompson (necl): OUT

  • S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee): OUT

  • LB Elandon Roberts (pectoral): OUT

SEAHAWKS

  • CB Devon Witherspoon (hip): questionable

  • RB Kenneth Walker III (shoulder/illness): questionable

  • LB Jordyn Brooks (ankle): questionable

  • LB Nick Bellore (knee): questionable

  • WR Dee Eskridge (ribs): OUT

  • T Jason Peters (foot): OUT

  • LB Frank Clark (NIR): OUT

  • S Jamal Adams (knee): OUT

  • DE Mario Edwards Jr. (knee): OUT

CHARGERS

  • TE Nick Vannett (back): questionable

  • DB Deane Leonard (heel): questionable

  • G Zion Johnson (neck): questionable

  • DL Nick Williams (shoulder): doubtful

  • LB Kenneth Murray Jr. (shoulder): doubtful

  • LB Tanner Muse (knee): doubtful

  • WR Joshua Palmer (concussion): OUT

  • WR Keenan Allen (heel): OUT

  • OLB Joey Bosa (foot): OUT

BRONCOS

  • RB Dwayne Washington (illness): questionable

  • WR Jerry Jeudy (illness): questionable

  • WR Marvin Mims Jr. (hamstring): questionable

  • T Alex Palczewski (knee): OUT

  • WR Courtland Sutton (concussion): OUT

  • OLB Baron Browning (concussion): OUT

  • TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring/foot): OUT

BENGALS

  • CB Jalen Davis (groin): questionable

  • WR Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder): questionable

CHIEFS

  • CB L'Jarius Sneed (calf): questionable

  • RB Isiah Pacheco (concussion/shoulder): questionable

  • RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness): questionable

  • T Donovan Smith (neck): OUT

  • WR Kadarius Toney (hip): OUT

PACKERS

  • CB Robert Rochell (neck): questionable

  • WR Dontayvion Wicks (chest/ankle): questionable

  • DL T.J. Slaton (knee/foot): questionable

  • S Darnell Savage (shoulder): questionable

  • LB De'Vondre Campbell (neck): doubtful

  • WR Christian Watson (hamstring): doubtful

  • TE Luke Musgrave (kidney): doubtful

  • CB Eric Stokes (hamstring): OUT

VIKINGS

  • CB Mekhi Blackmon (shoulder/illness): questionable

  • LB Troy Dye (wrist): questionable

  • WR Jordan Addison (ankle): questionable

  • CB Byron Murphy Jr. (knee): OUT

  • S Theo Jackson (toe): OUT

  • WR Jalen Nailor (concussion): OUT

  • DT Jaquelin Roy (ankle): OUT