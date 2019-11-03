Deshaun Watson claims Popeyes' spicy chicken sandwiches healed his injured eye before London win

Deshaun Watson’s eye clearly didn’t bother him one bit on Sunday.

Watson led the Houston Texans to a dominant 26-3 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, going 22-of-28 for 201 yards and two touchdowns.

Watson was asked about his eye — which was kicked in their win last week against the Oakland Raiders, causing him to take extra precautions in practice this week — after the win, which still didn’t look great.

After reassuring the world that his eye was fine, Watson credited an unusual source for his recovery this week.

“The eye is great. I’ll tell you the key,” Watson said on the NFL Network. “The key is the Popeyes spicy chicken sandwiches that I ate this week that helped the eye.”

Popeyes, of course, brought back its famed spicy chicken sandwich on Sunday — something that caused incredibly long lines at stores around the country.

The biggest mystery here isn’t the “healing powers” that came with the fast food chain’s sandwich. Those lucky enough to have gotten their hands on one are fully aware of how good they are.

The question is how Watson was able to get his hands on them in London. A quick Google Maps search showed that there are no Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen anywhere to be found in London, and the sandwich wasn’t available again until Sunday — when Watson was on the field playing.

Watson must know some pretty important people if he was able to acquire the spicy chicken sandwiches early while on a completely different continent.

If that is truly the case, let’s just hope he saved enough for the rest of us.

