NFL: Hunter Henry scores two touchdowns as New England Patriots end losing run

Hunter Henry has scored five touchdowns this season

NFL 2023 regular season Dates: 7 September 2023 - 7 January 2024

Tight end Hunter Henry scored two touchdowns as the New England Patriots ended a five-game losing streak with victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Patriots raced into a 21-3 lead in the second quarter with Ezekiel Elliott scoring a touchdown before Henry's double for the visitors.

The Steelers rallied with 15 unanswered points but ran out of steam as they lost 21-18.

"It feels good," Henry said.

"We started fast, put some points on the board and played from ahead, which is what we've been wanting to do. It's been a long year, it's been a grind. But winning always feels good, and is always fun."

The Patriots improve to 3-10 for the season, although they are rooted to the bottom of the AFC East behind the Miami Dolphins, the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets.

New England quarterback Bailey Zappe threw for three touchdowns and one interception with 240 passing yards, while Pittsburgh's Mitch Trubisky rushed for one touchdown and threw for another.

The second successive defeat is a major blow to the Steelers' hopes of forcing their way into the play-offs, leaving them third in the AFC North on 7-6.

"It's disappointing," Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin said.

"We fought in the second half but came up short... this stings but we'll be back."

