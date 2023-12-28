NFL hypes 28.7 million viewers on average for trio of Christmas Day games

It's a Christmas miracle. And it will be more than a miracle if the NFL doesn't try to build on its current December 25 momentum.

The NFL has issued a press release declaring that the trio of 2023 Christmas games attracted average viewership of 28.7 million. That was an increase of 29 percent over the three Christmas games in 2022.

The official numbers were 29.6 million for Raiders-Chiefs, 29.0 million for Giants-Eagles, and 27.6 million for Ravens-49ers.

The league has said it won't play on Christmas when it lands on Tuesday or Wednesday. Next year, Christmas lands on a Wednesday. If the league doesn't change course after racking up numbers like that on Christmas, the NFL will have gone uncharacteristically soft.

Softer than even the cookie-and-milk-fed underbelly of Saint Nicholas.