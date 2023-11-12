NFL inactives tracker Week 10: Ja'Marr Chase active; Justin Jefferson, Tee Higgins ruled out
Week 10 kicked off with the Chicago Bears edging the Carolina Panthers 16-13 during "Thursday Night Football." Bryce Young struggled, and even with the win the Bears improved their chances at earning the No. 1 overall pick in next spring's NFL Draft, thanks to them owning Carolina's first-round pick.
On to weekend injury news, the Cincinnati Bengals will go up against the player who went after Young in the 2023 NFL Draft, C.J. Stroud, who is coming off a five-touchdown performance during a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Tee Higgins has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, head coach Zac Taylor said. Meanwhile, Ja'Marr Chase will play.
In other wide receiver news, the Minnesota Vikings seemed close getting Justin Jefferson back, but he was ruled out on Saturday. He has missed four games with a hamstring injury and was eligible to return from injured reserve. His official status for Week 10 was downgraded from "questionable."
"The guys and the rest of the coaching staff in this building know my worth on the field and they want me at 100%, as I do as well," Jefferson said. "I don't want to go out there at 80 or 90% and have the chance of hurting it again. It's just day-to-day, and when that time comes, I'll definitely be ready to step out there."
Here is the rest of the Week 10 NFL inactives:
VIKINGS
QB Jaren Hall
WR K.J. Osborn
LB Brian Asamoah II
TE Nick Muse
DL Dean Lowry
LIONS
Lions running back David Montgomery is set for a return after missing two games with a rib injury. He was removed from the injury report ahead of Sunday's game at the Los Angeles Chargers. The status change comes after he was a full participant during practice all week, following the team's bye.
WR Donovan People-Jones
DT Levi Onwuzurike
DT Brodric Martin
CB Steven Gilmore
49ERS
OL Aaron Banks
DL Kalia Davis
LB Jalen Graham
TE Brayden Willis
QB Brandon Allen
COLTS
LB Zaire Franklin (knee): questionable
WR Alec Pierce (ankle): questionable
CB Julius Brents (quad): out
TE Andrew Ogletree (foot): out
WR Josh Downs (knee): questionable
PATRIOTS
DT Christian Barmore (knee): questionable
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (hamstring): questionable
CB Myles Bryant (chest): questionable
WR Demario Douglas (ankle): questionable
CB Jonathan Jones (knee): questionable
T Vederian Lowe (ankle): questionable
DE Deatrich Wise (shoulder): questionable
CB J.C. Jackson (personal): out
T Trent Brown (ankle/personal): out
WR DeVante Parker (concussion): out
BROWNS
QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson
WR David Bell
DT Siaki Ika
RAVENS
G Sala Aumavae-Laulu
T Morgan Moses
QB Josh Johnson
TEXANS
WR Nico Collins
RB Dameon Pierce
LB Henry To'oTo'o
FB Andrew Beck
LB Jake Hansen
BENGALS
LB Devin Harper
C Trey Hill
DT Josh Tupou
WR Tee Higgins
DE Sam Hubbard
JAGUARS
SAINTS
QB Jake Haener
RB Kendre Miller
TE Jimmy Graham
PACKERS
LB Quay Walker
WR Samori Toure
STEELERS
QB Mason Rudolph (3rd QB)
CB Darius Rush
RB Godwin Igwebuike
T Dylan Cook
TITANS
WR Treylon Burks
WR Colton Dowell
OLB Caleb Murphy
QB Ryan Tannehill
OLB Rashad Weaver
BUCCANEERS
G Matt Feiler
CB Josh Hayes
RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn
TE David Wells
QB John Wolford
FALCONS
QB Logan Woodside
WR Mack Hollins
CB Dee Alford
OL Jovaughn Gwyn
DL Travis Bell
DL Joe Gaziano
CARDINALS
OL Doug Kramer Jr.
RB Emari Demercado
C Trystan Colon
CHARGERS
S AJ Finley
RB Elijah Dotson
OL Zack Bailey
GIANTS
OL Evan Neal
CB Adoree’ Jackson
RB Deon Jackson
S Gervarrius Owens
DL Jordon Riley
K Cade York
COWBOYS
WR KaVontae Turpin
OT Asim Richards
CB Eric Scott Jr.
QB Trey Lance
COMMANDERS
G Julian Good-Jones
TE Curtis Hodges
TE Cole Turner
WR Mitchell Tinsley
SEAHAWKS
WR Dee Eskridge
RB Kenny McIntosh
T McClendon Curtis
G Anthony Bradford
T Raiqwon O'Neal
DT Myles Adams
JETS
LB Chazz Surratt (ankle): out
T Billy Turner (finger): out
OT Duane Brown (hip): out
RAIDERS
CB Marcus Peters (knee): questionable
FB Jakob Johnson (concussion): questionable
T Kolton Miller (shoulder): doubtful
BRONCOS
No injuries reported
BILLS
LB Terrel Bernard (concussion): questionable
CB Christian Benford (hamstring): out
S Micah Hyde (neck/stinger): out