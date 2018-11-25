NFL inactive players for Week 12 of 2018

Yahoo Sports Staff
Yahoo Sports
NFL footballs (Getty Images)
NFL footballs (Getty Images)

Here are the inactive players for Sunday’s games of NFL Week 12, as announced by the individual teams on Twitter:

On bye week: Kansas City Chiefs (9-2), Los Angeles Rams (10-1).

Sunday’s early games

Cleveland Browns (3-6-1) at Cincinnati Bengals (5-5)



San Francisco 49ers (2-8) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-7)



Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7) at Buffalo Bills (3-7)



Oakland Raiders (2-8) at Baltimore Ravens (5-5)



Seattle Seahawks (5-5) at Carolina Panthers (6-4)



New England Patriots (7-3) at New York Jets (3-7)



New York Giants (3-7) at Philadelphia Eagles (4-6)



What to Read Next