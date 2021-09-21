NFL hosting international combine in London

Myles Simmons
·1 min read

For the third time, the NFL is hosting an international scouting combine.

The league announced on Tuesday that up to 50 athletes will be selected to work out for NFL talent evaluators at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 12. Those who perform well may be invited for a spot in the NFL’s international player pathway program.

After the event, select athletes will be invited to train in the United States for three months. A few qualifying players will then head to a team for the 2022 season.

The program has helped Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata, Bills defensive end Efe Obada, Patriots fullback Jakob Johnson, and Washington tight end Sammis Reyes earn roster spots in the league.

The NFL previously held international scouting combines in Australia in 2018 and Germany in 2019. The league is planning to hold another in Mexico later in October due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

