NFL inactives tracker, divisional round: Mark Andrews, Marlon Humphrey out for Ravens-Texans

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is expected to land on the list of NFL inactives. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

It's almost time for the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, and the inactives list for the Baltimore Ravens is still uncertain.

Star tight end Mark Andrews is questionable to play in Saturday's matchup with the Houston Texans. While he was trending upward, he isn't expected to play. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey, on the other hand, didn't practice this week and has been ruled out due to a calf injury.

Andrews, 28, sustained a major ankle injury Nov. 16 and practiced this week for the first time since then. With Andrews as a practice participant Wednesday and Thursday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh described his status as "still up in the air." Andrews would need to be activated off injured reserve by Friday to be eligible to play. The Ravens aren't ready to make the move and will pivot back to the original goal of Andrews returning for the AFC Championship Game, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The three-time Pro Bowler expressed confidence in the team earlier in the week:

"Knowing how good this team is, how good our players are, how good our tight ends are, if I feel like I'm going to be helpful to the team, I'm going to go," Andrews said Wednesday. "If I feel like I'm close but not there, I'm going to let these guys go and hopefully get there next weekend."

Baltimore managed just fine in the passing game during the six games for which Andrews was sidelined. Backup tight end Isaiah Likely notched 21 receptions for 322 yards and five touchdowns in that span and is good to go for Saturday.

Over in Houston, a mostly clean injury report is highlighted by the return of multiple defenders. Defensive ends Jonathan Greenard and Will Anderson Jr. both missed practice Wednesday due to ankle injuries but returned as full participants Thursday. Contributing 12.5 and seven sacks, respectively, this season, they're both slated to play this weekend.

Defensive end Jerry Hughes is the only defender who won't go Saturday for the Texans. He missed the entire week of practice due to an ankle injury.

M&T Bank Stadium | Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET | ESPN/ABC, ESPN+

BALTIMORE RAVENS

TE Mark Andrews (ankle): questionable

WR Devin Duvernay (back): questionable

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder): questionable

S Ar'Darius Washington (pectoral): questionable

CB Marlon Humphrey (calf): OUT

HOUSTON TEXANS

FB Andrew Beck (back): questionable

OT George Fant (illness): questionable

DE Jerry Hughes (ankle): OUT

Levi's Stadium | Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET | Fox

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Whelan is sick, but he is expected to play, head coach Matt LaFleur said.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

LB Dre Greenlaw (Achilles tendonitis): questionable

DL Clelin Ferrell (knee): OUT

Safety George Odum should be activated from the injured reserve list ahead of Saturday's game, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Thursday.

Ford Field | Sunday, 3 p.m. ET | NBC, Peacock

Here are Thursday's practice statuses:

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

DETROIT LIONS