There's a massive sale on NFL team outerwear

Raiders women's Nike vest

The Yahoo Fanatics Shop is having a mega-sale on NFL outerwear. Why not get ready for cold weather or stock up on gifts for loved ones? The shop has marked down hundreds of items, many more than 50% off. These deals run through Tuesday at midnight. And if your team isn’t represented here, you can scope the full catalog here.

[ Find your team's gear in the Yahoo Fanatics Shop ]

Scroll to continue with content Ad

One-day shipping is available for most items, so you’ll be ready for all types of weather right away.

Yahoo Sports is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

Green Bay women's full-zip

Perfect to support the Pack Attack in the coldest of seasons. This is one of Fanatics’ top sellers. The folds all the way into a pouch for easy travel and storage. $57 (was $95)

Chiefs Super Bowl LIV Bound Hand Off Quarter-Zip Pullover Jacket

Still relishing the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory? This lightweight polyester pullover is perfect if you’re on the go. $40 (was $55)

Seahawks gridiron pullover men’s jacket

Seahawks V-neck pullover

This is another big seller for Fanatics and you can find your team’s version here if you’re not a Seahawks fan! $33 (was $55)





Raiders women's Nike vest

Sizes are going fast on this one. Get ready for desert weather with this dovetail style, lightly quilted. $66 (was $110)

Cardinals big and tall hoodie

Suited with fleece lining and contrasting team colors, wear this in moderate weather. $42 (was $70)

Not seeing your team here? Check out the full sale here.