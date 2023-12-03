NFL inactives tracker Week 13: Chris Olave will play, Joe Flacco to start for Browns

It was a wild one on "Thursday Night Football" with the Dallas Cowboys topping the Seattle Seahawks 41-35 to kick off Week 13.

With only six weeks remaining in the 2023 regular season, there are plenty of teams chasing playoff spots, and now is the time to get healthy and not be missing key players.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is ready to get back in the lineup when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars on "Monday Night Football." Head coach Zac Taylor confirmed on Saturday Higgins will be in the lineup. He's missed the last three games due to a hamstring injury suffered in practice Nov. 8. His return will be a welcomed addition to a 5-6 team that has fallen behind in the AFC playoff hunt.

The Cleveland Browns will have Joe Flacco as their starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Dorian Thompson-Robinson is in concussion protocol and the veteran Flacco has been taking first-team reps this week.

"I think no matter what, when you come back here and you have a little bit of nerves," Flacco said. "I think it's just the excitement of getting it back out there and being able to do it and wanting to do well."

Who will be at running back for the Green Bay Packers when they welcome the Kansas City Chiefs to Lambeau Field on Sunday? It won't be Aaron Jones as he has been ruled out with a knee injury after not practicing this week. A.J. Dillon, who has been dealing with a groin injury, practiced Thursday and Friday and is expected to be available.

Here's the rest of the Week 13 injury report:

C Nick Harris (knee): questionable

WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion): out

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (concussion): out

CB Denzel Ward (shoulder): out

RAMS

OLB Michael Hoecht (knee): questionable

DB Quentin Lake (hamstring): out

49ERS

DT Arik Armstead (foot): questionable

RB Jordan Mason (hamstring): questionable

WR Ray-Ray McCloud (rib): questionable

EAGLES

CHIEFS

RB Jerick McKinnon (groin): out

LB Nick Bolton (wrist): out

PACKERS

BENGALS

OT D'Ante Smith (knee): questionable

DT Jay Tufele (illness): questionable

CB Cam Britt-Taylor (quad/knee): out

JAGUARS