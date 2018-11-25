NFL inactive players for Week 12 of 2018

NFL footballs (Getty Images)

Here are the inactive players for Sunday’s games of NFL Week 12, as announced by the individual teams on Twitter:

On bye week: Kansas City Chiefs (9-2), Los Angeles Rams (10-1).

Sunday’s early games

Cleveland Browns (3-6-1) at Cincinnati Bengals (5-5)





#Bengals Inactives 11/25 #CLEvsCIN: -WR A.J. Green

-CB D. Kirkpatrick

-LB N. Vigil

-OT Cordy Glenn

-WR J. Malone

-DE K. Edebali

-DE C. Ringo — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 25, 2018





San Francisco 49ers (2-8) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-7)





Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7) at Buffalo Bills (3-7)

DT Marcell Dareus is inactive today against the Bills. Full list of inactives ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/JJbCryeN98 — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) November 25, 2018









Oakland Raiders (2-8) at Baltimore Ravens (5-5)





Today’s inactives vs. the Oakland Raiders. pic.twitter.com/676QZNeJnW — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 25, 2018





Seattle Seahawks (5-5) at Carolina Panthers (6-4)

Seahawks inactives vs the Panthers pic.twitter.com/ufoLFeRy0g — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) November 25, 2018





Wide receiver Torrey Smith is back, but Devin Funchess won't suit up today.https://t.co/mj8xrbg1QM — Bryan Strickland (@PanthersBryan) November 25, 2018





New England Patriots (7-3) at New York Jets (3-7)









New York Giants (3-7) at Philadelphia Eagles (4-6)

Today's #NYGiants Inactives:

DE Kerry Wynn

QB Kyle Lauletta

DB Tony Lippett

S Kamrin Moore

C Evan Brown

WR Jawill Davis

DT John Jenkins pic.twitter.com/WPCxM6Yq0U — New York Giants (@Giants) November 25, 2018





#NYGvsPHI Inactives: LB Hicks, CB Jones, CB Maddox, CB Mills, G Pryor, RB Sproles, QB Sudfeld — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 25, 2018



