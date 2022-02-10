NFL Honors: How to watch as Hall of Fame Class of 2022 is announced

Ahead of Super Bowl 56, NFL Honors will recognize those players who have excelled on and off the field. Awards like MVP, Offensive/Defensive Player of the Year and the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award will be presented.

NFL Honors is also when the Pro Football Class of 2022 will be announced, where Bears will eagerly be awaiting to see if Devin Hester will get in on his first year of eligibility.

Here’s how to watch or stream the NFL Honors, which will include the introduction of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

NFL Honors

When: Thursday, Feb. 10, 8 p.m. CT

Where: YouTube Theater (SoFi Entertainment District) – Los Angeles, CA

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Streaming: fuboTV (try it for free)

