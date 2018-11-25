NFL inactive players for Week 12 of 2018
Here are the inactive players for Sunday’s games of NFL Week 12, as announced by the individual teams on Twitter:
On bye week: Kansas City Chiefs (9-2), Los Angeles Rams (10-1).
Sunday’s early games
Cleveland Browns (3-6-1) at Cincinnati Bengals (5-5)
Our inactives for #CLEvsCIN:
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 25, 2018
#Bengals Inactives 11/25 #CLEvsCIN:
-WR A.J. Green
-CB D. Kirkpatrick
-LB N. Vigil
-OT Cordy Glenn
-WR J. Malone
-DE K. Edebali
-DE C. Ringo
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 25, 2018
San Francisco 49ers (2-8) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-7)
#SFvsTB inactives.
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 25, 2018
Inactives for #SFvsTB.#GoBucs
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) November 25, 2018
Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7) at Buffalo Bills (3-7)
DT Marcell Dareus is inactive today against the Bills.
Full list of inactives ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/JJbCryeN98
— #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) November 25, 2018
Today's inactives. #JAXvsBUF #GoBills
— Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) November 25, 2018
Oakland Raiders (2-8) at Baltimore Ravens (5-5)
The following players are inactive for #OAKvsBAL:
— Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) November 25, 2018
Today's inactives vs. the Oakland Raiders.
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 25, 2018
Seattle Seahawks (5-5) at Carolina Panthers (6-4)
Seahawks inactives vs the Panthers
— Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) November 25, 2018
Wide receiver Torrey Smith is back, but Devin Funchess won't suit up today.
— Bryan Strickland (@PanthersBryan) November 25, 2018
New England Patriots (7-3) at New York Jets (3-7)
#Patriots inactives.#NEvsNYJ
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 25, 2018
WR Robby Anderson is ACTIVE for #NEvsNYJ
📰
— New York Jets (@nyjets) November 25, 2018
New York Giants (3-7) at Philadelphia Eagles (4-6)
Today's #NYGiants Inactives:
DE Kerry Wynn
QB Kyle Lauletta
DB Tony Lippett
S Kamrin Moore
C Evan Brown
WR Jawill Davis
DT John Jenkins pic.twitter.com/WPCxM6Yq0U
— New York Giants (@Giants) November 25, 2018
#NYGvsPHI Inactives: LB Hicks, CB Jones, CB Maddox, CB Mills, G Pryor, RB Sproles, QB Sudfeld
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 25, 2018