NFL hot tix and pix: Dak Prescott injury scares Week 2 bettors away from Dallas Cowboys

How much does a quarterback injury affect a point spread?

In the case of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, the value is a monstrous 9.5 points.

Following Prescott’s broken thumb suffered against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday night, the Cowboys’ position as a two-point favorite against the visiting and defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals has collapsed.

The Bengals are now favored by 7.5 points thanks to the knowledge that backup Cooper Rush will be under center while Prescott heals from surgery, with the expectation he’ll be sidelined for 6-8 weeks.

In this week’s edition of USA TODAY Sports' NFL Hot Tix and Picks, our survey of the nation’s top bookmakers, bettors have swarmed to support the Bengals and quarterback Joe Burrow.

At WynnBet, the Bengals are the most popular bet on the board following the Prescott news atop Dallas’ flat 19-3 season-opening loss.

Here’s a rundown of HOT TIX, the wagers that are attracting the most monetary support at the nation’s online sports books:

Cincinnati Bengals (-7.5) at Dallas Cowboys

The Bengals’ frustrating overtime defeat to Pittsburgh fraught with missed kicks is further swaying bettors to count on a sharp comeback performance.

“Coming off an out-of-character performance by the reigning AFC champs, look for Burrow to get back on track and put-up points this week,” Tipico Sportsbook’s Brian Gilmartin said as bettors at his shop have also backed the over 41.5.

At Caesars Sportsbook, the Bengals have drawn 88% of the tickets.

Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions over 48.5 points

Caesars reports 12 of 15 games have attracted more bets on the over this week, and the most popular of all is this one.

The Lions, at home, are favored for the first time since Week 11 of 2020, and bettors project them being involved in another shootout following last week’s 73-point affair against the Eagles.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints over 44.5

This NFC South rivalry has generated great traffic, with bettors at WynnBet and Tipico differing on the winner.

At Caesars, there’s more “over” support than in any game: 70% from theorizing that Tom Brady improves upon his muted showing in Dallas despite confronting a team that swept the Bucs last season.

The spread dropped a point at Tipico on Friday and moved three points from the opening line at WynnBet.

The total also shrunk by three points to 46.5 this week, as bettors mull the laboring effort of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford in the season-opening loss to Buffalo.

While 58% of the tickets at Caesars are on the Rams, 60% of the actual money is on Atlanta.

The total shifted down from 43.5 at the week’s start at WynnBet, and 78% of the total bets at Caesars are on the under.

Veteran Joe Flacco returns at quarterback for the Jets following an unimpressive debut, and the Browns should lean once again on clock-chewing running back Nick Chubb following his 141-yard effort last week in defeating Carolina.

And now for HOT PICKS, the survey of how sharp bettors are investing their money:

Sharps at Las Vegas Superbook and Bally’s are backing the notion that Arizona’s submissive home loss to Kansas City last week is an alarming note.

The Raiders, meanwhile, are enthused by the home debut of new coach Josh McDaniels and the opportunity to erase the sting of a final-possession defeat at the Chargers.

Despite strong public support at Caesars, where 77% of the tickets are on the Steelers, the line has moved two points in the Patriots’ favor at WynnBet.

Bally’s ranks the Patriots as its third-most popular sharp play.

Green Bay Packers (-9.5) vs. Chicago Bears

Was Chicago’s surprise rally to defeat San Francisco a fluke? Sharps think so, and they foresee a return to comfortable victories by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who famously told Bears fans last year, “I still own you.”

At Caesars, while casual bettors have sided with Chicago by placing 67% of spread bets on the Bears, 64% of dollars wagered (by deep-pocketed sharps) are on Green Bay.

Denver Broncos (-10.5) vs. Houston Texans

Coach Nathaniel Hackett’s admitted mistaken handling of the final minutes Monday night in Seattle has been the talk of the week.

Las Vegas Superbook sharps see that embarrassment as an influencer to a rout by Russell Wilson and Co., while Caesars sharps have made Denver a more popular handle bet in the face of casual bettors submitting more Texans tickets.

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars over 44.5

The Colts’ offense came to life in the second half of their opener and there’s remaining incentive to produce a crisp effort given last season’s stunning defeat here with a playoff spot on the line.

The big money at Caesars is on Indianapolis, with 71% of the total’s handle on the Colts despite a 50-50 split on tickets.

